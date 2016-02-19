Monkeys as Perceivers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125340038, 9781483259734

Monkeys as Perceivers

1st Edition

Authors: Roger T. Davis
Editors: Leonard A. Rosenblum
eBook ISBN: 9781483259734
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 276
Description

Primate Behavior: Developments in Field and Laboratory Research, Volume 3: Monkeys as Perceivers illustrates some general procedures for studying nonverbal perceiving in monkeys.

This book takes into account the environment that was present when the monkeys were evolving their basic patterns of behavior in order to describe monkeys as perceivers. The topics include the general requirements for a description of nonverbal perception, inferences about attention, and complex conflicting cues of space. The interpretation of spatial discontiguity, alternative ways to measure detour performance, and methodological problems in specifying form are also described. This publication likewise covers the confusion errors in short-term memory and color perception.

This volume is suitable for biologists and researchers interested in monkeys as perceivers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

I. Introduction

A. General Requirements for a Description of Nonverbal Perception

B. The Population

C. General Procedures

II. Attention and Observing

A. Naturalistic Observations

B. Inferences About Attention

C. Summary

III. Space Perception

A. Perception of Height

B. Perception of the Vertical

C. Perceptual Constancy

D. Complex Conflicting Cues of Space

E. Summary of Space Perception

IV. Spatial Discontiguity

Interpretation of Spatial Discontiguity

V. Barriers and Detours

A. Learning and Perception of Detour Problems

B. Solution of Patterned-String Tests as Detours

C. Alternative Ways to Measure Detour Performance

D. Interpretations of Barriers and Detours

VI. Form Perception

A. Definition of Form

B. Methodological Problems in Specifying Form

C. Uniqueness of Form

D. Forms in Context—Visual Illusions

E. Summary of Form Perception

VII. Memory for Form

A. Short-Term Memory for Position

B. Confusion Errors in Short-Term Memory

C. Stimulus Duration and Repetition

D. Visual Masking

E. Long-Term Memory for Form

F. Summary and Discussion of Memory for Form

VIII. Color Perception

A. Lightness

B. Saturation

C. Summary

IX. Stimulus Combination

Summary

X. Some Comments on Perception in Monkeys

A. Attending

B. Storing

C. Integration

D. Epilogue

Appendix A: Animals Used in Experiments Described

Appendix B: Description of Experiments

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Roger T. Davis

About the Editor

Leonard A. Rosenblum

Ratings and Reviews

