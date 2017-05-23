Morphological, Compositional, and Shape Control of Materials for Catalysis, Volume 177

Paolo Fornasiero is Professor of Inorganic Chemisty in the Department of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy. He obtained his PhD in heterogenous catalysis at the University of Trieste in 1997. He is an associate researcher of the National Council of Research (CNR) and from 2008 he has been the scientific responsible of the CNR Research Unit associated with the Institute of Chemistry of OrganoMetallic Compounds (ICCOM) of Florence and located at the University of Trieste, Department of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences. He is co-author of more than 180 publications on ISI journals, 3 patents, 11 book chapters and numerous conference presentations. In 2016 he was awarded the IACS (International Association of Catalysis Societies) Heinz Heinemann Award, for his remarkable contribution to catalyst science and technology achieved during the past four years in the development of novel nanostructured catalysts. He has also been awarded the 2013 Chiusoli Medal for his contribution to research in the field of Catalysis, the 2005 Nasini Gold Medal for his contribution to research in the field of Inorganic Chemistry and the 1994 Giuseppe Stampacchia award for his first publication on an International Journal. From December 2013-July 2014 he was visiting Professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia. His scientific interests are in the field of material chemistry, with attention to the design and development of multi-functional metal-oxide nanosystems for their advanced applications in energy related material science and environmental heterogeneous catalysis.