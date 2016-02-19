Morphometry of Drainage Basins, Volume 20
1st Edition
Authors: I. Zavoianu
eBook ISBN: 9780080870113
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 237
Table of Contents
- The Drainage Basin as a System Unit. 2. Formation of Channel Networks. 3. Systems of Stream Classification. 4. Drainage Basin Area. 5. Perimeter of Drainage Basins. 6. Basin Shape. 7. River Length. 8. Stream and Drainage Densities. 9. Vertical Distances. 10. Slope. 11. Hypsometric Curves and Longitudinal Stream Profiles. 12. Relationships between Morphometrical and Hydrological Features. 13. Morphometrical Models of the Ialomita Basin.
Description
The book describes the drainage basin as a system unit resulting from the interaction between runoff and topography - a lengthy process of evolution that occurs according to well-defined laws. It aims not to quantify the agents which created the present forms, but to analyse the forms themselves in order to establish the laws according to which they develop, and to define a series of inter-relationships between morphometrical parameters and river discharge.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 237
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080870113
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
I. Zavoianu Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.