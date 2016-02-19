Morphology, Anatomy, Taxonomy, and Ecology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127822013, 9780323154246

Morphology, Anatomy, Taxonomy, and Ecology

1st Edition

Editors: B Zuckerman
eBook ISBN: 9780323154246
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1971
Page Count: 360
Description

Plant Parasitic Nematodes, Volume 1: Morphology, Anatomy, Taxonomy, and Ecology is a masterful reference work in nematology that also includes information about ultrastructure, enzymology, and chemistry of body composition; culturing; virus transmission; biological races; and nature of plant resistance.

This volume includes a discussion of the history and development of plant nematology, the status of research on this field, and information pertaining to professional societies and publications. It also discusses nematode morphology, anatomy, taxonomy, and ecology, including the origin of plant nematodes and population dynamics. It features drawing examples of free-living and animal parasitic nematodes.

This treatise is written to provide an up-to-date reference source for students, lecturers, and research professionals in plant parasitology, specifically nematology, and related fields.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

1. Introduction

I. Host-Parasite Relationships

II. Controlling Nematodes

III. Training Plant Nematologists

IV. Professional Societies and Publications

V. What the Future Holds

Morphology and Anatomy

2. Comparative Morphology and Anatomy

I. Introduction

II. Body Wall

III. Digestive System

IV. Nervous System

V. Excretory System

VI. Reproductive System

References

3. Nemic Relationships and the Origins of Plant Parasitic Nematodes

I. Nemic Relationships with Other Animals

II. The Development of Plant Parasitism in Nematoda

III. Conclusions

References

4. Form, Function, and Behavior

I. General Organization

II. The Relationship of the Nematode to Its Environment

III. Locomotor Activity

IV. Feeding and Defecation

V. Excretion and Osmoregulation

VI. Reproduction and Reproductive Habits

VII. Functional Unity in the Nematodes

References

Taxonomy

5. Taxonomy: The Science of Classification

I. Introduction

II. Taxonomic Concepts

III. Taxonomic Categories

IV. Methodology

V. Present and Future Nematode Taxonomy

References

?. Taxonomy of Heteroderidae

I. Position in Superfamily Tylenchoidea

II. Relationships between the Genera

III. Taxonomy within the Genera

IV. Discussion

References

7. Taxonomy of the Dorylaimida

I. Introduction and History

II. Superfamily Dorylaimoidea

III. Superfamily Actinolaimoidea

IV. Superfamily Leptonchoidea

V. Superfamily Belondiroidea

VI. Superfamily Diphtherophoroidea

Appendix

References

8. Classification of the Genera and Higher Categories of the Order Tylenehida (Nematoda)

I. Introduction

II. Order Tylenehida Thorne, 1949

III. Key to the Suborders of the Order Tylenehida

References

Ecology

9. Biotic Influences in Soil Environment

I. Introduction

II. Influence of Soil Organic Matter

III. Influences of Soil Organisms

IV. Conclusions: Possible Lines of Research

References

10. Abiotic Influences in the Soil Environment

I. Introduction

II. Soil Structure

III. Soil Water

IV. Soil Aeration

V. Some Chemical Properties of Soil

VI. Soil Temperature

VII. Conclusions

References

11. Diagnostic and Advisory Programs

I. Introduction

II. Natural Populations

III. Sampling

IV. Assay of Samples

V. Interpretation of Assay Data

VI. Outlook

References

12. Population Dynamics

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Changes in Population Structure and Density

IV. Outlook

References

Author Index

Subject Index






