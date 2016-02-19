Monoclonal Antibody and Immunosensor Technology, Volume 23

This highly practical book, and successor to Volume 13 in the Laboratory Techniques series, explores further and provides more comprehensive, autoritative information on the production of Mabs. Much new and illuminating material has been included covering the concepts behind the application of recombinant DNA technology and biosensor technology to monoclonal antibodies, and all the human Mab technology facilitated by PCR of antibody genes.

Also included in this latest volume is a section focussing on other methods of obtaining B cell clones such as short-term culture and oncogene transformation and an interesting section on Mab patents.