Monitoring Toxic Gases in the Atmosphere for Hygiene and Pollution Control
1st Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Description
Monitoring Toxic Gases in the Atmosphere for Hygiene and Pollution Control presents the principles of atmospheric monitoring, indicates where difficulties can occur, and where errors in sampling and measurement may be expected. Organized into ten chapters, this book first describes the measurement of toxic hazards and the corresponding techniques for measurement. Subsequent chapter discusses the sources of error in sampling and measurement. Other chapters focus on detection systems based on color change; total sample collection methods; selective sample collection methods; sampling pumps; and preparation of standards for calibration of instruments and evaluation of methods. The statistics of monitoring is also explained.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Toxic Hazards and Their Measurement
Specification of Hazards
Threshold Limit Values
The Analytical Problem
References
Chapter 2 Techniques of Measurement
Choice of Technique of Measurement
Measurement Techniques Available
Examples of Measurement Techniques Applied in Monitoring
References
Chapter 3 Sources of Error in Sampling and Measurement
Introduction
Errors in Sampling
Sources of Error in Measurement
References
Chapter 4 Detection Systems Based on Color Change
Indicator Tube Detectors
Paper Tape Detector Systems
References
Chapter 5 Total Sample Collection Methods
Introduction
Evacuated Vessel
Syringe Sampler
Gas Pipette Sampler
Plastics Bag Sampler
References
Chapter 6 Selective Sample Collection Methods
Introduction
Solvent Scrubbing
Trapping by Specific Chemical Reagent
Condensation Methods
Collection on A Membrane Filter
Collection of Samples on Solid Adsorbents
Passive Sample Collectors
References
Chapter 7 Sampling Pumps
Introduction
Characteristics of Sampling Pumps
Personal Sampling Pumps Commercially Available
Calibration of Pump Flow Rate
Respirator Compensation of Personal Sampling Pump
References
Chapter 8 Preparation of Standards for Calibration of Instruments and Evaluation of Methods
Introduction
Preparation of Gaseous Standards
Preparation of Standards in Liquid Solution
Testing of Monitoring Methods
References
Chapter 9 Statistics of Monitoring
Introduction
Statistical Concept of Error
The Variation in Concentration of Contaminants
Application of Statistical Relations in Monitoring
Relation Between Values Averaged Over Different Times
References
Chapter 10 Future Possibilities
Selected Recent Relevant Publications
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st January 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158877