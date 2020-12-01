Mosby's Advanced Pharmacy Technician
1st Edition
Table of Contents
PART 1 - THE ADVANCED PHARMACY TECHNICIAN
1 Current and Expanding Role of the Pharmacy Technician
2 Training and Skills for Advanced Pharmacy Technician Roles
3 Leadership and Management Skills
4 Communication within an Interdisciplinary Team
PART 2 - OPERATIONAL AND CLINICAL SKILLS
5 Operational Functions
6 Technology and Dispensing Systems
7 Advanced Clinical Skills in Community and Insitutional Settings
8 Patient Medication Compliance and Monitoring
9 Billing and Inventory Management
10 Sterile Products and Hazardous Drugs
11 Control Drug Diversion and Tracking
12 Medication Verification
PART 3 - LAUNCHING YOUR CAREER
13 Education and Training
14 Advanced Certification and Testing Preparation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323761413
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323761444
About the Author
Karen Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Accreditation Alliance Consulting Services Pharmacy Technician Program Instructor Society for the Education of Pharmacy Technicians (SEPhT) Lyons, Georgia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.