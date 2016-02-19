Primate Behavior: Developments in Field and Laboratory Research, Volume 3: Monkeys as Perceivers illustrates some general procedures for studying nonverbal perceiving in monkeys.

This book takes into account the environment that was present when the monkeys were evolving their basic patterns of behavior in order to describe monkeys as perceivers. The topics include the general requirements for a description of nonverbal perception, inferences about attention, and complex conflicting cues of space. The interpretation of spatial discontiguity, alternative ways to measure detour performance, and methodological problems in specifying form are also described. This publication likewise covers the confusion errors in short-term memory and color perception.

This volume is suitable for biologists and researchers interested in monkeys as perceivers.