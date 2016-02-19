Morphology and Evolution of the Insect Abdomen
1st Edition
With Special Reference to Developmental Patterns and Their Bearings upon Systematics
Description
Morphology and Evolution of the Insect Abdomen: With Special Reference to Developmental Patterns and Their Bearings Upon Systematics focuses on the morphology and evolution of the skeletal structures of the insect abdomen and the internal reproductive system. Emphasis is placed on patterns of development and their implications for systematics.
Comprised of 44 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the principles of structural evolution, paying particular attention to morphogenetical regularities and anagenesis, heterochrony, substitution and homology, and analogy. The next section is devoted to various aspects of the insect abdomen including abdominal segmentation, appendages, and ovipositor as well as the male external genitalia, the male and female efferent duct, and the abdominal ganglia. The final section deals with the abdomen of a wide range of insect classes such as Protura, Collembola, Orthoptera, Coleoptera, Homoptera, Mantodea, and Diptera.
This monograph will be of interest to entomologists, physiologists, and evolutionary biologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Acknowledgments
Part I. Principles of Structural Evolution
1. Morphogenetical Regularities and Anagenesis
2. Heterochrony
Metamorphosis
Neoteny
Caenogenesis
The Law of Deviation
Hypermorphosis
The Biogenetic Law
3. Substitution and Homology
4. Homology and Analogy
Definition and the Major Criterion of Homology
Subsidiary Criteria of Homologization (Identification)
Homologization (Identification) of Some Structures Based on the Developmental Sequence
Development of Muscles and Exoskeleton and the Reliability of Muscle Attachments as Landmarks in Identifying External Structures
Innervation as a Basis of Homologization (Identification)
Homologizations (Identifications) of Some Internal Structures in Insects
Limitation of the Homology Concept
Kinds of Homology
Convergence and Analogy
Alteration of Function of Homologous Structures
5. Conclusions and Prospects
6. Summary
Morphogenetical Regularities and Anagenesis
Heterochrony
Substitution and Homology
Definition, Criteria, Kinds and Attributes of Homology
Part II. A General Discussion on the Insect Abdomen
7. Abdominal Segmentation
8. Abdominal Appendages and Similar Structures
9. The Male External Genitalia
10. The Ovipositor and Associated Structures
11. The Origin of External Genitalia in Insects
12. The Male Efferent Duct and Associated Structures
13. The Female Efferent Duct and Associated Structures
14. The Abdominal Ganglia
Part III. Special Discussions on the Insect Abdomen
15. The Protura
16. The Collembola
17. The Diplura
18. The Thysanura
19. The Odonata
20. The Ephemeroptera
21. The Plecoptera
22. The Embioptera
23. The Phasmida
24. The Zoraptera
25. The Blattaria
26. The Isoptera
27. The Mantodea
28. The Grylloblattodea
29. The Orthoptera
30. The Dermaptera
31. The Coleoptera
32. The Psocoptera
33. The Phthiraptera (Mallophaga and Anoplura)
34. The Thysanoptera
35. The Homoptera
36. The Heteroptera
37. The Neuroptera
38. The Mecoptera
39. The Diptera
40. The Siphonaptera
41. The Hymenoptera
42. The Strepsiptera
43. The Trichoptera
44. The Lepidoptera and Zeugloptera
Literature Cited
Additions to Literature Cited
Taxonomic Index
Author Index
Subject Index
Other Titles in the Series in Pure and Applied Biology
