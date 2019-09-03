Mosby’s Pharmacy Technician Exam Review - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323497244

Mosby’s Pharmacy Technician Exam Review

4th Edition

Authors: James Mizner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323497244
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd September 2019
Page Count: 352
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare for success on your certification exam! Mosby's Pharmacy Technician Exam Review, 4th Edition provides a complete review of core knowledge, thousands of review questions, and nine practice exams – plus a custom online engine that allows for unlimited opportunities to practice specific topics or create unique simulated exams. A bulleted, outline format makes review easier, reinforcing understanding with full-color illustrations, photographs, and summary tables. All questions reflect the latest exam blueprints. This resource provides you comprehensive support every step of the way for entry-level or sterile compounding certification.

Key Features

  • Evolve companion website builds test-taking confidence with hundreds of additional practice questions and an online test generator. 
  • Convenient, easy-to-follow outline format provides a comprehensive review of pharmacy technician exam topics.
  • Mapping tables link content to the knowledge categories on the PTCE and ExCPT exam blueprints, including pharmacology and medications, law, patient safety, and quality assurance.
  • 700 electronic flashcards help you memorize key facts by covering the most commonly prescribed drugs, common herbals, abbreviations, and more.

Table of Contents

Pretest
1. Medications
2. Pharmacy Law
3. Patient Safety and Quality Assurance
4. Prescription Processing
5. NEW! Compounded Sterile Products

Practice Examinations

Practice Exams for PTCB (5 total)
Practice Exams for ExCPT (2 total)
Practice Exams for CSPT (2 total)

Appendices
A: Certification Examination Information
B: Drug Nomenclature: Stems Used by the U.S. Adopted Names Council
C: Top 200 Prescribed Medications (Based on Filled Prescriptions)
D: Common Over-the-Counter Products
E: Institute for Safe Medication Practices List of Error-Prone Abbreviations, Symbols, and Dose Designations
F: Medical Root Words, Suffixes and Prefixes
G: Pharmaceutical Abbreviations
H: Medical Abbreviations
Answers and Rationales
Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323497244

About the Author

James Mizner

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner, Panacea Solutions Consulting, Reston, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.