Plant Parasitic Nematodes, Volume 1: Morphology, Anatomy, Taxonomy, and Ecology is a masterful reference work in nematology that also includes information about ultrastructure, enzymology, and chemistry of body composition; culturing; virus transmission; biological races; and nature of plant resistance.
This volume includes a discussion of the history and development of plant nematology, the status of research on this field, and information pertaining to professional societies and publications. It also discusses nematode morphology, anatomy, taxonomy, and ecology, including the origin of plant nematodes and population dynamics. It features drawing examples of free-living and animal parasitic nematodes.
This treatise is written to provide an up-to-date reference source for students, lecturers, and research professionals in plant parasitology, specifically nematology, and related fields.
1. Introduction
I. Host-Parasite Relationships
II. Controlling Nematodes
III. Training Plant Nematologists
IV. Professional Societies and Publications
V. What the Future Holds
Morphology and Anatomy
2. Comparative Morphology and Anatomy
I. Introduction
II. Body Wall
III. Digestive System
IV. Nervous System
V. Excretory System
VI. Reproductive System
References
3. Nemic Relationships and the Origins of Plant Parasitic Nematodes
I. Nemic Relationships with Other Animals
II. The Development of Plant Parasitism in Nematoda
III. Conclusions
References
4. Form, Function, and Behavior
I. General Organization
II. The Relationship of the Nematode to Its Environment
III. Locomotor Activity
IV. Feeding and Defecation
V. Excretion and Osmoregulation
VI. Reproduction and Reproductive Habits
VII. Functional Unity in the Nematodes
References
Taxonomy
5. Taxonomy: The Science of Classification
I. Introduction
II. Taxonomic Concepts
III. Taxonomic Categories
IV. Methodology
V. Present and Future Nematode Taxonomy
References
?. Taxonomy of Heteroderidae
I. Position in Superfamily Tylenchoidea
II. Relationships between the Genera
III. Taxonomy within the Genera
IV. Discussion
References
7. Taxonomy of the Dorylaimida
I. Introduction and History
II. Superfamily Dorylaimoidea
III. Superfamily Actinolaimoidea
IV. Superfamily Leptonchoidea
V. Superfamily Belondiroidea
VI. Superfamily Diphtherophoroidea
Appendix
References
8. Classification of the Genera and Higher Categories of the Order Tylenehida (Nematoda)
I. Introduction
II. Order Tylenehida Thorne, 1949
III. Key to the Suborders of the Order Tylenehida
References
Ecology
9. Biotic Influences in Soil Environment
I. Introduction
II. Influence of Soil Organic Matter
III. Influences of Soil Organisms
IV. Conclusions: Possible Lines of Research
References
10. Abiotic Influences in the Soil Environment
I. Introduction
II. Soil Structure
III. Soil Water
IV. Soil Aeration
V. Some Chemical Properties of Soil
VI. Soil Temperature
VII. Conclusions
References
11. Diagnostic and Advisory Programs
I. Introduction
II. Natural Populations
III. Sampling
IV. Assay of Samples
V. Interpretation of Assay Data
VI. Outlook
References
12. Population Dynamics
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Changes in Population Structure and Density
IV. Outlook
References
