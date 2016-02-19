Monohydric Alcohols Their Ethers and Esters Sulphur Analogues Nitrogen Derivatives Organometallic Compounds

Table of Contents



Chapter 4. Monohydric Alcohols, Their Ethers and Esters

Introduction

1. Monohydric Alcohols

a. Saturated Alcohols, Paraffin Alcohols or Alkanols, CnH2n+1OH

b. Derivatives of Saturated Alcohols

c. Unsaturated Alcohols

2. Ethers

a. Saturated Ethers; Dialkyl Ethers, (CnH2n+1)2O

b. Substituted Dialkyl Ethers

c. Unsaturated Ethers

3. Alkyl Peroxides

a. Alkyl Hydroperoxides, Ro•OH

b. Dialkyl Peroxides, RO•OR'

4. Esters of Mineral or Inorganic Acids

a. Esters of Boric Acid, Trialkyl Orthoborates

b. Esters of Silicic Acid, Tetra-Alkoxysilanes

c. Esters of Nitrous Acid, Alkyl Nitrites

d. Esters of Nitric Acid

e. Esters of Phosphorous Acid, Alkyl Phosphites and Related Compounds

f. Esters of Phosphoric Acid, Alkyl Phosphates and Related Compounds

g. Esters of Sulphurous Acid and Related Compounds

h. Esters of Sulphuric Acid and Related Compounds

i. Esters of Hypochlorous and Perchloric Acids

Chapter 5. Sulphur Analogues of the Alcohols and Their Derivatives

Introduction

1. Thiols, Mercaptans, or Alkyl Hydrosulphides

2. Sulphides or Thio-Ethers

a. Dialkyl Sulphides, Alkylthioalkanes

b. Olefinic Sulphides, Dialkenyl Sulphides or Thioethers, Alkenylthioalkenes

c. Acetylenic Sulphides, Ethynyl Thioethers or Alkylthioalkynes

3. Derivatives of Alkanesulphenic Acids

4. Dialkyl Disulphides or Alkyldithioalkanes

5. Alkyl Polysulphides

6. Alkylthiosulphuric Acids

7. Sulphonium Compounds

8. Dialkyl Sulphoxides or Alkylsulphinylalkanes

9. Alkanesulphinic Acids

10. Sulphones

11. Alkanesulphonic Acids and Derivatives

12. Alkanethiosulphonic Acids

Chapter 6. Nitrogen Derivatives of the Aliphatic Hydrocarbons

1. Nitro- and Nitroso-Compounds

a. Nitroalkanes and Related Compounds

b. Nitro-Olefins or Nitroalkenes

c. Dinitroalkanes or Dinitroparaffins

d. Polynitroalkanes

e. Nitrosoalkanes and Derivatives

f. Nitronitrosoalkanes, Pseudonitroles and Nitrolic Acids

2. Amines and Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

a. Alkylamines

b. Halogen-Substituted Alkylamines

c. Nitroalkylamines

d. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

e. Unsaturated Amines and Ammonium Compounds

3. N-Substituted Derivatives of the Alkylamines

a. N-Halogenoalkylamines

b. N-Oxygen Derivatives of the Alkylamines

c. N-Sulphur Derivatives of the Alkylamines

d. Boron, Silicon, Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony Derivatives of Alkylamines

e. Derivatives of Alkylamines with a Nitrogen-Nitrogen Linkage

Chapter 7. Aliphatic Organometallic and Organometalloidal Compounds

1. Introduction

(i) History and Development of Organometallic Chemistry

(ii) Nomenclature

(iii) Carbon-Metal Bonding

(iv) General Methods of Preparation Of Organometallic Compounds

(v) General Physical Properties Of Organometallic Compounds

(vi) Reactivity of Metal-Carbon Bonds

(vii) Reactions of Metal and Metalloid Alkyls

2. Group IA: Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium

a. Lithium

b. Other Metals of Group IA

3. Group IIA: Beryllium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium, Barium; Group IIB: Zinc, Cadmium, Mercury

a. Beryllium

b. Magnesium

c. Calcium, Strontium and Barium

d. Zinc

e. Cadmium

f. Mercury

4. Group IIIB: Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, Thallium

a. Boron

b. Aluminum

c. Gallium

d. Indium

e. Thallium

5. Group IVB: Silicon, Germanium, Tin, Lead

a. Silicon

b. Germanium, Tin, Lead

6. Group VB: Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth

a. Phosphorus

b. Arsenic

c. Antimony

d. Bismuth

7. Group VIB: Selenium, Tellurium, Polonium

a. Selenium

b. Tellurium

c. Polonium

8. Transition Metals

Metal-Ligand Bonding

Nomenclature

a. Compounds with Metal Bonded to One Carbon Atom in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

b. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Two Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

c. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Three Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

d. Compounds with Metal Bonded to Four Carbon Atoms in an Aliphatic Compound or Radical

Bibliography

Index

Volumes Ia, C, D, E, F and G

Vol. Ia Contains Chapters Covering the following Subjects: General Introduction; Hydrocarbons; Halogen Derivatives

Further Sub-Volumes of Volume I, Contrary to What Is Stated on Page XVI of Vol. IA, Will Contain Chapters Covering the following Subjects:

Vol. IC Acyclic Aldehydes, Ketones and Monocarboxylic Acids; Carbon Monoxide, Isocyanides and Fulminic Acid; Carbonic Acid and Its Derivatives.

Vol. ID Dihydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives

Vol. IE Tri- and Tetra-Hydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives

Vol. IF Penta- and Higher-Hydric Alcohols, Their Oxidation Products and Derivatives; Saccharides

Vol. IG Enzymes; Macromolecules; Cumulative Index Vols. Ia-Ig

