Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria, Volume III covers the basis for understanding developments of practical importance in the health sciences within the area of microbiology and infectious diseases, focusing on advances made possible by monoclonal antibodies. This 12-chapter volume specifically considers the basic principles of hybridoma technology.

The introductory chapters deal with treponemal antigens of significance for understanding syphilis, yaws, pinta, salmonellosis, and other gastroenteropathies. The subsequent chapters highlight pediatric infections and the strategies for molecular analyses of bacterial antigens, focusing on cell walls, S layers, and sheaths. The remaining chapters examine the bacterial toxins involved in gaseous gangrene and other forms of cell damage, such as diphtheria, caries and periodontal diseases, and bacteria relevant to animal sciences.

This book will prove useful to internists, pediatricians, surgeons, dentists, veterinarians, clinical pathologists, and laboratory technologists.