Morphological, Compositional, and Shape Control of Materials for Catalysis, Volume 177
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Opportunities and challenges in the synthesis, characterization, and catalytic properties of controlled nanostructures
Michele Melchionna, Paolo Fornasiero, Matteo Cargnello
2. Tuning product selectivity by changing the size of catalytically-active metallic nanoparticles
Elad Gross
3. Achievements, present status, and grand challenges of controlled model nano-catalysts
Selim Alayoglu
4. Well-defined metal nanoparticles for electrocatalysis
Liheng Wu, Zheng Xi, and Shouheng Sun
5. Characterization of model nanocatalysts by x-ray absorption spectroscopy
Qi Wang and Anatoly I. Frenkel
6. Controlling the number of atoms on catalytic metallic clusters
Alejandra Londoño-Calderon, Arturo Ponce, Ulises Santiago, Sergio Mejia, and Miguel José-Yacamán
7. Spectroscopic methods in catalysis and their applications in well-defined nanocatalysts
Elisa Borfecchia, Lorenzo Mino, Elena Groppo, Silvia Bordiga, Aram L. Bugaev, Andriy Budnyk, Kirill A. Lomachenko, Alexander A. Guda, Mikhail A. Soldatov, Alexander V. Soldatov, and Carlo Lamberti
8. Nanoscale control of metal clusters on templating supports
Erik Vesselli and Maria Peressi
9. 0, 1, 2, and 3-D soft and hard templates for catalysis
Sultan Butuna, Sahin Demircia, Alper O. Yasara, Selin Sagbasa, Nahit Aktasc, Nurettin Sahinera
10. Atomically precise gold and bimetal nanoclusters as new model catalysts
Chenjie Zeng, Yuxiang Chen, Shuo Zhao, and Rongchao Jin
11. Fundamental studies on photocatalytic structures with well-defined crystal facets
Don Jiang and Wenzhong Wang
12. Nanocrystal catalysts of high energy surface and high activity
Shi-Gang Sun
13. Synthesis and characterization of morphology controlled TiO2 nanocrystals: Opportunities and challenges for their application in photocatalytic materials
Massimiliano D’Arienzo, Roberto Scotti, Barbara Di Credico, and Matteo Redaelli
14. Uncertainties in theoretical description of well defined heterogeneous catalysts
Zhi-Jian Zhao and Jinlong Gong
15. Sn-substituted zeolites as heterogeneous catalysts for liquid phase catalytic technologies
Ceri Hammond
16. Discovering and utilizing structure sensitivity: from chemical catalysis in the gas phase to electrocatalysis in the liquid phase
Hailiang Wang
17. Well-defined nanostructures for catalysis by atomic layer deposition
Yomaira J. Pagán-Torres, Junling Lu, Eranda Nikolla, and Ana C. Alba-Rubio
Description
Morphological, Compositional, and Shape Control of Materials for Catalysis, Volume 177, the latest in the Studies in Surface Science and Catalysis series, documents the fast-growing developments in the synthesis, characterization, and utilization of nanostructures for catalysis.
The book provides essential background on using well-defined materials for catalysis and presents exciting new paradigms in the preparation and application of catalytic materials, with an emphasis on how structure determines catalytic properties.
In addition, the book uniquely features discussions on the future of the field, with ample space for future directions detailed in each chapter.
Key Features
- Presents the latest paradigms in the preparation and application of catalytic materials
- Provides essential background on using well-defined materials for catalysis
- Features discussion of future directions at the end of each chapter
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students and researchers in academia and industry in the area of inorganic and materials chemistry and chemical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 23rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446655
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128050903
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Paolo Fornasiero Editor
Paolo Fornasiero is Professor of Inorganic Chemisty in the Department of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy. He obtained his PhD in heterogenous catalysis at the University of Trieste in 1997. He is an associate researcher of the National Council of Research (CNR) and from 2008 he has been the scientific responsible of the CNR Research Unit associated with the Institute of Chemistry of OrganoMetallic Compounds (ICCOM) of Florence and located at the University of Trieste, Department of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences. He is co-author of more than 180 publications on ISI journals, 3 patents, 11 book chapters and numerous conference presentations. In 2016 he was awarded the IACS (International Association of Catalysis Societies) Heinz Heinemann Award, for his remarkable contribution to catalyst science and technology achieved during the past four years in the development of novel nanostructured catalysts. He has also been awarded the 2013 Chiusoli Medal for his contribution to research in the field of Catalysis, the 2005 Nasini Gold Medal for his contribution to research in the field of Inorganic Chemistry and the 1994 Giuseppe Stampacchia award for his first publication on an International Journal. From December 2013-July 2014 he was visiting Professor at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) in Saudi Arabia. His scientific interests are in the field of material chemistry, with attention to the design and development of multi-functional metal-oxide nanosystems for their advanced applications in energy related material science and environmental heterogeneous catalysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy
Matteo Cargnello Editor
Matteo Cargnello is Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering and Terman Faculty Fellow at Stanford University, Stanford, CA. His group research interests are in the preparation and use of uniform and tailored materials for heterogeneous catalysis and photocatalysis and the technological exploitation of nanoparticles and nanocrystals. Reactions of interest are related to sustainable energy generation and use, control of emissions of greenhouse gases, and better utilization of abundant building blocks (methane, biomass). Dr. Cargnello received his PhD in Nanotechnology in 2012 at the University of Trieste (Italy) and he was then a post-doctoral scholar in the Chemistry Department at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia) before joining the Faculty at Stanford. He is the recipient of the ENI Award Debut in Research 2013 and the European Federation of Catalysis Societies Award as best European PhD thesis in catalysis in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering and SUNCAT Center for Interface Science and Catalysis, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA