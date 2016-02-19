MOS Integrated Circuit Design
1st Edition
Editors: E. Wolfendale
eBook ISBN: 9781483102498
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 128
Description
MOS Integral Circuit Design aims to help in the design of integrated circuits, especially large-scale ones, using MOS Technology through teaching of techniques, practical applications, and examples. The book covers topics such as design equation and process parameters; MOS static and dynamic circuits; logic design techniques, system partitioning, and layout techniques. Also featured are computer aids such as logic simulation and mask layout, as well as examples on simple MOS design. The text is recommended for electrical engineers who would like to know how to use MOS for integral circuit design.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 The Most Physics and Technology
2 MOS Logic Circuits
3 Logic Design to Layout
4 Computer Aids for the Designer
5 A Simple MOS Design Example
About the Editor
E. Wolfendale
