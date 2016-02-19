Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124630031, 9781483257396

Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria

1st Edition

Volume III

Editors: Alberto J. L. Macario Everly Conway de Macario
eBook ISBN: 9781483257396
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd December 1986
Page Count: 356
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria, Volume III covers the basis for understanding developments of practical importance in the health sciences within the area of microbiology and infectious diseases, focusing on advances made possible by monoclonal antibodies. This 12-chapter volume specifically considers the basic principles of hybridoma technology.

The introductory chapters deal with treponemal antigens of significance for understanding syphilis, yaws, pinta, salmonellosis, and other gastroenteropathies. The subsequent chapters highlight pediatric infections and the strategies for molecular analyses of bacterial antigens, focusing on cell walls, S layers, and sheaths. The remaining chapters examine the bacterial toxins involved in gaseous gangrene and other forms of cell damage, such as diphtheria, caries and periodontal diseases, and bacteria relevant to animal sciences.

This book will prove useful to internists, pediatricians, surgeons, dentists, veterinarians, clinical pathologists, and laboratory technologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Identification and Characterization of Treponema pallidum Antigens by Monoclonal Antibodies

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

2 Diagnostic Uses of Monoclonal Antibodies to Salmonella

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

3 Monoclonal Antibodies and Immunodetection Methods for Vibrio cholerae and Escherichia coli Enterotoxins

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

V. Summary

References

4 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Campylobacter Strains

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

5 Monoclonal Antibodies to the Lipopolysaccharide and Capsular Polysaccharide of Bacteroides fragilis

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

6 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Surface Components of Streptococcus pneumoniae

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

7 Monoclonal Antibodies to Bordetella pertussis

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

8 Molecular Structures of Bacteria Elucidated by Monoclonal Antibodies with Special Reference to Antigenic Determinants of the Methanogens' Envelopes

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

9 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Clostridium perfringens θ Toxin (Perfringolysin O)

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

10 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Diphtheria Toxin: Their Use in Analysis of the Function and Structure of the Toxin and Their Application to Cell Biology

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

11 Application of Monoclonal Antibodies to the Study of Oral Bacteria and Their Virulence Factors

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

12 Current and Future Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria in Veterinary Medicine

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Summary

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483257396

About the Editor

Alberto J. L. Macario

Everly Conway de Macario

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.