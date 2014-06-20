Find the drug information you need fast! Trusted by nurses for over 25 years, Mosby’s 2015 Nursing Drug Reference features a full-color design and convenient A-to-Z organization that offer quick and easy access to the latest and most vital information on the drugs you administer most frequently. More than 5,000 drugs are profiled and updated in drug monograph format — including 20 new drugs recently approved by the FDA. And no other drug handbook places a higher emphasis on patient safety, with Black Box Warnings for dangerous or life-threatening adverse reactions, Safety Alert icons for situations requiring special attention, and highlighted Common and Life-Threatening Side Effects. Comprehensive coverage also includes IV drug dosage and administration instructions, including special considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities. The companion Evolve website offers even more helpful features, such as additional drug monographs (including infrequently used or recently approved drugs); guidelines to safe handling of chemotherapeutic agents; combination products; controlled-substance chart; drug name safety; drugs metabolized by known P450s; drugs to use cautiously for geriatric patients; herbal products; patient teaching guides in English and Spanish; and Canadian resources.