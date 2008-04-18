Monomers, Polymers and Composites from Renewable Resources
1st Edition
Description
The progressive dwindling of fossil resources, coupled with the drastic increase in oil prices, have sparked a feverish activity in search of alternatives based on renewable resources for the production of energy.
Given the predominance of petroleum- and carbon-based chemistry for the manufacture of organic chemical commodities, a similar preoccupation has recently generated numerous initiatives aimed at replacing these fossil sources with renewable counterparts. In particular, major efforts are being conducted in the field of polymer science and technology to prepare macromolecular materials based on renewable resources. The concept of the bio-refinery, viz. the rational exploitation of the vegetable biomass in terms of the separation of its components and their utilisation as such, or after suitable chemical modifications, is thus gaining momentum and considerable financial backing from both the public and private sectors.
This collection of chapters, each one written by internationally recognised experts in the corresponding field, covers in a comprehensive fashion all the major aspects related to the synthesis, characterization and properties of macromolecular materials prepared using renewable resources as such, or after appropriate modifications. Thus, monomers such as terpenes and furans, oligomers like rosin and tannins, and polymers ranging from cellulose to proteins and including macromolecules synthesized by microbes, are discussed with the purpose of showing the extraordinary variety of materials that can be prepared from their intelligent exploitation.
Particular emphasis has been placed on recent advances and imminent perspectives, given the incessantly growing interest that this area is experiencing in both the scientific and technological realms.
Key Features
- Discusses bio-refining with explicit application to materials
- Replete with examples of applications of the concept of sustainable development
- Presents an impressive variety of novel macromolecular materials
Readership
This book is suitable for university chemistry, materials science and physics departments, research institutions dealing with the use of natural resources and with materials science, industrial laboratories involving polymer science and academic, research and industrial libraries
Table of Contents
Foreword
Contributors
- The State of the Art (A. Gandini, M. N. Belgacem)
- Terpenes: major sources, properties and applications (A. J.D. Silvestre, A. Gandini)
- Materials from vegetable oils: major sources, properties and applications (M. N. Belgacem, A. Gandini)
- Rosin: sources, properties and applications (A. J.D. Silvestre, A. Gandini)
- Sugars as monomers (J. A. Galbis Pérez, M. G.Garcia Martín)
- Furan Derivatives and Furan Chemistry at the Service of Macromolecular Materials (A. Gandini, M. N. Belgacem)
- Surfactants from renewable sources: synthesis and applications (T. Benveghu, D. Plusquellec, L. Lemiègre)
- Tannins: major sources, properties and applications (A. Pizzi)
- Lignins: major sources, structure and properties (G. Gellerstedt, G. Henriksson)
- Industrial commercial lignins: sources, properties and applications (J. Lora)
- Lignins as Components of Macromolecular Materials (A. Gandini, M. N. Belgacem)
- Partial or total oxypropylation of natural polymers and the use of the ensuing materials as composites or polyol macromonomers (M. N. Belgacem, A. Gandini)
- Hemicelluloses: major sources, properties and applications (I. Spiridon, V.I. Popa)
- Cork and suberins: major sources, properties, applications (A. J.D. Silvestre, C. Pascoal Neto, A. Gandini)
- Starch: major sources, properties and applications as thermoplastic materials (A.J. F. Carvalho)
- Cellulose Chemistry: Novel Products and Synthesis Paths (T. Heinze, K. Petzold)
- Bacterial Cellulose from Glucanacetobacter xylinus: Preparation, Properties and Applications (E. Pecoraro, D. Manzani, Y. Messaddeq, S. J. L. Ribeiro)
- Surface modification of cellulose fibres (M. N. Belgacem, A. Gandini)
- Cellulose-based composites and nano-composites (A. Dufresne)
- Chemical modification of wood (M. N. Belgacem, A. Gandini)
- Polylactic acid: synthesis, properties and applications (L. Avérous)
- Polyhydroxyalkanoates: origin, properties and applications (I. Chodak)
- Proteins as sources of materials (L. Zhang, M. Zeng)
- Polyelectrolytes derived from natural polysaccharides (M. Rinaudo)
- Chitin and chitosan: major sources, properties and applications (C. Peniche, W. Argüelles-Monal, F.M. Goycoolea)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 18th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080560519
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080453163
About the Editor
Mohamed Belgacem
Affiliations and Expertise
École Française de Papeterie et INPG, Laboratoire de Génie des Procédés Papetiers, Saint Martin d’Hères, France
Alessandro Gandini
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aveiro, CICECO, Chemistry Department, Portugal