Mosby's 2017 Nursing Drug Reference
30th Edition
Table of Contents
Drug Categories (e-only content)
Alpha-adrenergic blockers
Anesthetics – general/local
Antacids
Anti-Alzheimer agents
Antianginals
Antianxiety agents
Antiasthmatics
Anticholinergics
Anticoagulants
Anticonvulsants
Antidepressants
Antidiabetics
Antidiarrheals
Antidysrhythmics
Antiemetics
Antifungals (systemic)
Antihistamines
Antihypertensives
Antiinfectives
Antilipidemics
Antineoplastics
Antiparkinson agents
Antiplatelets
Antipsychotics
Antipyretics
Antiretrovirals
Antituberculars
Antitussives/expectorants
Antivirals
Beta-adrenergic blockers
Bone resorption inhibitors
Calcium channel blockers
Cardiac glycosides
Cholinergics
Cholinergic blockers
Corticosteroids
Diuretics
Histamine H2 antagonists
Immunosuppressants
Laxatives
Neuromuscular blocking agents
Nonsteroidal antiinflammatories
Opioid analgesics
Salicylates
Sedatives/hypnotics
Skeletal muscle relaxants
Thrombolytics
Thyroid hormones
Vasodilators
Vitamins
Immunization Schedules
Individual Drug Monographs in A-Z Format
Appendices
A. Selected new drugs
B. Ophthalmic, otic, nasal, and topical products
C. Vaccines and toxoids
D. Recent FDA drug approvals
Endsheets
Formulas
Nomogram for calculation of body surface area
Antitoxins and antivenins
Abbreviations
Description
Choose the drug handbook trusted by nurses for nearly 30 years! Mosby’s 2017 Nursing Drug Reference makes it easy to find the most vital information on the drugs you administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled — including 20 new entries for drugs recently approved by the FDA. And no other drug guide places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous adverse reactions, Safety Alerts for situations requiring special attention, and a focus on both common and life-threatening side effects. From nursing pharmacology expert Linda Skidmore-Roth, this perennial bestseller proves there is a difference in drug guides.
Key Features
- More than 5,000 generic and trade-name drugs are profiled, covering almost every drug you will administer in practice or in clinicals.
- Comprehensive drug monographs include generic names, Rx or OTC availability, pronunciations, U.S. and Canadian trade names, functional and chemical classification, controlled-substance schedule, do-not-confuse drugs, action, uses, unlabeled uses, dosages and routes, available forms, side effects, contraindications, precautions, pharmacokinetics, interactions (including drug/herb, drug/food and drug/lab test), nursing considerations, and treatment of overdose.
- Black Box Warnings provide alerts to FDA warnings of dangerous or life-threatening drug reactions.
- Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical drug interactions and side effects.
- Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.
- Coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to specific drugs, and a full-color design highlights important information.
- Overview of drug categories explains the safe administration of common classes of drugs, as well as their common side effects and interactions.
- Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information.
- Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.
- Cross-references indicate drug information that may be found in the appendices.
- Flexible, water-resistant cover provides durability in the clinical setting.
- A companion website includes updates with recently approved drugs, additional drug monographs, a full-color pill atlas, drug dosage calculators, herbal products, Canadian drug information, patient teaching guidelines, and more.
About the Authors
Linda Skidmore-Roth Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX