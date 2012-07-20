No nursing student should leave home without this book! Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students, 10th Edition offers the most reliable information, now presented in full color. With an A to Z organization, you have quick access to information on 50 drug classifications and more than 4,000 individual generic and trade name drugs. The newest NANDA-I nursing diagnoses help you write care plans, and data on interactions and therapeutic outcomes help you prevent errors. Detailed illustrations show how drugs work at the cellular level, and a photo atlas depicts physical landmarks and techniques for safe and effective drug administration. Known for its focus on drug safety, this handbook is compiled by Linda Skidmore-Roth, a well-known expert in nursing pharmacology, which means you will ALWAYS find the latest and most trustworthy drug information. An Evolve companion website includes profiles of several drugs commonly encountered in clinicals, vibrant animations of drug actions, comprehensive list of combination products, patient-teaching guides, clinical calculators, and more!