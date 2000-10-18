More Case Presentations in Paediatric Anaesthesia and Intensive Care

Management of pain in child with mucositis; Consent; Femoral osteotomy in a child with cerebral palsy; A distressed child with severe learning difficulties; Epidermolysis bullosa; Neonate with an abdominal wall defect; Trache-oesophageal fistula; Asthma; Eye examination and surgery in the ex-preterm baby; Colectomy in child with ulcerative colitis/megacolon; Fundoplication in a child with cerebral palsy; Repeated anaesthesia in oncology; Haemophilia; Interventional cardiology; Suturing of a laceration in the A&E department; Laparoscopic surgery; New techniques of extracorporeal life support; Masseter spasm; Neonatal resuscitation; Live donor renal transplant; Pain management in a child with sickle cell disease; Systemic effects of topical drugs; SVT in a baby; Thoracotomy for congenital lung cyst; Problems in children after organ transplantation; Day case umbilical hernia repair; Four-year old, VP shunt in situ, for hypospadias repair; Laparotomy for NEC; Difficult intubation in babies; Two-year old, history of vomiting, coin visible on CXR; Laryngospasm during induction; VP shunt insertion in neonate; Latex allergy; A child with trisomy 21 presenting with a murmur for dental extractions