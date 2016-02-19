Morphology and Evolution of the Insect Abdomen - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080187532, 9781483187518

Morphology and Evolution of the Insect Abdomen

1st Edition

With Special Reference to Developmental Patterns and Their Bearings upon Systematics

Authors: Ryuichi Matsuda
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483187518
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 544
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
131.77
112.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Morphology and Evolution of the Insect Abdomen: With Special Reference to Developmental Patterns and Their Bearings Upon Systematics focuses on the morphology and evolution of the skeletal structures of the insect abdomen and the internal reproductive system. Emphasis is placed on patterns of development and their implications for systematics.

Comprised of 44 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the principles of structural evolution, paying particular attention to morphogenetical regularities and anagenesis, heterochrony, substitution and homology, and analogy. The next section is devoted to various aspects of the insect abdomen including abdominal segmentation, appendages, and ovipositor as well as the male external genitalia, the male and female efferent duct, and the abdominal ganglia. The final section deals with the abdomen of a wide range of insect classes such as Protura, Collembola, Orthoptera, Coleoptera, Homoptera, Mantodea, and Diptera.

This monograph will be of interest to entomologists, physiologists, and evolutionary biologists.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Acknowledgments

Part I. Principles of Structural Evolution

1. Morphogenetical Regularities and Anagenesis

2. Heterochrony

Metamorphosis

Neoteny

Caenogenesis

The Law of Deviation

Hypermorphosis

The Biogenetic Law

3. Substitution and Homology

4. Homology and Analogy

Definition and the Major Criterion of Homology

Subsidiary Criteria of Homologization (Identification)

Homologization (Identification) of Some Structures Based on the Developmental Sequence

Development of Muscles and Exoskeleton and the Reliability of Muscle Attachments as Landmarks in Identifying External Structures

Innervation as a Basis of Homologization (Identification)

Homologizations (Identifications) of Some Internal Structures in Insects

Limitation of the Homology Concept

Kinds of Homology

Convergence and Analogy

Alteration of Function of Homologous Structures

5. Conclusions and Prospects

6. Summary

Morphogenetical Regularities and Anagenesis

Heterochrony

Substitution and Homology

Definition, Criteria, Kinds and Attributes of Homology

Part II. A General Discussion on the Insect Abdomen

7. Abdominal Segmentation

8. Abdominal Appendages and Similar Structures

9. The Male External Genitalia

10. The Ovipositor and Associated Structures

11. The Origin of External Genitalia in Insects

12. The Male Efferent Duct and Associated Structures

13. The Female Efferent Duct and Associated Structures

14. The Abdominal Ganglia

Part III. Special Discussions on the Insect Abdomen

15. The Protura

16. The Collembola

17. The Diplura

18. The Thysanura

19. The Odonata

20. The Ephemeroptera

21. The Plecoptera

22. The Embioptera

23. The Phasmida

24. The Zoraptera

25. The Blattaria

26. The Isoptera

27. The Mantodea

28. The Grylloblattodea

29. The Orthoptera

30. The Dermaptera

31. The Coleoptera

32. The Psocoptera

33. The Phthiraptera (Mallophaga and Anoplura)

34. The Thysanoptera

35. The Homoptera

36. The Heteroptera

37. The Neuroptera

38. The Mecoptera

39. The Diptera

40. The Siphonaptera

41. The Hymenoptera

42. The Strepsiptera

43. The Trichoptera

44. The Lepidoptera and Zeugloptera

Literature Cited

Additions to Literature Cited

Taxonomic Index

Author Index

Subject Index

Other Titles in the Series in Pure and Applied Biology

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187518

About the Author

Ryuichi Matsuda

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.