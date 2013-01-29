Monitoring Water Quality
1st Edition
Pollution Assessment, Analysis, and Remediation
Monitoring Water Quality is a practical assessment of one of the most pressing growth and sustainability issues in the developed and developing worlds: water quality. Over the last 10 years, improved laboratory techniques have led to the discovery of microbial and viral contaminants, pharmaceuticals, and endocrine disruptors in our fresh water supplies that were not monitored previously.
This book offers in-depth coverage of water quality issues (natural and human-related), monitoring of contaminants, and remediation of water contamination. In particular, readers will learn about arsenic removal techniques, real-time monitoring, and risk assessment. Monitoring Water Quality is a vital text for students and professionals in environmental science, civil engineering, chemistry — anyone concerned with issues of water analysis and sustainability assessment.
- Covers in depth the scope of sustainable water problems on a worldwide scale
- Provides a rich source of sophisticated methods for analyzing water to assure its safety
- Describes the monitoring of contaminants, including pharmaceutical and endocrine disruptors
- Helps to quickly identify the sources and fates of contaminants and sources of pollutants and their loading
All who deal with water analysis and water sustainability assessment, i.e. chemists, chemical engineers, environmental scientists/engineers, civil engineers working in the water management and resources and hydrologists. Academics and students (graduates will use this as a reference book). It could also be used in advanced water quality courses as more and more universities introduce courses on water related topics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Monitoring Water Quality, Pollution Assessment, and Remediation to Assure Sustainability
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Water-Quality Status and Trends in the United States
1.3 Rivers in Africa Are in Jeopardy
1.4 Septic Systems in the Coastal Environment: Multiple Water-Quality Problems in Multiple Areas
1.5 Assessment of Risk from Endocrine-Disrupting Compounds
1.6 Water-Quality Monitoring and Environmental Risk Assessment
1.7 Analytical Measurements to Improve Nonpoint Pollution Assessments in Indiana’s Lake Michigan Watershed
1.8 Real-Time and Near Real-Time Monitoring Options for Water Quality
1.9 Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Process Radical Generation in the Laboratory and at Large Scale
1.10 Cactus Mucilage as an Emergency Response Biomaterial for Providing Clean Drinking Water
1.11 Potable Water Filter Development
1.12 Removal and Immobilization of Arsenic in Water and Soil Using Nanoparticles
1.13 Transforming an Arsenic Crisis into an Economic Enterprise
1.14 Monitoring from Source to Tap: The New Paradigm for Ensuring Water Security and Quality
1.15 Evaluation of Sustainability Strategies
1.16 Conclusions
Appendix
References
2. Water Quality Status and Trends in the United States
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Monitoring and Assessments of Complex Water Quality Problems
2.3 USGS Strategies to Assess Status and Trends
2.4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
3. Rivers in Africa Are in Jeopardy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 The Pollution of River Systems
3.3 Climate Variability and Change
3.4 Agricultural and Industrial Chemical Pollution
3.5 Sediments and Other Physicochemical Parameters
3.6 Atmospheric Deposition
3.7 POPs and PCBs Found
3.8 Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)
3.9 The Cost of River Restoration
3.10 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
4. Septic Systems in the Coastal Environment: Multiple Water Quality Problems in Many Areas
4.1 Septic Systems and Their Prevalence in the United States
4.2 Septic System Pollutants and Treatment Processes
4.3 Septic Systems and Fecal Microbial Pollution
4.4 Examples of Coastal Microbial Pollution from Septic Systems
4.5 Septic Systems and Nutrient Pollution
4.6 Examples of Coastal Nutrient Pollution from Septic Systems
4.7 North Carolina’s Outer Banks—Idyllic, but Not for Septic Systems
4.8 Minimizing Pollution from Septic Systems
4.9 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
5. Thinking Outside the Box: Assessing Endocrine Disruption in Aquatic Life
5.1 Introduction
5.2 EDC Sources
5.3 Cellular Mechanisms of Endocrine Disruption
5.4 Impacts on Fish
5.5 Considerations for Risk Assessment
5.6 Alternative EDC Mechanisms
5.7 Additional Considerations
5.8 Ecotoxicology in Risk Assessment
5.9 Conclusions
References
6. Water Quality Monitoring and Environmental Risk Assessment in a Developing Coastal Region, Southeastern North Carolina
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Methods
6.3 Results
6.4 Discussion: Environmental Risk Analysis
6.5 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
7. Analytical Measurements to Improve Nonpoint Pollution Assessments in Indiana’s Lake Michigan Watershed
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Background
7.3 Research Plan
7.4 Results and Discussion
7.5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
8. Real-Time and Near Real-Time Monitoring Options for Water Quality
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Monitoring General Water Quality Parameters
8.3 Monitoring Microbiological Contaminants
8.4 Monitoring Chemical Contaminants
8.5 Monitoring Overall Toxicity
8.6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
9. Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Process Radical Generation in the Laboratory and on a Large Scale: An Overview
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Experimental
9.3 Results and Discussion
9.4 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
10. Cactus Mucilage as an Emergency Response Biomaterial to Provide Clean Drinking Water
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Materials and Methods
10.3 Results and Discussion
10.4 Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
11. Potable Water: Nature and Purification
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Water Pollution: Nature and Quality
11.3 Chemical Models in Aquatic Chemistry
11.4 Development of Mitigation Technologies
11.5 The Role of Analytical Chemistry
11.6 Conclusions and Future Outlook
References
12. Removal and Immobilization of Arsenic in Water and Soil Using Polysaccharide-Modified Magnetite Nanoparticles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Preparation and Characterization of Polysaccharide Stabilized Magnetite and Fe–Mn Nanoparticles
12.3 Potential Application for in situ Immobilization of As(V) in Soil and Groundwater
12.4 Conclusions
References
13. Transforming the Arsenic Crisis into an Economic Enterprise: Example from Indian Villages
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Arsenic Remediation—Choice of Scale of Operation
13.3 Design of the Treatment Unit
13.4 Performance of the Treatment Units
13.5 Regeneration of Exhausted Media
13.6 Regenerable Versus Throwaway Adsorbent
13.7 The Ultimate Fate of Arsenic: Ecological Sustainability
13.8 Community Participation
13.9 Toward Economic Prosperity
13.10 Conclusions
References
14. Monitoring from Source to Tap: The New Paradigm for Ensuring Water Security and Quality
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Where Do the System Vulnerabilities Lie?
14.3 Bulk Parameter Monitoring
14.4 An Early-Warning System
14.5 Field Testing of the Developed System
14.6 Monitoring Source Water
14.7 Bringing It All Together
14.8 Remote Operation and Adjustment
14.9 Identification of Contaminant Sources and Prediction
14.10 Conclusions
References
15. Evaluation of Sustainability Strategies
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Summary of Methods for Evaluation of Sustainability Strategies
15.3 Towards a Sustainable Future
15.4 Conclusions
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th January 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444594044
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444593955
Satinder Ahuja
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA
"This title offers in-depth coverage of water quality issues, monitoring of contaminants and remediation of water contamination…a vital text for students and professionals in environmental science, civil engineering, chemistry; for anyone concerned with issues of water analysis and sustainability assessment."--Water Conditioning & Purification, September 2013
"This book presents 15 contributions (including an overview by the editor) for an audience of scientists, regulators, and, perhaps, students."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013