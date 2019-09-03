Mosby’s Pharmacy Technician Exam Review
4th Edition
Description
Prepare for success on your certification exam! Mosby's Pharmacy Technician Exam Review, 4th Edition provides a complete review of core knowledge, thousands of review questions, and nine practice exams – plus a custom online engine that allows for unlimited opportunities to practice specific topics or create unique simulated exams. A bulleted, outline format makes review easier, reinforcing understanding with full-color illustrations, photographs, and summary tables. All questions reflect the latest exam blueprints. This resource provides you comprehensive support every step of the way for entry-level or sterile compounding certification.
Key Features
- Evolve companion website builds test-taking confidence with hundreds of additional practice questions and an online test generator.
- Convenient, easy-to-follow outline format provides a comprehensive review of pharmacy technician exam topics.
- Mapping tables link content to the knowledge categories on the PTCE and ExCPT exam blueprints, including pharmacology and medications, law, patient safety, and quality assurance.
- 700 electronic flashcards help you memorize key facts by covering the most commonly prescribed drugs, common herbals, abbreviations, and more.
Table of Contents
Pretest
1. Medications
2. Pharmacy Law
3. Patient Safety and Quality Assurance
4. Prescription Processing
5. NEW! Compounded Sterile Products
Practice Examinations
Practice Exams for PTCB (5 total)
Practice Exams for ExCPT (2 total)
Practice Exams for CSPT (2 total)
Appendices
A: Certification Examination Information
B: Drug Nomenclature: Stems Used by the U.S. Adopted Names Council
C: Top 200 Prescribed Medications (Based on Filled Prescriptions)
D: Common Over-the-Counter Products
E: Institute for Safe Medication Practices List of Error-Prone Abbreviations, Symbols, and Dose Designations
F: Medical Root Words, Suffixes and Prefixes
G: Pharmaceutical Abbreviations
H: Medical Abbreviations
Answers and Rationales
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 3rd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323497244
About the Author
James Mizner
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner, Panacea Solutions Consulting, Reston, VA