Monitoring and Managing Microsoft Exchange Server 2003
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 — Introduction Chapter 2 - Preparing to Manage Exchange 2003 Chapter 3 - Operations Frameworks Chapter 4 - Management and Monitoring Tools Chapter 5 - Managing the Exchange Organization Chapter 6 - Managing Exchange Servers Chapter 7 - Managing E-mail Connectivity Environments Chapter 8 - Managing Recipients Chapter 9 - Addresses, Address Lists, and Offline Address Lists Chapter 10 - Backup and Recovery Operations Chapter 11 - Virus and SPAM Protection Chapter 12 - Monitoring Exchange Chapter 13 - Microsoft Operations Manager Chapter 14 - Proactive Administration Summary
Description
This authoritative book teaches IT professionals responsible for Exchange messaging systems how to efficiently manage the program's many and complex system capabilities and features. Once you've designed and implemented a messaging system, the bulk of the day-to-day work involves monitoring to ensure an optimum traffic flow, accomplished by continuously reviewing and fine-tuning dozens of system specifications and components. Monitoring and Managing Microsoft Exchange 2003 teaches readers proven and innovative techniques, tools, and procedures for managing and optimizing systems of all sizes and types built on Exchange 2003. Based on the author's own twenty years of messaging system experience and the collective experience of HP, the leading implementer of Exchange Server systems, this book will be a leading resource for Exchange administrators and designers.
Key Features
Provides best practices and innovative everyday techniques for managing the enterprise Exchange environment Teaches readers proven procedures for managing and optimizing systems of all sizes and types *Based on the author's own twenty years of messaging system experience
Readership
Exchange system managers and administrators who are responsible for maintaining the user and mailbox accounts; help desk workers who must quickly solve reported problems; Exchange architects and designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 586
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 11th March 2004
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491929
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583026
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mike Daugherty Author
Mike Daugherty is Manager of the Microsoft Consulting Resource Unit for the Central Region as well as a Senior Solution Architect and Program Manager with HP Consulting and Integration Services. He travels widely, working with large Exchange installations and helping clients manage their systems. He is based in Texas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dallas, TX. Manager of the Microsoft Consulting Resource Unit for the Central Region as well as a Senior Solution Architect and Program Manager with HP Consulting and Integration Services