Put the most trusted name in nursing in your hands. Mosby’s 2020 Nursing Drug Reference is a full-color portable nursing drug handbook that makes it easy to find the most vital information on the drugs that nurses administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled in the text and on the free app — including 20-30 new entries for drugs and drug therapies recently approved by the FDA. Plus, no other drug guide places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous adverse reactions, Safety Alerts for situations requiring special attention, and a focus on both common and life-threatening side effects of 50 common drug classes. This 33rd edition proves once again why Mosby’s is the bestselling drug reference for nurses on the market!