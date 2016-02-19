Monkeys as Perceivers
1st Edition
Description
Primate Behavior: Developments in Field and Laboratory Research, Volume 3: Monkeys as Perceivers illustrates some general procedures for studying nonverbal perceiving in monkeys.
This book takes into account the environment that was present when the monkeys were evolving their basic patterns of behavior in order to describe monkeys as perceivers. The topics include the general requirements for a description of nonverbal perception, inferences about attention, and complex conflicting cues of space. The interpretation of spatial discontiguity, alternative ways to measure detour performance, and methodological problems in specifying form are also described. This publication likewise covers the confusion errors in short-term memory and color perception.
This volume is suitable for biologists and researchers interested in monkeys as perceivers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
I. Introduction
A. General Requirements for a Description of Nonverbal Perception
B. The Population
C. General Procedures
II. Attention and Observing
A. Naturalistic Observations
B. Inferences About Attention
C. Summary
III. Space Perception
A. Perception of Height
B. Perception of the Vertical
C. Perceptual Constancy
D. Complex Conflicting Cues of Space
E. Summary of Space Perception
IV. Spatial Discontiguity
Interpretation of Spatial Discontiguity
V. Barriers and Detours
A. Learning and Perception of Detour Problems
B. Solution of Patterned-String Tests as Detours
C. Alternative Ways to Measure Detour Performance
D. Interpretations of Barriers and Detours
VI. Form Perception
A. Definition of Form
B. Methodological Problems in Specifying Form
C. Uniqueness of Form
D. Forms in Context—Visual Illusions
E. Summary of Form Perception
VII. Memory for Form
A. Short-Term Memory for Position
B. Confusion Errors in Short-Term Memory
C. Stimulus Duration and Repetition
D. Visual Masking
E. Long-Term Memory for Form
F. Summary and Discussion of Memory for Form
VIII. Color Perception
A. Lightness
B. Saturation
C. Summary
IX. Stimulus Combination
Summary
X. Some Comments on Perception in Monkeys
A. Attending
B. Storing
C. Integration
D. Epilogue
Appendix A: Animals Used in Experiments Described
Appendix B: Description of Experiments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483259734