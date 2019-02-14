Mosby's Comprehensive Review for the Canadian PN Exam
1st Edition
Description
Thoroughly prepare for the CPNRE, course exams, and clinical placements with Mosby’s Comprehensive Review for the Canadian PN Exam. Updated to reflect the latest CPNRE test plan, this unique Canadian exam prep tool is the only one of its kind to provide both PN content review and hundreds of practice questions in one. And with nearly 550 additional online practice questions and two full practice exams, you’ll have all the tools you need to hone and test your understanding of all CPNRE content areas and competencies — including Professional, Ethical & Legal Practice, Foundations of Practice, and Collaborative Practice —so that you’re fully prepared to pass the exam the first time around.
Key Features
- Comprehensive content review covers all the core topic areas tested on the CPNRE.
- Testing of all CPNRE competencies incorporates Professional, Ethical & Legal Practice; Foundations of Practice; and Collaborative Practice.
- Testing of all relevant cognitive levels helps ensure you can understand, apply, and think critically about all the information covered on the CPNRE and in clinical practice.
- Wide variety of practice questions helps you easily assess your own understanding.
- Nearly 550 online practice questions and two full online practice exams are housed on the companion Evolve website to give you instant performance feedback.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Tips for Writing the CPNRE
3. Professional Practice and the Nurse-Client Partnership
4. Health Assessment Across the Lifespan
5. Health and Wellness
6. Nursing Fundamentals and Clinical Skills
7. Pharmacology and Nursing Practice
8. Medical-Surgical Nursing
9. Maternal-Newborn Nursing
10. Pediatric Nursing
11. Mental Health Nursing
Practice Exam: Book One
Practice Exam: Book Two
Appendices
A. The CPNRE Competencies
B. Medical Terminology
C. Abbreviations Used in the CPNRE
D. Common Lab and Diagnostic Tests
E. Mathematical Formulae Related to the Practice of Nursing
Answers and Rationales for the Practice Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2020
- Published:
- 14th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567480
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567473
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323567503
About the Author
Karen Katsademas
Karen Katsademas, RN, BScN, PHCNPcert, MN; Professor School of Nursing
Affiliations and Expertise
Fanshawe College, School of Nursing, London, ON
Marianne Langille
Marianne Langille, RN, BScN, MEd; Professor School of Nursing
Affiliations and Expertise
Fanshawe College, School of Nursing, London, ON