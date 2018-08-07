Moore's Vascular and Endovascular Surgery - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323480116, 9780323527705

Moore's Vascular and Endovascular Surgery

9th Edition

A Comprehensive Review

Authors: Wesley Moore
eBook ISBN: 9780323527705
eBook ISBN: 9780323527712
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323480116
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th August 2018
Page Count: 1088
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using an easy-to-read, user-friendly format and hundreds of review questions that facilitate effective studying, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery: A Comprehensive Review, 9th Edition, contains the essential information you need for exam success and daily reference. Dr. Wesley Moore and a team of international experts cover everything from foundational concepts to the latest developments in the field, with each specialist providing a complete summary of a particular area of expertise. Extensive updates throughout the text keep you current with all that’s new in this rapidly expanding field.

Key Features

  • Presents indications, techniques, and results of the spectrum of open vascular operations including carotid endarterectomy, repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm, aorto-femoral bypass, and infra-inguinal bypass, as well as management of varicose veins and deep venous occlusive disease.

  • Contains hundreds of review questions for self-assessment and exam preparation, enhancing your study with superb, easy-to-follow illustrations: line drawings, photographs, duplex ultrasound, magnetic resonance angiography, CT angiography, and catheter-based contrast angiography.

  • Discusses key topics such as catheter-based intervention, including endovascular repair of thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysm, aorto-iliac and femoral-popliteal-tibial occlusive disease, and carotid artery stenting.

Table of Contents

Preface

Section 1 Introduction

1. A History of Vascular Surgery　　

2. Embryology of the Vascular System

Section 2 General Principles

3. Anatomy, Physiology, and Pharmacology of the Vascular Wall

4. Anatomy and Surgical Exposure of the Vascular System　　

5. Hemodynamics for the Vascular Surgeon

6. Hemostasis and Thrombosis

7. Atherosclerosis: Pathology, Pathogenesis, and Medical Management

8. Nonatherosclerotic Vascular Disease

9. Venous Vascular Malformations

10. Congenital Arterial Malformations

11. Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Vascular Disease Management

12. Patterns of Diabetic Vascular Disease

13. Medical Management of Vascular Disease, Including Pharmacology of Drugs used in Vascular Disease Management

14. The Noninvasive Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory

15. Principles of Imaging in Vascular Disease

Section 3 Arterial Occlusive Disease

16. Vascular Grafts: Characteristics and Rational Selection

17. Introduction to Endovascular Surgery: Arterial Access, Guide Wires, Catheters, Sheaths, Angioplasty Catheters, and Stents

18. Atherectomy and Arterial Closure Devices: selection, technique and results

19. Extracranial Cerebrovascular Disease: The Carotid Artery

20. Surgical Reconstruction of the Supra-Aortic Trunks and Vertebral Arteries

21. Endovascular Repair of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Lesions

22. Carotid Body Tumors: Diagnosis and Surgical Management

23. Surgical Management of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease

24. Angioplasty and Stenting for Aorto-Iliac Occlusive Disease: Technique and Results

25. Diagnosis and Surgical Management of the Visceral Ischemic Syndromes

26. Diagnosis and Management of Renal Vascular Occlusive Disease

27. Angioplasty and Stenting for Mesenteric and Renal Artery Disease

28. Surgical Management of Femoral, Popliteal, and Tibial Arterial Occlusive Disease

29. Endoscopic Harvesting of the Saphenous Vein

30. Infrainguinal Endovascular Reconstruction: Technique and Results

31. Endovascular Repair of Infrapopliteal Arterial Occlusive Disease

32. Thoracic and Lumbar Sympathectomy: Indications, Technique, and Results　　

33. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and Vascular Disease of the Upper Extremity

34. Natural History and Nonoperative Treatment of Chronic Lower Extremity Ischemia

35. Thrombolysis for Arterial and Graft Occlusions: Technique and Results

Section 4 Arterial Aneurysm Disease

36. Descending Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms: General Principles and Open Surgical Repair

　　37. Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

38. Combined Endovascular and Surgical (Hybrid) Approach to Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Pathology

39. Fenestrated-Branched and Parallel Stent-Grafts for Endovascular Repair of Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms

40. Acute and Chronic Aortic Dissection: Medical Management, Surgical Management, Endovascular Management, and Results

41. Aneurysms of the Aorta and Iliac Arteries

42. Endovascular Repair of Juxtarenal (Chimney), Infrarenal, and Iliac Artery Aneurysms

43. Open Surgical and Endovascular Management of Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

44. Laparoscopic Aortic Surgery for Aneurysm and Occlusive Disease: Technique and Results

45. Building a Hybrid Operating Suite including Robotic Capability

46. Splanchnic and Renal Artery Aneurysms

47. Aneurysms of the Peripheral Arteries

48. Surgical and Endovascular Management of Vascular Trauma including aortic transection

Section 5 Venous Disease

49. Venous Thromboembolic Disease

50. Thrombolysis and Mechanical Thrombectomy for Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism

51. Surgical Management of Chronic Venous Obstruction

52. Endovascular Repair of Chronic Venous Obstruction

53. Etiology and Management of Varicose Veins: Surgery, Endovenous Ablation, and Sclerotherapy

54. Management of Venous Leg Ulcers

55. Portal Hypertension

56. Lymphedema

57. Hemodialysis and Vascular Access

Section 6 Complications In Vascular Surgery

58. Neointimal Hyperplasia

59. Prosthetic Graft Infection

60. Noninfectious Complications in Vascular Surgery

61. Management of Complications After Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Section 7 Miscellaneous Topics

62. Diabetic Foot Complications: A Primer for Vascular Surgeons

63. The Wound Care Center and Limb Salvage

64. Lower Extremity Amputation

65. Anterior Spine Exposure: Operative Techniques for the Vascular Surgeon

66. Carotid Sinus Stimulation: Background, Technique, and Future Directions

67. Building an Outpatient Interventional Suite

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323527705
eBook ISBN:
9780323527712
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323480116

About the Author

Wesley Moore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.