Preface

1. Monitoring Water Quality, Pollution Assessment, and Remediation to Assure Sustainability

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Water-Quality Status and Trends in the United States

1.3 Rivers in Africa Are in Jeopardy

1.4 Septic Systems in the Coastal Environment: Multiple Water-Quality Problems in Multiple Areas

1.5 Assessment of Risk from Endocrine-Disrupting Compounds

1.6 Water-Quality Monitoring and Environmental Risk Assessment

1.7 Analytical Measurements to Improve Nonpoint Pollution Assessments in Indiana’s Lake Michigan Watershed

1.8 Real-Time and Near Real-Time Monitoring Options for Water Quality

1.9 Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Process Radical Generation in the Laboratory and at Large Scale

1.10 Cactus Mucilage as an Emergency Response Biomaterial for Providing Clean Drinking Water

1.11 Potable Water Filter Development

1.12 Removal and Immobilization of Arsenic in Water and Soil Using Nanoparticles

1.13 Transforming an Arsenic Crisis into an Economic Enterprise

1.14 Monitoring from Source to Tap: The New Paradigm for Ensuring Water Security and Quality

1.15 Evaluation of Sustainability Strategies

1.16 Conclusions

Appendix

References

2. Water Quality Status and Trends in the United States

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Monitoring and Assessments of Complex Water Quality Problems

2.3 USGS Strategies to Assess Status and Trends

2.4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

3. Rivers in Africa Are in Jeopardy

3.1 Introduction

3.2 The Pollution of River Systems

3.3 Climate Variability and Change

3.4 Agricultural and Industrial Chemical Pollution

3.5 Sediments and Other Physicochemical Parameters

3.6 Atmospheric Deposition

3.7 POPs and PCBs Found

3.8 Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)

3.9 The Cost of River Restoration

3.10 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

4. Septic Systems in the Coastal Environment: Multiple Water Quality Problems in Many Areas

4.1 Septic Systems and Their Prevalence in the United States

4.2 Septic System Pollutants and Treatment Processes

4.3 Septic Systems and Fecal Microbial Pollution

4.4 Examples of Coastal Microbial Pollution from Septic Systems

4.5 Septic Systems and Nutrient Pollution

4.6 Examples of Coastal Nutrient Pollution from Septic Systems

4.7 North Carolina’s Outer Banks—Idyllic, but Not for Septic Systems

4.8 Minimizing Pollution from Septic Systems

4.9 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

5. Thinking Outside the Box: Assessing Endocrine Disruption in Aquatic Life

5.1 Introduction

5.2 EDC Sources

5.3 Cellular Mechanisms of Endocrine Disruption

5.4 Impacts on Fish

5.5 Considerations for Risk Assessment

5.6 Alternative EDC Mechanisms

5.7 Additional Considerations

5.8 Ecotoxicology in Risk Assessment

5.9 Conclusions

References

6. Water Quality Monitoring and Environmental Risk Assessment in a Developing Coastal Region, Southeastern North Carolina

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methods

6.3 Results

6.4 Discussion: Environmental Risk Analysis

6.5 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

7. Analytical Measurements to Improve Nonpoint Pollution Assessments in Indiana’s Lake Michigan Watershed

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Background

7.3 Research Plan

7.4 Results and Discussion

7.5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

8. Real-Time and Near Real-Time Monitoring Options for Water Quality

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Monitoring General Water Quality Parameters

8.3 Monitoring Microbiological Contaminants

8.4 Monitoring Chemical Contaminants

8.5 Monitoring Overall Toxicity

8.6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

9. Advanced Oxidation and Reduction Process Radical Generation in the Laboratory and on a Large Scale: An Overview

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Experimental

9.3 Results and Discussion

9.4 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

10. Cactus Mucilage as an Emergency Response Biomaterial to Provide Clean Drinking Water

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Materials and Methods

10.3 Results and Discussion

10.4 Summary and Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

11. Potable Water: Nature and Purification

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Water Pollution: Nature and Quality

11.3 Chemical Models in Aquatic Chemistry

11.4 Development of Mitigation Technologies

11.5 The Role of Analytical Chemistry

11.6 Conclusions and Future Outlook

References

12. Removal and Immobilization of Arsenic in Water and Soil Using Polysaccharide-Modified Magnetite Nanoparticles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Preparation and Characterization of Polysaccharide Stabilized Magnetite and Fe–Mn Nanoparticles

12.3 Potential Application for in situ Immobilization of As(V) in Soil and Groundwater

12.4 Conclusions

References

13. Transforming the Arsenic Crisis into an Economic Enterprise: Example from Indian Villages

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Arsenic Remediation—Choice of Scale of Operation

13.3 Design of the Treatment Unit

13.4 Performance of the Treatment Units

13.5 Regeneration of Exhausted Media

13.6 Regenerable Versus Throwaway Adsorbent

13.7 The Ultimate Fate of Arsenic: Ecological Sustainability

13.8 Community Participation

13.9 Toward Economic Prosperity

13.10 Conclusions

References

14. Monitoring from Source to Tap: The New Paradigm for Ensuring Water Security and Quality

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Where Do the System Vulnerabilities Lie?

14.3 Bulk Parameter Monitoring

14.4 An Early-Warning System

14.5 Field Testing of the Developed System

14.6 Monitoring Source Water

14.7 Bringing It All Together

14.8 Remote Operation and Adjustment

14.9 Identification of Contaminant Sources and Prediction

14.10 Conclusions

References

15. Evaluation of Sustainability Strategies

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Summary of Methods for Evaluation of Sustainability Strategies

15.3 Towards a Sustainable Future

15.4 Conclusions

References

Index