Mooring System Engineering for Offshore Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128185513

Mooring System Engineering for Offshore Structures

1st Edition

Authors: Kai-Tung Ma Yong Luo Chi-Tat Thomas Kwan Yongyan Wu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128185513
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 4th June 2019
Page Count: 350
Description

The mooring system is a vital component of various floating facilities in the oil, gas, and renewables industries. However, there is a lack of comprehensive technical books dedicated to the subject. Mooring System Engineering for Offshore Structures is the first book delivering in-depth knowledge on all aspects of mooring systems, from design and analysis to installation, operation, maintenance and integrity management. The book gives beginners a solid look at the fundamentals involved during mooring designs with coverage on current standards and codes, mooring analysis and theories behind the analysis techniques. Advanced engineers can stay up-to-date through operation, integrity management, and practical examples provided. This book is recommended for students majoring in naval architecture, marine or ocean engineering, and allied disciplines in civil or mechanical engineering. Engineers and researchers in the offshore industry will benefit from the knowledge presented to understand the various types of mooring systems, their design, analysis, and operations.

Key Features

  • Understand the various types of mooring systems and the theories behind mooring analysis
  • Gain practical experience and lessons learned from worldwide case studies
  • Combine engineering fundamentals with practical applications to solve today’s offshore challenges

Readership

Offshore oil and gas engineers; ocean engineers; Graduate-level ocean engineering; naval architects; geotechnical engineers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Types of Mooring
3. Environmental Loads
4. Mooring Design
5. Mooring Analysis
6. Fatigue Analysis
7. Model Test
8. Anchor Selection
9. Off-Vessel Components
10. On-Vessel Equipment
11. Installation
12. Inspection and Maintenance
13. Integrity Issues and Reliability
14. Integrity Management
15. Mooring for Renewable Energy

About the Author

Kai-Tung Ma

Dr. Kai-Tung (KT) Ma is a principal advisor at a major operator. He has previously worked for a few consulting firms, has published many papers and patents, and is a fellow of SNAME. He earned his PhD in naval architecture from the University of California at Berkeley. He is an adjunct professor at National Taiwan University, and serves as chair and member for the API and ISO mooring committees, respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Advisor, Mooring Engineering, Texas, USA

Yong Luo

Dr. Yong Luo is the founder and president of his own engineering service company that supports the offshore energy industry. He previously worked for several large offshore companies. Dr. Luo is a visiting professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China and Harbin Engineering University, China. He earned his PhD in ocean engineering from the University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Texas, USA

Chi-Tat Thomas Kwan

Dr. Thomas Kwan is a mooring consultant. He previously worked for a major operator for over 20 years. From 1982 to 2006, he served as chair for the API mooring committee, leading the development of API RP-2SK, API RP-2I, and ISO 19901-7. He earned his PhD in structural engineering from the University of Houston, United States.

Affiliations and Expertise

Mooring and Riser Consultant, Texas, USA

Yongyan Wu

Dr. Yongyan Wu is a senior principal naval architect at a major engineering company. He has published many technical papers and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas. He earned his PhD in ocean engineering from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, United States.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lead Mooring Engineer, Texas, USA

