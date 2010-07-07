Mosby's Assessment Memory NoteCards
2nd Edition
Visual, Mnemonic, and Memory Aids for Nurses
Description
Use this set of colorful cards to review concepts in physical examination and health assessment! With 80 full-color cartoons covering key concepts, Mosby's Assessment Memory NoteCards, 2nd Edition uses humor and mnemonics to make studying easier and more fun. These durable, detachable cards are useful in preparing for the NCLEX® or classroom exams, as a clinical reference, for writing care plans, or for patient teaching information. Created by nursing educators JoAnn Zerwekh, MSN, EdD, RN, and Tom Gaglione, RN, MSN, this convenient study tool may be used as either a spiral-bound notebook or as individual flashcards.
Key Features
- 80 full-color illustrated mnemonics cover key assessment procedures and tips.
- Sturdy, spiral-bound cards offer durability as well as portability.
- Colored tabs make it easy to find topics.
- Concise What You Need to Know monographs on each card provide more detailed information and specific nursing implications.
- Unique! Color highlights emphasize four central topics:
- Abnormal findings in pink
- Common clinical findings in blue
- Important nursing implications in yellow
- Patient teaching in green
Table of Contents
General Types of Assessment and Documentation
Cultural Assessment
Community Assessment
Assessment of the CommunityÑWindshield Survey
Assessment for Learning
Spiritual Assessment
Grief and Loss Assessment
Suicide Risk Assessment
Communication Assessment
Assessment of Thermoregulation
Nutritional History Assessment
Assessment of Sleep--Physical Assessment
Electronic Health Record NEW!
I-SBAR-R NEW!
Obtaining Health Information
Health History
Interviewing
Subjective vs. Objective
Signs and Symptoms
Symptom Analysis--OLDCARTS NEW!
Focused Assessment NEW!
Assessment of Mental Status
Physical Assessment
Assessment by Palpation
Assessment by Auscultation
Assessment of the Pulse
Assessment of Blood Pressure
Assessment of Orthostatic (Postural) Hypotension
Assessment of the Skin
Assessment of Skin Functions
Assessment of the Hair
Assessment of the Nails
Assessment of the Head
Assessment of the Neck and Lymph Nodes
Assessment of the Eye
Assessment of the Ear
Assessment of the Nose
Assessment of the Mouth and Throat--Questions
Assessment of the Mouth and Throat
Assessment of the Breast
Breast Examination
Breast Self-Examination
Assessment of the Thorax and Lungs (Inspection of the Posterior Chest)
Assessment of the Thorax and Lungs (Inspection of the Anterior Chest)
Assessment of the Heart (Areas and Descriptions for Assessment)
Assessment of the Heart and Vascular Neck
Assessment of Heart Sounds
Assessment of Blood Vessels and Lymphatic System--Questions
Physical Assessment of Blood Vessels and Lymphatic System
Five Ps of Neurovascular Assessment
Assessment of the Abdomen--Questions
Assessment of the Abdomen--Inspect and Auscultate
Assessment of the Abdomen--Percuss and Palpate
Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System--Questions
Assessment of the Musculoskeletal System--Physical Assessment
Assessment of Male Genitalia--Questions
Assessment of Male Genitalia
Testicular Self-Examination (TSE)
Assessment of Female Genitalia--Questions
Assessment of Female Genitalia
Assessment of the Lower GI Tract--Questions
Assessment of the Lower GI Tract--Rectal Examination
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Questions
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Tools of the Trade
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Cranial Nerves 1-6
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Cranial Nerves 7-12
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Inspection and Movement
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Testing Senses and Reflexes
Assessment of the Neurologic System--Pupillary Check
Urine Ten Dipstick NEW!
Follow the Lines from Client to Port NEW!
Assessment Considerations Across the Lifespan
Assessment of Pregnancy--Three Ps
Assessment of Pregnancy--Inspection
Assessment of Pregnancy--Physical Assessment
Assessment of Infants (Birth to 1 Year)
Assessment of Toddlers (1 to 3 Years)
Assessment of Preschoolers (3 to 6 Years)
Assessment of School-Age Children (6 to 12 Years)
Assessment of Adolescents (12 to 19 Years)
Assessment in Early Adulthood (20 to 40 Years)
Assessment in Middle Adulthood (40 to 60 Years)
Assessment in Older Adulthood (60 to 80+ Years)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 7th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086110
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172721
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323067454
About the Author
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
Tom Gaglione
Affiliations and Expertise
New Life Foundation, Task Force for Children with HIV and Leprosy, Chiangmai, Thailand