More Case Presentations in Paediatric Anaesthesia and Intensive Care - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750642156

More Case Presentations in Paediatric Anaesthesia and Intensive Care

3rd Edition

Authors: Neil Morton E. Doyle Jane Peutrell Ros Lawson Pam Cupples
Paperback ISBN: 9780750642156
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 18th October 2000
Page Count: 161
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

  • Covers contemporary issues including pain management and regional anaesthesia Includes scenarios concerning new drugs, new equipment and new life support techniques Provides a useful source of real cases with information on management options and outcomes

Table of Contents

Management of pain in child with mucositis; Consent; Femoral osteotomy in a child with cerebral palsy; A distressed child with severe learning difficulties; Epidermolysis bullosa; Neonate with an abdominal wall defect; Trache-oesophageal fistula; Asthma; Eye examination and surgery in the ex-preterm baby; Colectomy in child with ulcerative colitis/megacolon; Fundoplication in a child with cerebral palsy; Repeated anaesthesia in oncology; Haemophilia; Interventional cardiology; Suturing of a laceration in the A&E department; Laparoscopic surgery; New techniques of extracorporeal life support; Masseter spasm; Neonatal resuscitation; Live donor renal transplant; Pain management in a child with sickle cell disease; Systemic effects of topical drugs; SVT in a baby; Thoracotomy for congenital lung cyst; Problems in children after organ transplantation; Day case umbilical hernia repair; Four-year old, VP shunt in situ, for hypospadias repair; Laparotomy for NEC; Difficult intubation in babies; Two-year old, history of vomiting, coin visible on CXR; Laryngospasm during induction; VP shunt insertion in neonate; Latex allergy; A child with trisomy 21 presenting with a murmur for dental extractions

Details

No. of pages:
161
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750642156

About the Author

Neil Morton

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Paedistric Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children; Senior Lecturer in Paediatric Anaesthesia, University of Glasgow; Glasgow, UK

E. Doyle

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital For Sick Children, Edinburgh, UK

Jane Peutrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK

Ros Lawson

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK

Pam Cupples

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in Paediatric Anaesthesia, Department of Anaesthesia, Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Yorkhill NHS Trust, Glasgow, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.