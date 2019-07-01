Mosby's 2020 Nursing Drug Reference:Third South Asia Edition

Coverage of more than 5,000 generic and trade-name drugs provides information for almost every drug a student is likely to encounter in clinicals.

Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.

IV drug administration coverage in bold highlight dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.

Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical drug interactions and side effects.

Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information.

Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.

Black Box Warnings provide alerts to FDA warnings of dangerous or life-threatening drug reactions.

Logical, alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to specific drugs, and a full-color design highlights important information.

Cross-references indicate drug information that may be found in the appendices.