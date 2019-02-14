Thoroughly prepare for the CPNRE, course exams, and clinical placements with Mosby’s Comprehensive Review for the Canadian PN Exam. Updated to reflect the latest CPNRE test plan, this unique Canadian exam prep tool is the only one of its kind to provide both PN content review and hundreds of practice questions in one. And with nearly 550 additional online practice questions and two full practice exams, you’ll have all the tools you need to hone and test your understanding of all CPNRE content areas and competencies — including Professional, Ethical & Legal Practice, Foundations of Practice, and Collaborative Practice —so that you’re fully prepared to pass the exam the first time around.