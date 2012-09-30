Mosby’s Canadian Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests and Maunder: Understanding Lab Tests, 1st Canadian Edition, Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781927406250

Mosby’s Canadian Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests and Maunder: Understanding Lab Tests, 1st Canadian Edition, Package

1st Edition

Authors: Kathleen Pagana Timothy Pagana Sandra Pike-MacDonald Robin Maunder
Spiral bound ISBN: 9781927406250
Imprint: Mosby Canada
Published Date: 30th September 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Canada 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Canada
Spiral bound ISBN:
9781927406250

About the Author

Kathleen Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA

Timothy Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA

Sandra Pike-MacDonald

Sandra A. Pike-MacDonald, RN, BN, MN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland, School of Nursing

Robin Maunder

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory Science Technologist/Instructor and Clinic Laboratory Manager, Division of Clinical Education, Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.