Monitoring of Air Pollutants, Volume 70
1st Edition
Sampling, Sample Preparation and Analytical Techniques
Table of Contents
<?xml version="1.0"?>
- Advisory Board
- Contributors to Volume 70
- Series Editor's Preface
- Preface
- Section I: Introduction
- Chapter 1. Perspectives on the Monitoring of Air Pollutants
- 1. Background to Air Pollution
- 2. Potential Effects of Air Pollution
- 3. The Importance of Quality Control in Environmental Analyses
- 4. Statistical Tools for Environmental Monitoring
- 5. The Scope of the Book
- Chapter 1. Perspectives on the Monitoring of Air Pollutants
- Section II: Sampling Air Pollutants with Associated Sample Preparation Techniques
- Chapter 2. Passive Diffusion Sampling Devices for Monitoring Ambient Air Concentrations
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basic Principles
- 3. Passive Sampler Network Design
- 4. Methodology
- 5. Quality Assurance and Quality Control
- 6. Case Studies
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Biomonitors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lichens
- 3. Mosses
- 4. Conifer Needles
- 5. Tree Bark
- 6. Other Plants
- 7. Sampling Considerations
- 8. Analyte Extraction Methods
- 9. Analytical Techniques
- 10. Conclusions, Challenges and Future Outlook
- Chapter 4. Ambient Air Sampling with Whole-Air, In-Field Concentration and Particulate Matter (PM) Methodologies
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Very Volatile Organic Compounds/Volatile Organic Compounds
- 3. Volatile Organic Compounds/Semi-volatile Organic Compounds
- 4. Semi-volatile Organic Compounds/Particulate Matter
- 5. High Volume Sampling
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Denuders
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Types of Denuders
- 3. Theory of Denudation
- 4. Denuder Sampling Applications
- 5. Denuder Sampling Considerations
- 6. Analyte Extraction Methods and Analytical Techniques Employed
- 7. Challenges and Future Outlook with Respect to Denuder Sampling of Air Pollutants
- Chapter 6. Automated Continuous Air Monitoring
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Measurement Motives and the Consequences Thereof
- 3. Data Handling, Quality and Processing
- 4. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Novel and Emerging Air-Sampling Devices
- 1. Introduction to Emerging Microextraction Technologies
- 2. SPME Devices and Techniques
- 3. Calibration of SPME for On-site Sampling
- 4. Needle Trap Devices
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2. Passive Diffusion Sampling Devices for Monitoring Ambient Air Concentrations
- Section III: Analysis of Air Pollutants
- Chapter 8. Spectroscopic and Chromatographic Techniques and Methodologies for the Determination of Metals, Metalloids and Ions in Atmospheric Aerosols
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physical Aspects of Atmospheric Particles
- 3. Chemical Profile of Aerosols
- 4. Analytical Techniques
- 5. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 9. Chromatographic Techniques for Organic Analytes
- 1. Introduction to Chromatography
- 2. Sample Introduction
- 3. Stationary Phases Commonly Employed in the Chromatographic Analysis of Air Pollutants
- 4. Chromatography Detectors Commonly Employed in Air Pollutant Analysis
- 5. Selected Applications of Chromatography in the Analysis of Air Pollutants
- 6. Challenges and Future Outlook
- Chapter 10. Mass Spectrometry and Ion Mobility Spectrometry
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ionisation Methods
- 3. Methods of Sample Introduction
- 4. Instrumentation
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Microscopic Single-Particle Analytical Methods for Aerosol Characterisation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Energy-Dispersive Electron Probe X-Ray Microanalysis
- 3. Scanning Transmission X-Ray Microscopy
- 4. Molecular Vibrational Imaging Spectroscopies
- 5. Miscellaneous Methods
- 6. Application of Multiple Techniques for Characterisation of the Same Single Particles
- 7. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Spectroscopic and Chromatographic Techniques and Methodologies for the Determination of Metals, Metalloids and Ions in Atmospheric Aerosols
- Section IV: Concluding Comments
- Chapter 12. Concluding Comments and Future Outlook
- Index
Description
Monitoring of Air Pollutants: Sampling, Sample Preparation and Analytical Techniques provides a comprehensive reference on air pollutant monitoring, addressing experimental approaches to sampling and sample preparation, as well as analytical technologies (instrumental methods) which are applicable to a wide range of topics.
The book's purpose is to provide an in-depth resource on the monitoring of ambient air pollutants that covers the basic principles, recent developments, and important applications in the field. Current trends and recent advances are discussed, both with respect to analytical techniques and target air pollutants.
All aspects of air pollutant monitoring, from sampling, to sample preparation, and analysis, are covered, making this the book of choice for consultation by air monitoring practitioners.
Key Features
- Contains all the information needed for air pollutant monitoring from sampling, to sample preparation, to analysis
- Provides guidance on the best analytical approach for a target pollutant
- Presents the pros and cons of included techniques to enable informed decisions
- Includes case studies based on published practical applications
Readership
Practitioners in the field of air quality monitoring, specifically analytical and environmental scientists; researchers and postgraduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 26th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635563
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635532
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Patricia Forbes Series Volume Editor
After Dr Patricia Forbes obtained her BSc Honours in chemistry (1994), she spent several years working in the platinum industry, where she completed her MSc and became Environmental Manager. Patricia was then appointed as Senior Lecturer in Environmental Chemistry at the Tshwane University of Technology in Pretoria, before moving to the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) where she headed up the Air Quality Research Laboratory and was a Senior Researcher. Patricia completed her PhD at the University of Pretoria (2010), which she then joined as Senior Lecturer in Analytical Chemistry. Her research focuses primarily on atmospheric analyses involving the development of novel sampling and analytical methods for environmental pollutants. Patricia serves on the Executive of the South African Chemical Institute (SACI) and is Chairperson of ChromSA (the chromatography division of SACI). She is Scientific Editor (Analytical Chemistry) for the South African Journal of Chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pretoria, South Africa