Morphological Mouse Phenotyping
1st Edition
Anatomy, Histology and Imaging
Description
Morphological Mouse Phenotyping: Anatomy, Histology and Imaging is an atlas of explanatory diagrams and text that guides the reader through normal mouse anatomy, histology, and imaging. The book is targeted for mouse researchers and veterinarian and human pathologists, and presents a complete, integrative description of normal mouse morphology.
Disease animal models are fundamental in research to improve human health. The success of using genetically engineered mice to evaluate molecular disease hypotheses has encouraged the development of massive global projects, making the mouse the most used animal disease model. Laboratory mouse populations are straining the housing capacity of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as public research institutions. However, the scientific community lacks sufficient expertise in morphological phenotyping to effectively characterize and validate these animal models. The mouse displays fundamental morphological similarities to humans; however, a mouse is not a man.
Key Features
- Features more than 2,200 original images showing the anatomy, histology, and cellular structure of mouse organs
- Includes images specifically produced for this book in the Mouse Imaging Platform (Center for Animal Biotechnology and Gene Therapy, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona)
- Offers an integrative vision of mouse morphology using correlative X-ray, computed tomography, magnetic resonance, and ultrasound images
- Employs classical anatomical techniques such as conventional dissection, skeletal preparations, vascular injections, and histological, immunohistochemical, and electron microscopy techniques to characterize mouse morphology
Readership
Scientists working with mice; laboratory animal vets
Table of Contents
- Authors
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- List of abbreviations
- 1: Introduction
- Origin of the Laboratory Mouse
- Anatomical Nomenclature
- 2: Osteology
- Bones of the Skull and Mandible
- Vertebral Column and Thorax
- Bones of the Thoracic Limbs
- Bones of the Pelvic Limbs
- 3: Arthrology
- Joints without Articular Cavity
- Joints with Articular Cavity
- 4: Myology
- Form and Structure of Muscles
- The Skeletal Muscle Fiber
- Comparative Anatomy of Mouse Musculature
- 5: Digestive tract
- Oral Cavity
- Pharynx and Esophagus
- Stomach
- Intestine
- Liver
- 6: Respiratory apparatus
- Nasal Cavity
- Larynx
- Trachea
- Lungs
- 7: Urinary organs
- Kidneys
- Ureter
- Urinary Bladder
- Urethra
- 8: Male genital organs
- Testicles and Epididymis
- Accessory Genital Glands
- Penis
- 9: Female genital organs
- Ovaries
- Uterine Tubes
- Uterus
- Vagina
- Vulva and Clitoris
- 10: Anatomy of development
- Ontogenic Development
- Placenta
- 11: Circulatory System
- Heart
- Arteries
- Veins
- Lymphatic System
- Blood and Lymph
- 12: The endocrine glands
- Pancreas
- Adrenal Gland
- Thyroid Glands
- Parathyroid Gland
- Hypophysis
- 13: Nervous System
- Central Nervous System
- Peripheral Nervous System
- 14: Eye and related structures
- Eyelids and Lacrimal System
- Eyeball
- Orbit
- 15: Vestibulocochlear organ
- External Ear
- Middle Ear
- Internal Ear
- 16: Common integument
- Skin
- Modified Skin Structures
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 26th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128770
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128129722
About the Author
Jesus Ruberte
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Mouse Imaging Platform, Center for Animal Biotechnology and Gene Therapy, Department of Animal Health and Anatomy, Veterinary School, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain
Ana Carretero
Affiliations and Expertise
Mouse Imaging Platform, Center for Animal Biotechnology and Gene Therapy, Department of Animal Health and Anatomy, Veterinary School, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Spain
Marc Navarro
Affiliations and Expertise
Mouse Imaging Platform, Center for Animal Biotechnology and Gene Therapy, Department of Animal Health and Anatomy, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain
Reviews
"When someone just take a look at 585 pages and above mentioned high quality images incorporated into hard cover of the book, will realize the exceptional value of this contribution to the biomedical sciences…" --Veterinarska stanica