Monohydric Alcohols Their Ethers and Esters Sulphur Analogues Nitrogen Derivatives Organometallic Compounds
2nd Edition
A Modern Comprehensive Treatise
Description
Rodd’s Chemistry of Carbon Compounds, Second Edition, Volume 1: Aliphatic Compounds, Part B: Monohydric Alcohols, their Ethers and Esters, Sulphur Analogues, Nitrogen Derivatives, Organometallic Compounds describes the classification and nomenclature of singly-linked, mono-substituted, aliphatic hydrocarbons. This volume is composed of four chapters, and begins with a discussion on the nomenclature, preparations, and analysis halogeno- and nitro-alkanols. These topics are followed by the classification, nomenclature, preparation, and reactions of other aliphatic compound derivatives, including nitrogen derivatives and sulfur analogues. The concluding chapter focuses on the chemistry of aliphatic organometallic and organometalloidal compounds. Organic chemists and researchers will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Chapter 4. Monohydric Alcohols, Their Ethers and Esters
Introduction
1. Monohydric Alcohols
a. Saturated Alcohols, Paraffin Alcohols or Alkanols, CnH2n+1OH
b. Derivatives of Saturated Alcohols
c. Unsaturated Alcohols
2. Ethers
a. Saturated Ethers; Dialkyl Ethers, (CnH2n+1)2O
b. Substituted Dialkyl Ethers
c. Unsaturated Ethers
3. Alkyl Peroxides
a. Alkyl Hydroperoxides, Ro•OH
b. Dialkyl Peroxides, RO•OR'
4. Esters of Mineral or Inorganic Acids
a. Esters of Boric Acid, Trialkyl Orthoborates
b. Esters of Silicic Acid, Tetra-Alkoxysilanes
c. Esters of Nitrous Acid, Alkyl Nitrites
d. Esters of Nitric Acid
e. Esters of Phosphorous Acid, Alkyl Phosphites and Related Compounds
f. Esters of Phosphoric Acid, Alkyl Phosphates and Related Compounds
g. Esters of Sulphurous Acid and Related Compounds
h. Esters of Sulphuric Acid and Related Compounds
i. Esters of Hypochlorous and Perchloric Acids
Chapter 5. Sulphur Analogues of the Alcohols and Their Derivatives
Introduction
1. Thiols, Mercaptans, or Alkyl Hydrosulphides
2. Sulphides or Thio-Ethers
a. Dialkyl Sulphides, Alkylthioalkanes
b. Olefinic Sulphides, Dialkenyl Sulphides or Thioethers, Alkenylthioalkenes
c. Acetylenic Sulphides, Ethynyl Thioethers or Alkylthioalkynes
3. Derivatives of Alkanesulphenic Acids
4. Dialkyl Disulphides or Alkyldithioalkanes
5. Alkyl Polysulphides
6. Alkylthiosulphuric Acids
7. Sulphonium Compounds
8. Dialkyl Sulphoxides or Alkylsulphinylalkanes
9. Alkanesulphinic Acids
10. Sulphones
11. Alkanesulphonic Acids and Derivatives
12. Alkanethiosulphonic Acids
Chapter 6. Nitrogen Derivatives of the Aliphatic Hydrocarbons
1. Nitro- and Nitroso-Compounds
a. Nitroalkanes and Related Compounds
b. Nitro-Olefins or Nitroalkenes
c. Dinitroalkanes or Dinitroparaffins
d. Polynitroalkanes
e. Nitrosoalkanes and Derivatives
f. Nitronitrosoalkanes, Pseudonitroles and Nitrolic Acids
2. Amines and Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
a. Alkylamines
b. Halogen-Substituted Alkylamines
c. Nitroalkylamines
d. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
e. Unsaturated Amines and Ammonium Compounds
3. N-Substituted Derivatives of the Alkylamines
a. N-Halogenoalkylamines
b. N-Oxygen Derivatives of the Alkylamines
c. N-Sulphur Derivatives of the Alkylamines
d. Boron, Silicon, Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony Derivatives of Alkylamines
e. Derivatives of Alkylamines with a Nitrogen-Nitrogen Linkage
Chapter 7. Aliphatic Organometallic and Organometalloidal Compounds
1. Introduction
(i) History and Development of Organometallic Chemistry
(ii) Nomenclature
(iii) Carbon-Metal Bonding
(iv) General Methods of Preparation Of Organometallic Compounds
(v) General Physical Properties Of Organometallic Compounds
(vi) Reactivity of Metal-Carbon Bonds
(vii) Reactions of Metal and Metalloid Alkyls
2. Group IA: Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium
a. Lithium
b. Other Metals of Group IA
3. Group IIA: Beryllium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium, Barium; Group IIB: Zinc, Cadmium, Mercury
a. Beryllium
b. Magnesium
c. Calcium, Strontium and Barium
d. Zinc
e. Cadmium
f. Mercury
4. Group IIIB: Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, Thallium
a. Boron
b. Aluminum
c. Gallium
d. Indium
e. Thallium
5. Group IVB: Silicon, Germanium, Tin, Lead
a. Silicon
b. Germanium, Tin, Lead
6. Group VB: Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth
a. Phosphorus
b. Arsenic
c. Antimony
d. Bismuth
7. Group VIB: Selenium, Tellurium, Polonium
a. Selenium
b. Tellurium
c. Polonium
8. Transition Metals
Metal-Ligand Bonding
Nomenclature
a. Compounds with Metal Bonded to One Carbon Atom in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical
b. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Two Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical
c. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Three Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical
d. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Four Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical
Bibliography
Index
Volumes Ia, C, D, E, F and G
Vol. Ia Contains Chapters Covering the following Subjects: General Introduction; Hydrocarbons; Halogen Derivatives
Further Sub-Volumes of Volume I, Contrary to What Is Stated on Page XVI of Vol. IA, Will Contain Chapters Covering the following Subjects:
Vol. IC Acyclic Aldehydes, Ketones and Monocarboxylic Acids; Carbon Monoxide, Isocyanides and Fulminic Acid; Carbonic Acid and Its Derivatives.
Vol. ID Dihydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives
Vol. IE Tri- and Tetra-Hydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives
Vol. IF Penta- and Higher-Hydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives; Saccharides
Vol. IG Enzymes; Macromolecules; Cumulative Index Vols. Ia-Ig
Details
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221342