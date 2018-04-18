Easily learn and retain the fundamentals of anatomy AND physiology with the perfect portable study tool. Divided into 20 color-coded sections, Mosby’s Anatomy & Physiology Study and Review Cards, 3rd Edition includes more than 320 cards that cover all of the parts of the body and how they function. Each card contains a different learning aid to help you remember the information. From vibrant illustrations, mnemonic phrases, and tables to case studies, study questions, and labeling exercises — one portable deck holds everything you need to fully grasp A&P.