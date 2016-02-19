Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria
1st Edition
Volume III
Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria, Volume III covers the basis for understanding developments of practical importance in the health sciences within the area of microbiology and infectious diseases, focusing on advances made possible by monoclonal antibodies. This 12-chapter volume specifically considers the basic principles of hybridoma technology.
The introductory chapters deal with treponemal antigens of significance for understanding syphilis, yaws, pinta, salmonellosis, and other gastroenteropathies. The subsequent chapters highlight pediatric infections and the strategies for molecular analyses of bacterial antigens, focusing on cell walls, S layers, and sheaths. The remaining chapters examine the bacterial toxins involved in gaseous gangrene and other forms of cell damage, such as diphtheria, caries and periodontal diseases, and bacteria relevant to animal sciences.
This book will prove useful to internists, pediatricians, surgeons, dentists, veterinarians, clinical pathologists, and laboratory technologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Identification and Characterization of Treponema pallidum Antigens by Monoclonal Antibodies
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
2 Diagnostic Uses of Monoclonal Antibodies to Salmonella
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
3 Monoclonal Antibodies and Immunodetection Methods for Vibrio cholerae and Escherichia coli Enterotoxins
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future
V. Summary
References
4 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Campylobacter Strains
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
5 Monoclonal Antibodies to the Lipopolysaccharide and Capsular Polysaccharide of Bacteroides fragilis
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
6 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Surface Components of Streptococcus pneumoniae
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
7 Monoclonal Antibodies to Bordetella pertussis
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
8 Molecular Structures of Bacteria Elucidated by Monoclonal Antibodies with Special Reference to Antigenic Determinants of the Methanogens' Envelopes
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
9 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Clostridium perfringens θ Toxin (Perfringolysin O)
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
10 Monoclonal Antibodies Against Diphtheria Toxin: Their Use in Analysis of the Function and Structure of the Toxin and Their Application to Cell Biology
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
11 Application of Monoclonal Antibodies to the Study of Oral Bacteria and Their Virulence Factors
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Prospects for the Future
VI. Summary
References
12 Current and Future Applications of Monoclonal Antibodies Against Bacteria in Veterinary Medicine
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Conclusions
V. Summary
References
Index
