More Case Presentations in Paediatric Anaesthesia and Intensive Care
3rd Edition
Description
- Covers contemporary issues including pain management and regional anaesthesia Includes scenarios concerning new drugs, new equipment and new life support techniques Provides a useful source of real cases with information on management options and outcomes
Table of Contents
Management of pain in child with mucositis; Consent; Femoral osteotomy in a child with cerebral palsy; A distressed child with severe learning difficulties; Epidermolysis bullosa; Neonate with an abdominal wall defect; Trache-oesophageal fistula; Asthma; Eye examination and surgery in the ex-preterm baby; Colectomy in child with ulcerative colitis/megacolon; Fundoplication in a child with cerebral palsy; Repeated anaesthesia in oncology; Haemophilia; Interventional cardiology; Suturing of a laceration in the A&E department; Laparoscopic surgery; New techniques of extracorporeal life support; Masseter spasm; Neonatal resuscitation; Live donor renal transplant; Pain management in a child with sickle cell disease; Systemic effects of topical drugs; SVT in a baby; Thoracotomy for congenital lung cyst; Problems in children after organ transplantation; Day case umbilical hernia repair; Four-year old, VP shunt in situ, for hypospadias repair; Laparotomy for NEC; Difficult intubation in babies; Two-year old, history of vomiting, coin visible on CXR; Laryngospasm during induction; VP shunt insertion in neonate; Latex allergy; A child with trisomy 21 presenting with a murmur for dental extractions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 161
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
- Published:
- 18th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750642156
About the Author
Neil Morton
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paedistric Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children; Senior Lecturer in Paediatric Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Glasgow, UK
E. Doyle
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital For Sick Children, Edinburgh, UK
Jane Peutrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK
Ros Lawson
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK
Pam Cupples
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK