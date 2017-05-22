Mosby's 2018 Nursing Drug Reference
31st Edition
Table of Contents
(Tentative)
Drug categories
Alpha-adrenergic blockers
Anesthetics--general/local
Antacids
Anti-alzheimer agents
Antianginals
Antianxiety agents
Antiasthmatics
Anticholinergics
Anticoagulants
Anticonvulsants
Antidepressants
Antidiabetics
Antidiarrheals
Antidysrhythmics
Antiemetics
Antifungals (systemic)
Antihistamines
Antihypertensives
Antiinfectives
Antilipidemics
Antineoplastics
Antiparkinson agents
Antiplatelets
Antipsychotics
Antipyretics
Antiretrovirals
Antituberculars
Antitussives/expectorants
Antivirals
Beta-adrenergic blockers
Bone resorption inhibitors
Calcium channel blockers
Cardiac glycosides
Cholinergics
Cholinergic blockers
Corticosteroids
Diuretics
Histamine H2 antagonists
Immunosuppressants
Laxatives
Neuromuscular blocking agents
Nonsteroidal antiinflammatories
Opioid analgesics
Salicylates
Sedatives/hypnotics
Skeletal muscle relaxants
Thrombolytics
Thyroid hormones
Vasodilators
Vitamins
Individual Drugs in A-Z Format
Appendices
A. Selected new drugs
B. Recent FDA drug approvals
C. Ophthalmic, otic, nasal, and topical products
D. Vaccines and toxoids
E. Antitoxins and antivenins
F. Herbal products
G. Combination products
H. Medications that may be inappropriate for geriatric patients
I. Drugs metabolized by known P450’s
J. Safety in handling chemotherapeutic agents
K. High-alert drugs
L. Controlled substance chart
M. Immunization schedules for children and adolescents
N. High-alert Canadian medications
O. Canadian controlled substance chart
P. Canadian recommended immunization schedules for infants and children
Q. FDA pregnancy categories
R. Weights and equivalents
S. Abbreviations
Description
Choose the drug handbook trusted for nearly 30 years! From the leading name in nursing, Mosby’s 2018 Nursing Drug Reference is a full-color portable nursing drug handbook that makes it easy to find the most vital information on the drugs that nurses administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled — including 20-30 new entries for drugs recently approved by the FDA. . No other drug guide places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous adverse reactions, Safety Alerts for situations requiring special attention, and a focus on both common and life-threatening side effects. Backed with practical online resources, Mosby’s Nursing Drug Reference proves there is a difference in drug guides. It’s Mosby’s bestselling drug reference for nurses!
Key Features
- Black Box Warnings provide alerts to FDA warnings of dangerous or life-threatening drug reactions.
- Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical drug interactions and side effects.
- Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.
- Coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to specific drugs, and a full-color design highlights important information.
- Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information.Overview of drug categories explains the safe administration of common classes of drugs, as well as their common side effects and interactions.
- Cross-references indicate drug information that may be found in the appendices.
- Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 22nd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531849
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323531894
About the Authors
Linda Skidmore-Roth Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX