More Best Practices for Rotating Equipment
1st Edition
Description
More Best Practices for Rotating Equipment follows Forsthoffer’s multi-volume Rotating Equipment Handbooks, addressing the latest best practices in industrial rotating machinery and also including a comprehensive treatment of the basics for reference. The author’s famous troubleshooting approach teaches the reader proven methodologies for installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment, and covers all phases of work with rotating equipment. Reliability optimization is also addressed for the first time.
The book is ideal for engineers working in the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of power machinery. It is also an essential source of information for postgraduate students and researchers of mechanical and industrial engineering.
Key Features
- Presents 200 new best practices for rotating equipment
- Offers an easy-to-use reference, with each chapter addressing a different type of equipment
- Covers all phases of work with rotating equipment, from pre-commissioning through maintenance
Readership
Engineers working in the design, installation, operation and maintenance of power machinery; postgraduate students and researchers of mechanical and industrial engineering
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Project Best Practices
Chapter 2: Pumps
Chapter 4: Gears and Couplings
Chapter 5: Steam Turbines
Chapter 6: Gas Turbines
Chapter 7: Auxiliary Systems
Chapter 8: Pump Mechanical Seals
Chapter 9: Dry Gas Seals
Chapter 10: Construction, Installation, Commissioning, and Turnarounds
Chapter 11: Predictive and Preventive Maintenance
Chapter 12: Reliability Optimization
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 8th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114094
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092774
About the Author
Michael Forsthoffer
Michael Forsthoffer has almost 20 years of experience of design, troubleshooting and consulting in the field of turbomachinery. He spent four years with John Crane, including three as on-site Seal Reliability Engineer at Hovensa Refinery, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Forsthoffer worked as a Rotating Equipment Specialist for Forsthoffer Associates, Inc. from 2009 to 2015, and has been involved in the selection of equipment for new and revamp projects, troubleshooting and site-specific training worldwide for all types of rotating machinery. He is currently the President of Forsthoffer Associates, Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forsthoffer Associates, Inc., Pennsylvania, USA