More Best Practices for Rotating Equipment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128092774, 9780128114094

More Best Practices for Rotating Equipment

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Forsthoffer
eBook ISBN: 9780128114094
Paperback ISBN: 9780128092774
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th February 2017
Page Count: 638
Description

More Best Practices for Rotating Equipment follows Forsthoffer’s multi-volume Rotating Equipment Handbooks, addressing the latest best practices in industrial rotating machinery and also including a comprehensive treatment of the basics for reference. The author’s famous troubleshooting approach teaches the reader proven methodologies for installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment, and covers all phases of work with rotating equipment. Reliability optimization is also addressed for the first time.

The book is ideal for engineers working in the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of power machinery. It is also an essential source of information for postgraduate students and researchers of mechanical and industrial engineering.

Key Features

  • Presents 200 new best practices for rotating equipment
  • Offers an easy-to-use reference, with each chapter addressing a different type of equipment
  • Covers all phases of work with rotating equipment, from pre-commissioning through maintenance

Readership

Engineers working in the design, installation, operation and maintenance of power machinery; postgraduate students and researchers of mechanical and industrial engineering

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Project Best Practices

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 2: Pumps

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Equipment Reliability Operating Envelope determination
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 3: Compressors

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 4: Gears and Couplings

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 5: Steam Turbines

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 6: Gas Turbines

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 7: Auxiliary Systems

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 8: Pump Mechanical Seals

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 9: Dry Gas Seals

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 10: Construction, Installation, Commissioning, and Turnarounds

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 11: Predictive and Preventive Maintenance

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material

Chapter 12: Reliability Optimization

  • Abstract
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Identifying targets for improvement
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • The root cause analysis (troubleshooting) procedure overview
  • Benchmarks
  • Supporting material
  • The major causes of machinery failure—failure classifications

No. of pages:
638
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128114094
Paperback ISBN:
9780128092774

About the Author

Michael Forsthoffer

Michael Forsthoffer has almost 20 years of experience of design, troubleshooting and consulting in the field of turbomachinery. He spent four years with John Crane, including three as on-site Seal Reliability Engineer at Hovensa Refinery, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Forsthoffer worked as a Rotating Equipment Specialist for Forsthoffer Associates, Inc. from 2009 to 2015, and has been involved in the selection of equipment for new and revamp projects, troubleshooting and site-specific training worldwide for all types of rotating machinery. He is currently the President of Forsthoffer Associates, Inc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Forsthoffer Associates, Inc., Pennsylvania, USA

