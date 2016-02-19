Monoclonal Antibody and Immunosensor Technology, Volume 23
1st Edition
The production and application of rodent and human monoclonal antibodies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. General properties and applications of monoclonal antibodies. 2. Assay techniques. 3. Selection of animals in which hybridomas may be generated. 4. Immunization. 5. Cell culture requirements for hybridomas. 6. Fusion procedures. 7. Alternative strategies for the immortalization of antibody producing cells. 8. Selection and cloning. 9. The use of recombinant DNA methods. 10. Antibody production and purification. 11. Characterisation of monoclonal antibodies. 12. Immunosensors. References. Subject Index.
Description
This highly practical book, and successor to Volume 13 in the Laboratory Techniques series, explores further and provides more comprehensive, autoritative information on the production of Mabs. Much new and illuminating material has been included covering the concepts behind the application of recombinant DNA technology and biosensor technology to monoclonal antibodies, and all the human Mab technology facilitated by PCR of antibody genes.
Also included in this latest volume is a section focussing on other methods of obtaining B cell clones such as short-term culture and oncogene transformation and an interesting section on Mab patents.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 426
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 11th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887357
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080858920
Reviews
@qu:...this is a readable and well-written book that should be of great use to all those involved in the production and use of monoclonal antibodies. @source:The Biochemist @qu:...a clear and detailed account of mAb production, analysis and use, and should be an essential addition to all academic and industrial biotechnology libraries. @source:Trends in Biotechnology @qu:...essential reading for the would-be immunosensor technologist...also for those considering entering the field of Mab technology. @source:FEBS Letters
About the Authors
A.M. Campbell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland