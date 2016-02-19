Monoclonal Antibody and Immunosensor Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444814135, 9780080887357

Monoclonal Antibody and Immunosensor Technology, Volume 23

1st Edition

The production and application of rodent and human monoclonal antibodies

Authors: A.M. Campbell
eBook ISBN: 9780080887357
eBook ISBN: 9780080858920
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th December 1991
Page Count: 426
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. General properties and applications of monoclonal antibodies. 2. Assay techniques. 3. Selection of animals in which hybridomas may be generated. 4. Immunization. 5. Cell culture requirements for hybridomas. 6. Fusion procedures. 7. Alternative strategies for the immortalization of antibody producing cells. 8. Selection and cloning. 9. The use of recombinant DNA methods. 10. Antibody production and purification. 11. Characterisation of monoclonal antibodies. 12. Immunosensors. References. Subject Index.

Description

This highly practical book, and successor to Volume 13 in the Laboratory Techniques series, explores further and provides more comprehensive, autoritative information on the production of Mabs. Much new and illuminating material has been included covering the concepts behind the application of recombinant DNA technology and biosensor technology to monoclonal antibodies, and all the human Mab technology facilitated by PCR of antibody genes.
Also included in this latest volume is a section focussing on other methods of obtaining B cell clones such as short-term culture and oncogene transformation and an interesting section on Mab patents.

Details

No. of pages: 426
426
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887357
eBook ISBN:
9780080858920

Reviews

@qu:...this is a readable and well-written book that should be of great use to all those involved in the production and use of monoclonal antibodies. @source:The Biochemist @qu:...a clear and detailed account of mAb production, analysis and use, and should be an essential addition to all academic and industrial biotechnology libraries. @source:Trends in Biotechnology @qu:...essential reading for the would-be immunosensor technologist...also for those considering entering the field of Mab technology. @source:FEBS Letters

About the Authors

A.M. Campbell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland

