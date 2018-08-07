Moore's Vascular and Endovascular Surgery
9th Edition
A Comprehensive Review
Description
Using an easy-to-read, user-friendly format and hundreds of review questions that facilitate effective studying, Vascular and Endovascular Surgery: A Comprehensive Review, 9th Edition, contains the essential information you need for exam success and daily reference. Dr. Wesley Moore and a team of international experts cover everything from foundational concepts to the latest developments in the field, with each specialist providing a complete summary of a particular area of expertise. Extensive updates throughout the text keep you current with all that’s new in this rapidly expanding field.
Key Features
- Presents indications, techniques, and results of the spectrum of open vascular operations including carotid endarterectomy, repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm, aorto-femoral bypass, and infra-inguinal bypass, as well as management of varicose veins and deep venous occlusive disease.
- Contains hundreds of review questions for self-assessment and exam preparation, enhancing your study with superb, easy-to-follow illustrations: line drawings, photographs, duplex ultrasound, magnetic resonance angiography, CT angiography, and catheter-based contrast angiography.
- Discusses key topics such as catheter-based intervention, including endovascular repair of thoracic and abdominal aortic aneurysm, aorto-iliac and femoral-popliteal-tibial occlusive disease, and carotid artery stenting.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 1 Introduction
1. A History of Vascular Surgery
2. Embryology of the Vascular System
Section 2 General Principles
3. Anatomy, Physiology, and Pharmacology of the Vascular Wall
4. Anatomy and Surgical Exposure of the Vascular System
5. Hemodynamics for the Vascular Surgeon
6. Hemostasis and Thrombosis
7. Atherosclerosis: Pathology, Pathogenesis, and Medical Management
8. Nonatherosclerotic Vascular Disease
9. Venous Vascular Malformations
10. Congenital Arterial Malformations
11. Antibiotic Prophylaxis in Vascular Disease Management
12. Patterns of Diabetic Vascular Disease
13. Medical Management of Vascular Disease, Including Pharmacology of Drugs used in Vascular Disease Management
14. The Noninvasive Vascular Diagnostic Laboratory
15. Principles of Imaging in Vascular Disease
Section 3 Arterial Occlusive Disease
16. Vascular Grafts: Characteristics and Rational Selection
17. Introduction to Endovascular Surgery: Arterial Access, Guide Wires, Catheters, Sheaths, Angioplasty Catheters, and Stents
18. Atherectomy and Arterial Closure Devices: selection, technique and results
19. Extracranial Cerebrovascular Disease: The Carotid Artery
20. Surgical Reconstruction of the Supra-Aortic Trunks and Vertebral Arteries
21. Endovascular Repair of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Lesions
22. Carotid Body Tumors: Diagnosis and Surgical Management
23. Surgical Management of Aortoiliac Occlusive Disease
24. Angioplasty and Stenting for Aorto-Iliac Occlusive Disease: Technique and Results
25. Diagnosis and Surgical Management of the Visceral Ischemic Syndromes
26. Diagnosis and Management of Renal Vascular Occlusive Disease
27. Angioplasty and Stenting for Mesenteric and Renal Artery Disease
28. Surgical Management of Femoral, Popliteal, and Tibial Arterial Occlusive Disease
29. Endoscopic Harvesting of the Saphenous Vein
30. Infrainguinal Endovascular Reconstruction: Technique and Results
31. Endovascular Repair of Infrapopliteal Arterial Occlusive Disease
32. Thoracic and Lumbar Sympathectomy: Indications, Technique, and Results
33. Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and Vascular Disease of the Upper Extremity
34. Natural History and Nonoperative Treatment of Chronic Lower Extremity Ischemia
35. Thrombolysis for Arterial and Graft Occlusions: Technique and Results
Section 4 Arterial Aneurysm Disease
36. Descending Thoracic and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms: General Principles and Open Surgical Repair
37. Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
38. Combined Endovascular and Surgical (Hybrid) Approach to Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Pathology
39. Fenestrated-Branched and Parallel Stent-Grafts for Endovascular Repair of Aortic Arch and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms
40. Acute and Chronic Aortic Dissection: Medical Management, Surgical Management, Endovascular Management, and Results
41. Aneurysms of the Aorta and Iliac Arteries
42. Endovascular Repair of Juxtarenal (Chimney), Infrarenal, and Iliac Artery Aneurysms
43. Open Surgical and Endovascular Management of Ruptured Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
44. Laparoscopic Aortic Surgery for Aneurysm and Occlusive Disease: Technique and Results
45. Building a Hybrid Operating Suite including Robotic Capability
46. Splanchnic and Renal Artery Aneurysms
47. Aneurysms of the Peripheral Arteries
48. Surgical and Endovascular Management of Vascular Trauma including aortic transection
Section 5 Venous Disease
49. Venous Thromboembolic Disease
50. Thrombolysis and Mechanical Thrombectomy for Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism
51. Surgical Management of Chronic Venous Obstruction
52. Endovascular Repair of Chronic Venous Obstruction
53. Etiology and Management of Varicose Veins: Surgery, Endovenous Ablation, and Sclerotherapy
54. Management of Venous Leg Ulcers
55. Portal Hypertension
56. Lymphedema
57. Hemodialysis and Vascular Access
Section 6 Complications In Vascular Surgery
58. Neointimal Hyperplasia
59. Prosthetic Graft Infection
60. Noninfectious Complications in Vascular Surgery
61. Management of Complications After Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Section 7 Miscellaneous Topics
62. Diabetic Foot Complications: A Primer for Vascular Surgeons
63. The Wound Care Center and Limb Salvage
64. Lower Extremity Amputation
65. Anterior Spine Exposure: Operative Techniques for the Vascular Surgeon
66. Carotid Sinus Stimulation: Background, Technique, and Future Directions
67. Building an Outpatient Interventional Suite
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th August 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527705
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527712
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323480116
About the Author
Wesley Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA