Mosby's Anatomy & Physiology Study and Review Cards
3rd Edition
Description
Easily learn and retain the fundamentals of anatomy AND physiology with the perfect portable study tool. Divided into 20 color-coded sections, Mosby’s Anatomy & Physiology Study and Review Cards, 3rd Edition includes more than 320 cards that cover all of the parts of the body and how they function. Each card contains a different learning aid to help you remember the information. From vibrant illustrations, mnemonic phrases, and tables to case studies, study questions, and labeling exercises — one portable deck holds everything you need to fully grasp A&P.
Key Features
- 330 sturdy and full-color flash cards based on Patton content enhance your understanding and retention of A&P concepts.
- Labeling flashcards with image on the front and label key on the back are ideal for visual learners to practice anatomy identification and grasp anatomical relationships.
- Hundreds of study questions on cards with answers on the back help reinforce core content.
- Convenient, portable size lets you study A&P on the go.
Table of Contents
1. Organization of the Body
2. Chemistry of Life
3. Cells and Tissues
4. The Integumentary System
5. The Skeletal System
6. The Muscular System
7. The Nervous System
8. The Sense Organs
9. The Endocrine System
10. Blood
11. The Cardiovascular System
12. The Lymphatic System and Immunity
13. The Respiratory System
14. The Digestive System
15. The Urinary System
16. Nutrition and Metabolism
17. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
18. The Reproductive Systems
19. Growth and Development
20. Genetics and Heredity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 18th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- ISBN:
- 9780323530538
About the Author
Dan Matusiak
Affiliations and Expertise
Life Science Instructor St. Dominic High School O'Fallon, Missouri Adjunct Professor St. Charles Community College Cottleville, Missouri