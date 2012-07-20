Mosby’s Drug Guide for Nursing Students
10th Edition
No nursing student should leave home without this book! Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students, 10th Edition offers the most reliable information, now presented in full color. With an A to Z organization, you have quick access to information on 50 drug classifications and more than 4,000 individual generic and trade name drugs. The newest NANDA-I nursing diagnoses help you write care plans, and data on interactions and therapeutic outcomes help you prevent errors. Detailed illustrations show how drugs work at the cellular level, and a photo atlas depicts physical landmarks and techniques for safe and effective drug administration. Known for its focus on drug safety, this handbook is compiled by Linda Skidmore-Roth, a well-known expert in nursing pharmacology, which means you will ALWAYS find the latest and most trustworthy drug information. An Evolve companion website includes profiles of several drugs commonly encountered in clinicals, vibrant animations of drug actions, comprehensive list of combination products, patient-teaching guides, clinical calculators, and more!
- NEW! Full-color format highlighting important information
- Organizes monographs alphabetically by generic drug name to allow for fast retrieval of needed information.
- Includes comprehensive drug monographs containing generic names, Rx or OTC designations, pronunciation, U.S. and Canadian trade names, functional and chemical classification, pregnancy category, controlled-substance schedule, do-not-confuse drugs, action, therapeutic outcome, uses, unlabeled uses, dosages and routes, available forms, adverse effects, contraindications, precautions, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, interactions (including drug/herb, drug/food and drug lab test), nursing considerations, and treatment of overdose.
- Provides concise, practice-oriented nursing considerations: assessment, nursing diagnoses, implementation, patient/family education, and evaluation.
- Highlights IV drug information in one easy-to-find place, under the Implementation heading, including special considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Identifies high alert drugs that pose the greatest risk for patient harm if administered incorrectly.
- Features a nursing alert icon identifying considerations that require special attention.
- Highlights common and life-threatening side effects for easy identification.
- Provides special Do Not Confuse headings so you can avoid administering the wrong drug.
- Includes Tall Man lettering as recommended by the FDA to distinguish easily confused drug names.
- Includes Therapeutic Outcome headings in monographs to encourage critical thinking and provide a focus for the plan of care.
- Offers 16 full-color illustrations that show mechanisms or sites of action for select drug classes and a full-color atlas of medication administration, including a review of Standard Precautions, to clearly depict key steps in safe and effective drug administration for various routes.
- Includes extensive interactions information for drug-to-drug, drug-to-drug category, drug-to-herb, drug-to-food, and lab test interferences.
- Features pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in chart form where appropriate for easy access to information.
- Includes a Drug Categories section with nursing diagnoses, generic drugs, and highlighted key drugs in each category.
- Offers a handy Safe Medication Administration Guide tear-out card in the back of the book that also includes a nomogram for calculation of body surface area.
- Designates Canadian brand names with a maple leaf.
- Offers a flexible, water-resistant cover for durability in the clinical setting.
- Includes free online updates with the latest FDA drug alerts, new drug monographs, tables of recently released drugs in the U.S., a listing of high-alert Canadian medications and controlled substances, English-to-Spanish translations, a comprehensive drug name safety reference, drug dosage calculators, and links to other drug-related websites.
Visual Guide to Using this Book (inside front cover)
Evolve Companion
Preface
Recommended Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule - United States, 2010
Mechanism and Sites of Action
Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
Individual Drug Monographs
Drug Categories
Appendixes:
A. Selected New Drugs
B. Opthalmic, Nasal, Topical, and Otic Products
C. Vaccines and Toxoids
D. Combination Products
E. Abbreviations and Pregnancy Categories
Index
Safe Medication Administration Guide
Nomogram for Calculation of Body Surface Area
Formulas for Drug Calculations
IV Drug/Solution Compatibility Chart
Syringe Compatibility Chart (inside back cover)
- No. of pages:
- 1280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 20th July 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323101622
Linda Skidmore-Roth
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX