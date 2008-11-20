Morrey's The Elbow and Its Disorders - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416029021, 9781437720808

Morrey's The Elbow and Its Disorders

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Bernard Morrey
eBook ISBN: 9781437720808
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th November 2008
Page Count: 1232
Description

A must-have resource for any orthopaedic library, the latest edition of this technique-focused guide to the elbow has been revised and updated to give you even more coverage of trauma, arthroscopy, soft tissue injury, and joint replacement. The new full-color illustrations and online access to 43 video clips of exams and procedures performed by experts visually enhance an already great resource for both the novice becoming familiar with elbow anatomy and biomechanics and the seasoned surgeon treating difficult elbow problems.

Key Features

  • Features a technique-focused style and emphasis so you can provide the best hands-on care for your patients.
  • Presents authoritative guidance from leading experts.
  • Covers basic science through practical clinical application for a comprehensive look at the elbow.

About the Author

Bernard Morrey

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Orthopedics, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Professor of Orthopedics, University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, Texas

