Monolithic Nanoscale Photonics-Electronics Integration in Silicon and Other Group IV Elements
1st Edition
Description
Silicon technology is evolving rapidly, particularly in board-to-board or chip-to chip applications. Increasingly, the electronic parts of silicon technology will carry out the data processing, while the photonic parts take care of the data communication. For the first time, this book describes the merging of photonics and electronics in silicon and other group IV elements. It presents the challenges, the limitations, and the upcoming possibilities of these developments.
The book describes the evolution of CMOS integrated electronics, status and development, and the fundamentals of silicon photonics, including the reasons for its rapid expansion, its possibilities and limitations. It discusses the applications of these technologies for such applications as memory, digital logic operations, light sources, including drive electronics, optical modulators, detectors, and post detector circuitry. It will appeal to engineers in the fields of both electronics and photonics who need to learn more about the basics of the other field and the prospects for the integration of the two.
Key Features
- Combines the topics of photonics and electronics in silicon and other group IV elements
Describes the evolution of CMOS integrated electronics, status and development, and the fundamentals of silicon photonics
Readership
Photonics and solid state circuits/electronics community.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction: Scope and Purpose of Book
- Epigraph
- Chapter 1. Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors
- Part One: Basics of Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors
- Part Two: Strain Engineering in Group IV Materials
- Part Three: Chemical Vapor Deposition of Group IV Materials
- Part Four: Improvement of the Channel Mobility
- References
- Chapter 2. Basics of Integrated Photonics
- General
- Basics of Lasers, Modulators, Detectors, and Wavelength Selective Devices
- Basics of Photonic Detectors
- Detector Characteristics
- Responsivity
- Dark Current
- Noise Characteristics of Photodetectors
- Modulators: Principles and Mechanisms of Optical Modulation
- Photonics Switches: Spatial Routing of High-Speed Data Streams
- References
- Chapter 3. Silicon and Group IV Photonics
- Part One: Silicon Photonics Elements for Integrated Photonics
- Part Two: Bandgap Engineering in Group IV Materials for Photonic Application
- Part Three: Group IV Photodetectors
- Part Four: Graphene, New Photonic Material
- References
- Chapter 4. Moore’s Law for Photonics and Electronics
- Downscaling of CMOS
- Evolution of Logic CMOS Since 1970
- Transistor Physical Parameters
- Lithography
- Strain Engineering and Downscaling
- Gate Electrode
- Gate Dielectric
- Contact Resistance
- Substrate Design
- Heat Production
- Short Channel Effects
- Drain-Induced Barrier Lowering
- Punch Through
- Mobility Degradation
- Velocity Saturation
- Hot Electron Effect
- 3D Chips, New Vision for Downscaling
- Downscaling for Next 30 Years
- Moore’s Law for Integrated Photonics Devices and Some Vision for the Future
- References
- Chapter 5. Complementing Silicon With Other Materials for Light Emission, Efficient Light Modulation and Subwavelength Light Confinement
- Part One: Light-Emitting Sources in Si as Photonic Material
- Part Two: Competing and Complementing Technologies and Materials to an all Group IV-Based Photonics Approach
- Authors’ Final Words
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 182
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 18th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124199965
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124199750
About the Author
Henry Radamson
Henry H. Radamson received an M.Sc. degree in physics and the Ph.D. degree in semiconductor materials from Linköping University in Sweden, in 1989 and 1996, respectively. In 1997, he joined the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm as a senior scientist, where he has been an Associate Professor since 2001.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden
Lars Thylen
Lars Thylén received the M. Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering and the Ph. D. degree in Applied Physics in 1972 and 1982, respectively, both from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm. From 1982 to 1992 he was employed by Ericsson. Since 1992, he is a professor of Photonics and Microwave Engineering at the school of Information and Communications Technology, KTH, Stockholm, heading the Laboratory of Photonics and Microwave Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm, Sweden