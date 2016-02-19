Morphology and Evolution of the Insect Abdomen: With Special Reference to Developmental Patterns and Their Bearings Upon Systematics focuses on the morphology and evolution of the skeletal structures of the insect abdomen and the internal reproductive system. Emphasis is placed on patterns of development and their implications for systematics.

Comprised of 44 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the principles of structural evolution, paying particular attention to morphogenetical regularities and anagenesis, heterochrony, substitution and homology, and analogy. The next section is devoted to various aspects of the insect abdomen including abdominal segmentation, appendages, and ovipositor as well as the male external genitalia, the male and female efferent duct, and the abdominal ganglia. The final section deals with the abdomen of a wide range of insect classes such as Protura, Collembola, Orthoptera, Coleoptera, Homoptera, Mantodea, and Diptera.

This monograph will be of interest to entomologists, physiologists, and evolutionary biologists.