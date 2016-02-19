MOS Integrated Circuit Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408704465, 9781483102498

MOS Integrated Circuit Design

1st Edition

Editors: E. Wolfendale
eBook ISBN: 9781483102498
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 128
Description

MOS Integral Circuit Design aims to help in the design of integrated circuits, especially large-scale ones, using MOS Technology through teaching of techniques, practical applications, and examples. The book covers topics such as design equation and process parameters; MOS static and dynamic circuits; logic design techniques, system partitioning, and layout techniques. Also featured are computer aids such as logic simulation and mask layout, as well as examples on simple MOS design. The text is recommended for electrical engineers who would like to know how to use MOS for integral circuit design.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 The Most Physics and Technology

2 MOS Logic Circuits

3 Logic Design to Layout

4 Computer Aids for the Designer

5 A Simple MOS Design Example


Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483102498

About the Editor

E. Wolfendale

