Mosby's Advanced Pharmacy Technician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761413, 9780323761444

Mosby's Advanced Pharmacy Technician

1st Edition

Authors: Karen Davis
Paperback ISBN: 9780323761413
eBook ISBN: 9780323761444
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

PART 1 - THE ADVANCED PHARMACY TECHNICIAN
1   Current and Expanding Role of the Pharmacy Technician
2   Training and Skills for Advanced Pharmacy Technician Roles
3   Leadership and Management Skills
4   Communication within an Interdisciplinary Team
PART 2 - OPERATIONAL AND CLINICAL SKILLS
5   Operational Functions
6   Technology and Dispensing Systems
7   Advanced Clinical Skills in Community and Insitutional Settings
8   Patient Medication Compliance and Monitoring
9   Billing and Inventory Management
10 Sterile Products and Hazardous Drugs
11 Control Drug Diversion and Tracking
12 Medication Verification
PART 3 - LAUNCHING YOUR CAREER
13 Education and Training
14 Advanced Certification and Testing Preparation

About the Author

Karen Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Accreditation Alliance Consulting Services Pharmacy Technician Program Instructor Society for the Education of Pharmacy Technicians (SEPhT) Lyons, Georgia

