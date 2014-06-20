Mosby's 2015 Nursing Drug Reference
28th Edition
Table of Contents
Drug Categories
Alpha-adrenergic blockers
Anesthetics — general/local
Antacids
Anti-alzheimer agents
Antianginals
Antianxiety agents
Antiasthmatics
Anticholinergics
Anticoagulants
Anticonvulsants
Antidepressants
Antidiabetics
Antidiarrheals
Antidysrhythmics
Antiemetics
Antifungals (systemic)
Antihistamines
Antihypertensives
Antiinfectives
Antilipidemics
Antineoplastics
Antiparkinson agents
Antiplatelets
Antipsychotics
Antipyretics
Antiretrovirals
Antituberculars
Antitussives/expectorants
Antivirals
Beta-adrenergic blockers
Bone resorption inhibitors
Calcium channel blockers
Cardiac glycosides
Cholinergics
Cholinergic blockers
Corticosteroids
Diuretics
Histamine H2 antagonists
Immunosuppressants
Laxatives
Neuromuscular blocking agents
Nonsteroidal antiinflammatories
Opioid analgesics
Salicylates
Sedatives/hypnotics
Skeletal muscle relaxants
Thrombolytics
Thyroid hormones
Vasodilators
Vitamins
Immunization Schedules
Individual Drug Monographs in A-Z Format
Appendixes
A. Selected new drugs
B. Ophthalmic, otic, nasal, and topical products
C. Vaccines and toxoids
Description
Find the drug information you need fast! Trusted by nurses for over 25 years, Mosby’s 2015 Nursing Drug Reference features a full-color design and convenient A-to-Z organization that offer quick and easy access to the latest and most vital information on the drugs you administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled and updated in drug monograph format — including 20 new drugs recently approved by the FDA. And no other drug handbook places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous or life-threatening adverse reactions, Safety Alert icons for situations requiring special attention, and highlighted Common and Life-Threatening Side Effects. Comprehensive coverage also includes IV drug dosage and administration instructions, including special considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities. The companion Evolve website offers even more helpful features, such as additional drug monographs (including infrequently used or recently approved drugs); guidelines to safe handling of chemotherapeutic agents; combination products; controlled-substance chart; drug name safety; drugs metabolized by known P450s; drugs to use cautiously for geriatric patients; herbal products; patient teaching guides in English and Spanish; and Canadian resources.
Key Features
- More than 5,000 generic and trade-name drugs are profiled, covering almost every drug you will administer in practice or in clinicals.
- Attractive full-color design highlights important information for quick and easy access.
- Black Box Warnings provide alerts to dangerous or life-threatening adverse reactions.
- Safety Alert icon identifies situations that require special attention.
- Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.
- Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information.
- Coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including special considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Comprehensive drug monographs include generic names, Rx or OTC availability, pronunciations, U.S. and Canadian trade names, functional and chemical classification, controlled-substance schedule, do-not-confuse drugs, action, uses, unlabeled uses, dosages and routes, available forms, side effects, contraindications, precautions, pharmacokinetics, interactions (including drug/herb, drug/food and drug lab test), nursing considerations, and treatment of overdose.
- Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.
- Flexible, water-resistant cover provides durability in the clinical setting.
- A companion website includes updates with infrequently used or recently approved drugs, a full-color pill atlas, guidelines to safe handling of chemotherapeutic agents, combination products, drugs metabolized by known P450s, medications to be cautiously for geriatric patients, herbal products, a listing of high-alert Canadian medications and immunization schedules, patient teaching guides in English and Spanish, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 20th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286930
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286886
About the Authors
Linda Skidmore-Roth Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX
