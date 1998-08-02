More Landmarks in Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303519, 9780080531915

More Landmarks in Biochemistry, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: L.A. Stocken M.G. Ord
eBook ISBN: 9780080531915
Hardcover ISBN: 9780762303519
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd August 1998
Page Count: 303
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
175.44
149.12
76.00
64.60
125.00
106.25
94.95
80.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
119.00
101.15
73.00
62.05
90.95
77.31
13900.00
11815.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents. List of Contributors. Acknowledgements. Antibody Specificity and Diversity Part II: The Genes (L.A. Steiner). From Transplant to Transcript (C. Tickle). The Discovery of Repair in DNA (B. Cox). Evolution in an RNA World (P. Schuster). Biological Nitrogen Fixation (P.S. Nutman). Plant Hormones: A History of Discovery and Scientific Fashion (D.J. Osborne). Pumps, Channels, and Carriers: From "Active Patches" to Membrane Transport Proteins (R. Boyd). Biochemistry Then and Now (M.G. Ord and L.A. Stocken). Subject Index.

Description

This fourth volume in the series on biochemistry looks at foundations in modern biochemistry. Topics covered include: the genetic solution; the genetic basis of development; DNA repair; evolution in an RNA world; nitrogen fixation; solute channels; viruses; biochemistry in retrospect and propspect.

Details

No. of pages:
303
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080531915
Hardcover ISBN:
9780762303519

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L.A. Stocken Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

M.G. Ord Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Oxford, Oxford, England

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.