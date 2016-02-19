Montague Grammar
1st Edition
Description
Montague Grammar is a collection of papers that discusses Richard Montague's work on the syntax and semantics of natural languages. The papers examine the applications of Montague's theory to problems of syntax and semantics, and compares Montague's approach to other theories of language. One paper describes the features in Montague's "The Proper Treatment of Quantification in Ordinary English" (PTQ), namely, the grammatical categories and lexicon, the rules most similar to CF-rules, and the treatment of quantification. Another paper presents mechanisms to Montague's grammatical framework which will allow a variety of English constructions—especially those involving sentence embedding. The paper discusses syntactic rules, such as noun phrases, verb phrases, subject-predicate sentences, variable binding, abstracts, verbs taking infinitive complements, the copula, participles. One paper describes a fragment of English that is a variation and extension of the fragment presented in Montague. It also analyses adjectival phrases, three-place and other kinds of verbs, the passive voice, reflexive pronouns, and sentences using the dummy subject "it." Another paper proposes rules, syntactics, and semantics for use in nonrestrictive clauses in a Montague grammar. One paper analyzes factives, their semantic and syntactic properties using the work of Kiparsky and Kiparsky (1971). Montague's "Universal Grammar" (UG) invokes expositions of Montague syntax, Cooper syntax, theorems on conversion process, semantic interpretation, semantic equivalence of the two systems, and interpretive semantics. The collection is intended for readers of Montague, as well as for linguists, philosophers, and students of language.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
General Semantics
Some Transformational Extensions of Montague Grammar
Some Extensions of Montague Grammar
A Variation and Extension of a Montague Fragment of English
Scope Phenomena, "Movement Transformations," and Relative Clauses
Factives and Proposition Level Constructions in Montague Grammar
Montague Grammar and the Lexical Decomposition of Causative Verbs
Questions in Montague English
The Semantics of Degree
Capturing the Russian Adjective
Montague Grammar, Generative Semantics and Interpretive Semantics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277691
About the Editor
Barbara H Partee
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts, USA