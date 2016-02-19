Monoclonal Antibodies against Bacteria, Volume I explores the generation, characterization, and utilization of monoclonal antibodies against bacteria and on other monoclonal products relevant to antibacterial immune responses. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on monoclonal antibodies against bacteria, encompassing its scope, research, and directions. It shows that the coordinated use of antisera and panels of monoclonal antibodies is proving useful for classification as a diagnostic tool with prognostic implications in the case of pathogens, or as a preliminary step in taxonomy. Also, monoclonal antibodies hold great potential as instruments in working with bacteria for industrial or biotechnological purposes, including genetic engineering. This book also elucidates the use of monoclonal antibodies of predefined molecular specificity for tracing molecular ""signatures"" left by a given strain in other microorganisms, subcellular structures, and materials from ecologic niches. The possibility of antibacterial and antitoxin therapies with monoclonal antibodies is also addressed. This treatise will be a valuable reference work to anyone working with monoclonal antibodies or getting ready to prepare them against the strain(s) (or bacterial structures) of his/her interest.

Introduction: Monoclonal Antibodies against Bacteria for Medicine, Dentistry, Veterinary Sciences, Biotechnology, and Industry—An Overview

1 Monoclonal Antibodies against Gonococcal Pili: Uses in the Analysis of Gonococcal Immunochemistry and Virulence

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

2 Monoclonal Antibodies against Group B Streptococcus

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Methods and Results

IV. Conclusions

V. Summary

References

3 Studies with Monoclonal Antibodies to Mycobacteria

I. Introduction

II. Results and Discussion

III. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

IV. Summary

References

4 Monoclonal Antibodies to Characterize the Antigenic Heterogeneity of Bacteroides intermedius

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

5 Monoclonal Antibodies against Legionella pneumophila Serogroup 1 Antigens: Characterization and Their Potential Applications

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

6 Monoclonal Antibodies Specific for the O-Antigen of Shigella flexneri and Shigella sonnei: Immunochemical Characterization and Clinical Usefulness

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

V. Summary

References

7 Monoclonal Antibodies against Group- and Type-Specific Antigens of Vibrio cholerae O:1

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

8 Monoclonal Antibodies against Tetanus Toxin and Tetanus Toxoid

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Methods for Generation of Monoclonal Antibodies

IV. Results and Discussion

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

9 Human Monoclonal Antibodies for Prophylaxis and Therapy of Bacterial Infections

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Future Prospects

V. Summary

References

10 Monoclonal T Cells and T-Cell Hybridomas with Antibacterial Activity

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions and Prospects for the Future

V. Summary

References

11 A Preview of the Uses of Monoclonal Antibodies against Methanogens in Fermentation Biotechnology: Significance for Public Health

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Conclusions

V. Prospects for the Future

VI. Summary

References

12 An International Hybridoma Data Bank: Aims, Structure, Function

I. Introduction

II. Background of Sponsoring Organizations

III. Operations Framework

IV. System Design

V. Funding and Support

VI. Prospects for the Future

VII. Conclusions

VIII. Summary

References

