Monoamine Oxidases and their Inhibitors, Volume 100
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CONTRIBUTORS
PREFACE
STRUCTURAL PROPERTIES OF HUMAN MONOAMINE OXIDASES A AND B
I. Introduction
II. Crystallization of Purified MAO-B and MAO-A
III. Structure of Human MAO-B
IV. Structure of Human MAO-A and Comparison with Rat MAO-A
V. Insights into Membrane Binding of MAO-A and MAO-B
VI. Structural Basis for Inhibitor-Binding Specificities of MAO-A and MAO-B
VII. Conclusions and Future Prospects
BEHAVIORAL OUTCOMES OF MONOAMINE OXIDASE DEFICIENCY: PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL EVIDENCE
I. General Characteristics of Monoamine Oxidase
II. Phenotypical Outcomes of MAO-A Deficit
III. Phenotypical Outcomes of MAO-B Deficit
IV. Phenotypical Outcomes of Combined MAO-A and MAO-B Deficit
V. Conclusions
KINETIC BEHAVIOR AND REVERSIBLE INHIBITION OF MONOAMINE OXIDASES—ENZYMES THAT MANY WANT DEAD
I. Introduction
II. Some Basics of Enzyme Inhibition
III. Systems Behavior of Reversible Inhibitors
IV. How Can Kinetic Studies of MAO Help?
V. Tight-Binding Inhibitors
VI. Recovery from Inhibition
VII. Conclusions
THE PHARMACOLOGY OF SELEGILINE
I. Historical Aspects of Selegiline
II. The Multiplicity of Monoamine Oxidase
III. The Pharmacology of MAO-B Inhibition
IV. Structure–Activity Relationship Studies
V. Effects of Selegiline Not Relating to MAO-B Inhibition
VI. Antiapoptotic Effect of Selegiline
VII. Pharmacokinetics of Selegiline
VIII. Metabolism of Selegiline
IX. The Role of Birkmayer and His Group in the Introduction of Selegiline in the Therapy of Parkinson’s Disease
X. Future Perspectives
XI. Overall Conclusions
TYPE A MONOAMINE OXIDASE REGULATES LIFE AND DEATH OF NEURONS IN NEURODEGENERATION AND NEUROPROTECTION
I. Introduction
II. Type A and B MAO in Cell Death of Neurons
III. MAO-A in Neuroprotection by MAO-Is
IV. MAO-A in Induction of Neurotrophic Factors by MAO-Is
V. Is MAO-A the Binding Site of MAO-Is for Induction of Neuroprotective Genes?
VI. Signal Pathway for Induction of Prosurvival Genes by MAO-Is
VII. Discussion
MULTIMODAL DRUGS AND THEIR FUTURE FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND PARKINSON’S DISEASE
I. Introduction
II. Concepts in Multimodal Drug Design
III. Monoamine Oxidase as a Common Target in AD and PD
IV. Multimodal Drugs That Target MAO (1)
V. Multimodal Drugs That Target MAO (2)
VI. Multimodal Drugs That Target MAO (3)
VII. Multimodal Drugs That Target Memory and Neurogenesis
VIII. Conclusion
NEUROPROTECTIVE PROFILE OF THE MULTITARGET DRUG RASAGILINE IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE
I. Introduction
II. Multiple Activities of Rasagiline
III. The Major Metabolite of Rasagiline, 1-(R)-Aminoindan
IV. Summary and Conclusions
RASAGILINE IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo and In Vitro Neuroprotective Effects of Rasagiline
III. Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics
IV. Evidence for the Symptomatic Benefits of Rasagiline in PD
V. Evidence for Disease Modification with Rasagiline in PD
VI. Adverse Effects
VII. Conclusion
SELECTIVE INHIBITORS OF MONOAMINE OXIDASE TYPE B AND THE “CHEESE EFFECT”
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacology of Tyramine
III. Mechanism of “Cheese Effect”
IV. Cardiovascular Actions of Tyramine
V. Selegiline
VI. Clinical Use of Selegiline and Cheese Effect
VII. Clinical Use of Rasagiline and Cheese Effect
VIII. Reversible Inhibitors of MAO-B
IX. Modification of L-Dopa Cardiovascular Response by Selective Inhibitors of MAO-B
X. Tyramine Content in Foods
XI. Treatment of Cheese Reaction
XII. Specific Foods
XIII. Fish Sauces
XIV. Meat
XV. Beer and Wine
XVI. Conclusions
A NOVEL ANTI-ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE DRUG, LADOSTIGIL
I. Introduction
II. The Underlying Strategy in the Design of Ladostigil
III. MAO Inhibition and Antidepressant Activity of Ladostigil
IV. ChE Inhibitory Activity of Ladostigil
V. Neuroprotective Activities of Ladostigil in Preclinical Models of Neurodegeneration
VI. Mechanism of Action of Ladostigil
VII. Summary and Future Perspectives
NOVEL MAO-B INHIBITORS
I. Introduction
II. MAO-B Inhibitors
III. Apoptosis in PD
IV. Clinical Potential of PF9601N
V. Concluding Remarks
Subject Index
Contents of recent volumes
Description
Published since 1959, International Review of Neurobiology is a well-known series appealing to neuroscientists, clinicians, psychologists, physiologists, and pharmacologists. Led by an internationally renowned editorial board, this important serial publishes both eclectic volumes made up of timely reviews and thematic volumes that focus on recent progress in a specific area of neurobiology research. In this volume, invited experts provide authoritative reviews on various aspects of Monoamine Oxidase and its Inhibitors.
Key Features
- Leading authors review state-of-the-art in their field of investigation and provide their views and perspectives for future research
- Chapters are extensively referenced to provide readers with a comprehensive list of resources on the topics covered
- All chapters include comprehensive background information and are written in a clear form that is also accessible to the non-specialist
Readership
Neuroscientists, Neurologists, Neurobiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 10th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123864680
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123864673
Reviews
"Invaluable reading." - NATURE
"A valuable addition to any library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." - CHOICE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Moussa Youdim Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Eve Topf Centre of Excellence for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Hafia, Israel
Peter Riederer Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wurzburg, Germany