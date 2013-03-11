Monitoring in Neurocritical Care
Ideal for neurosurgeons, neurologists, neuroanesthesiologists, and intensivists, Monitoring in Neurocritical Care helps you use the latest technology to more successfully detect deteriorations in neurological status in the ICU. This neurosurgery reference offers in-depth coverage of state-of-the-art management strategies and techniques so you can effectively monitor your patients and ensure the best outcomes.
- Understand the scientific basis and rationale of particular monitoring techniques and how they can be used to assess neuro-ICU patients.
- Make optimal use of the most advanced technology, including transcranial Doppler sonography, transcranial color-coded sonography, measurements of jugular venous oxygen saturation, near-infrared spectroscopy, brain electrical monitoring techniques, and intracerebral microdialysis and techniques based on imaging.
- Apply multimodal monitoring for a more accurate view of brain function, and utilize the latest computer systems to integrate data at the bedside.
- Access practical information on basic principles, such as quality assurance, ethics, and ICU design.
Section I Background XXX 1 Principles of Cerebral Metabolism and
Blood Flow XXXBrad E. Zacharia and E. Sander Connolly, Jr.
2 Why Monitor and Principles of
Neurocritical Care XXXSyed T. Arshad and Jose I. Suarez
3 Designing the Neurocritical Care Unit for Better Patient Care XXXMahbub Rashid, Craig Zimring, and Owen B. Samuels
4 Informatics Infrastructure for the Neurocritical
Care Unit XXXJ. Michael Schmidt, David K. Vawdrey, and Richard S. Moberg
5 Nursing and Education XXXDaiWai M. Olson
6 Quality Assessment in the Neurocritical
Care Unit XXXAnoma Nellore, Peter D. le Roux, and David A. Horowitz
7 Brain Monitoring Issues in Pediatrics XXXAnthony A. Figaji
8 Bioethics and the Family XXXPatricia D. Scripko and David M. Greer
9 Monitors During Anesthesia: Effects of Anesthetic Agents on Monitors XXXJonathan McEwen, K.T. Henrik Huttunen, and Arthur M. Lam
Section II Clinical and Laboratory Assessment XXX10 Clinical Assessment in the Neurocritical
Care Unit XXXRamani Balu, John A. Detre, and Joshua M. Levine
11 Pain, Sedation, and Delirium in Critical Illness XXXKyla P. Terhune, E. Wesley Ely, and Pratik P. Pandharipande
12 Outcome Scales and Neuropsychological Outcome XXXRosette C. Biester
13 Brain Death XXXFarzana Tariq and Peter M. Black
14 Glucose and Nutrition XXXSarice L. Bassin and Thomas P. Bleck
15 Hematology and Coagulation XXXMonisha A. Kumar
16 Monitoring Inflammation XXXAlejandro M. Spiotta, Alan Siu, and J. Javier Provencio
17 Infection XXXBarnett R. Nathan and John J. Stern
18 Biomarkers XXXRobert G. Siman
19 Volume Status and Cardiac Function XXXJose L. Pascual, Jiri Horak, Vicente H. Gracias, and
Patrick J. Neligan
20 Ventilation and Pulmonary Function XXXMaurizio Cereda and Patrick J. Neligan
21 Endocrine Evaluation XXXMatthew R. Sanborn and Carrie A. Sims
22 Renal, Electrolyte, and Acid–Base Assessment XXXGuy M. Dugan
23 Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Disorders XXXChristiana E. Hall and Aashish R. Patel
Section III Electrophysiology XXX24 Evoked Potentials XXXEmmanuel Carrera, Ronald G. Emerson, and Jan Claassen
25 Electroencephalography XXXPeter Horn, Mauro Oddo, and Sarah E. Schmitt
Section IV Radiology XXX26 Computed Tomography XXXAsako Miyakoshi and Wendy A. Cohen
27 Xenon-Enhanced Computed Tomography XXXAndrew P. Carlson and Howard Yonas
28 MRI in Neurocritical Care XXXDamien Galanaud and Louis Puybasset
29 PET and SPECT XXXThomas Geeraerts and David K. Menon
Section V Cerebral Blood Flow XXX30 Neurosonology: Transcranial Doppler and Transcranial Color-Coded Duplex Sonography XXXJaroslaw Krejza and Michal Arkuszewski
31 Laser Doppler Flowmetry, Thermal Diffusion Flowmetry, and Orthogonal Polarizing Spectral Imaging XXXFrederik A. Pennings
32 Jugular Bulb Oximetry XXXAmit Prakash and Basil F. Matta
33 Near Infrared Spectroscopy XXXPippa G. Al-Rawi and Peter J. Kirkpatrick
Section VI Intracranial Monitoring XXX34 Intracranial Pressure XXXRandall M. Chesnut
35 Brain Oxygen XXXMauro Oddo and Peter D. le Roux
36 Cerebral Microdialysis XXXMartin Smith
37 Brain Temperature XXXNino Stocchetti and Elisa R. Zanier
Section VII Computers, Engineering,
and the Future XXX38 Device Development XXXGerald P. Roston and Brandon von Tobel
39 Engineering Issues XXXBrett Trimble and Jens Bracht
40 Multimodality Monitoring and
Artificial Intelligence XXXRichard S. Moberg and J. Michael Schmidt
41 Simulation in the ICU XXXW. Andrew Kofke
42 Robotic Telepresence in Neurocritical Care: The Next Paradigm in Critical Care XXXPaul M. Vespa
43 Information Processing, Data Acquisition,
and Storage XXXPer Enblad, Ian Piper, and Richard O. Sinnott
44 VISICU and the eICU Program XXXPamela J. Amelung and Martin E. Doerfler
45 Medical Informatics XXXJ. Claude Hemphill III, Marco D. Sorani, Stuart Russell,
and Geoffrey T. Manley
46 Noninvasive Brain Monitoring XXXMarek Czosnyka, Bernhard Schmidt, Eric Albert Schmidt, Rohan Ramakrishna, Pierre D. Mourad, and Michel Kliot
47 Auditory Signals for Noninvasive Monitors XXXRichard P. Dutton and John M. Sewell
48 Past, Present, and Future Developments of Intracranial Monitoring XXXDavid M. Benglis, Jr., Brett Trimble, and M. Ross Bullock
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 11th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727537
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437701678
About the Author
Peter Le Roux
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Department of Neurosurgery, Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
Joshua Levine
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Departments of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
W. Kofke
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Anesthesiology and Critical Care and Neurosurgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; Director, Neuroanesthasia, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Pennsylvania Health System; Co-Director, Neurointensive Care Unit, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA