Monitoring in Neurocritical Care

Section I Background XXX 1 Principles of Cerebral Metabolism and

Blood Flow XXXBrad E. Zacharia and E. Sander Connolly, Jr.

2 Why Monitor and Principles of

Neurocritical Care XXXSyed T. Arshad and Jose I. Suarez

3 Designing the Neurocritical Care Unit for Better Patient Care XXXMahbub Rashid, Craig Zimring, and Owen B. Samuels

4 Informatics Infrastructure for the Neurocritical

Care Unit XXXJ. Michael Schmidt, David K. Vawdrey, and Richard S. Moberg

5 Nursing and Education XXXDaiWai M. Olson

6 Quality Assessment in the Neurocritical

Care Unit XXXAnoma Nellore, Peter D. le Roux, and David A. Horowitz

7 Brain Monitoring Issues in Pediatrics XXXAnthony A. Figaji

8 Bioethics and the Family XXXPatricia D. Scripko and David M. Greer

9 Monitors During Anesthesia: Effects of Anesthetic Agents on Monitors XXXJonathan McEwen, K.T. Henrik Huttunen, and Arthur M. Lam

Section II Clinical and Laboratory Assessment XXX10 Clinical Assessment in the Neurocritical

Care Unit XXXRamani Balu, John A. Detre, and Joshua M. Levine

11 Pain, Sedation, and Delirium in Critical Illness XXXKyla P. Terhune, E. Wesley Ely, and Pratik P. Pandharipande

12 Outcome Scales and Neuropsychological Outcome XXXRosette C. Biester

13 Brain Death XXXFarzana Tariq and Peter M. Black

14 Glucose and Nutrition XXXSarice L. Bassin and Thomas P. Bleck

15 Hematology and Coagulation XXXMonisha A. Kumar

16 Monitoring Inflammation XXXAlejandro M. Spiotta, Alan Siu, and J. Javier Provencio

17 Infection XXXBarnett R. Nathan and John J. Stern

18 Biomarkers XXXRobert G. Siman

19 Volume Status and Cardiac Function XXXJose L. Pascual, Jiri Horak, Vicente H. Gracias, and

Patrick J. Neligan

20 Ventilation and Pulmonary Function XXXMaurizio Cereda and Patrick J. Neligan

21 Endocrine Evaluation XXXMatthew R. Sanborn and Carrie A. Sims

22 Renal, Electrolyte, and Acid–Base Assessment XXXGuy M. Dugan

23 Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Disorders XXXChristiana E. Hall and Aashish R. Patel

Section III Electrophysiology XXX24 Evoked Potentials XXXEmmanuel Carrera, Ronald G. Emerson, and Jan Claassen

25 Electroencephalography XXXPeter Horn, Mauro Oddo, and Sarah E. Schmitt

Section IV Radiology XXX26 Computed Tomography XXXAsako Miyakoshi and Wendy A. Cohen

27 Xenon-Enhanced Computed Tomography XXXAndrew P. Carlson and Howard Yonas

28 MRI in Neurocritical Care XXXDamien Galanaud and Louis Puybasset

29 PET and SPECT XXXThomas Geeraerts and David K. Menon

Section V Cerebral Blood Flow XXX30 Neurosonology: Transcranial Doppler and Transcranial Color-Coded Duplex Sonography XXXJaroslaw Krejza and Michal Arkuszewski

31 Laser Doppler Flowmetry, Thermal Diffusion Flowmetry, and Orthogonal Polarizing Spectral Imaging XXXFrederik A. Pennings

32 Jugular Bulb Oximetry XXXAmit Prakash and Basil F. Matta

33 Near Infrared Spectroscopy XXXPippa G. Al-Rawi and Peter J. Kirkpatrick

Section VI Intracranial Monitoring XXX34 Intracranial Pressure XXXRandall M. Chesnut

35 Brain Oxygen XXXMauro Oddo and Peter D. le Roux

36 Cerebral Microdialysis XXXMartin Smith

37 Brain Temperature XXXNino Stocchetti and Elisa R. Zanier

Section VII Computers, Engineering,

and the Future XXX38 Device Development XXXGerald P. Roston and Brandon von Tobel

39 Engineering Issues XXXBrett Trimble and Jens Bracht

40 Multimodality Monitoring and

Artificial Intelligence XXXRichard S. Moberg and J. Michael Schmidt

41 Simulation in the ICU XXXW. Andrew Kofke

42 Robotic Telepresence in Neurocritical Care: The Next Paradigm in Critical Care XXXPaul M. Vespa

43 Information Processing, Data Acquisition,

and Storage XXXPer Enblad, Ian Piper, and Richard O. Sinnott

44 VISICU and the eICU Program XXXPamela J. Amelung and Martin E. Doerfler

45 Medical Informatics XXXJ. Claude Hemphill III, Marco D. Sorani, Stuart Russell,

and Geoffrey T. Manley

46 Noninvasive Brain Monitoring XXXMarek Czosnyka, Bernhard Schmidt, Eric Albert Schmidt, Rohan Ramakrishna, Pierre D. Mourad, and Michel Kliot

47 Auditory Signals for Noninvasive Monitors XXXRichard P. Dutton and John M. Sewell

48 Past, Present, and Future Developments of Intracranial Monitoring XXXDavid M. Benglis, Jr., Brett Trimble, and M. Ross Bullock