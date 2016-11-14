Monitoring and Evaluation of Biomaterials and their Performance In Vivo
1st Edition
Description
Monitoring and Evaluation of Biomaterials and Their Performance In Vivo provides essential information for scientists and researchers who need to assess and evaluate performance, monitor biological responses, gauge efficacy, and observe changes over time. Crucially, it also enables the optimization of design for future biomaterials and implants.
This book presents readers with comprehensive coverage of the topic of in vivo monitoring of medical implants and biomaterials.
Key Features
- Contains a specific focus on monitoring and evaluation of biomaterials in vivo
- Multi-faceted coverage of materials function and performance
- Focuses on a range of implants and subsequent bodily reactions
Readership
Biomaterials researchers and scientists, Imaging researchers, Biomedical scientists, Postgrads and academics
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Part One. Monitoring and evaluation of the mechanical performance of biomaterials in vivo
- 1. Nanostructured ceramics
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Test methods for nanostructured ceramics
- 1.3. Nanostructured bioceramics
- 1.4. Application field of nanostructured bioceramics
- 1.5. Conclusion and summary
- 2. Monitoring degradation products and metal ions in vivo
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Biodegradable metals: state of the art
- 2.3. In vivo implantation study of biodegradable metals
- 2.4. Current in vivo techniques for monitoring degradation
- 2.5. Proposed new in vivo monitoring techniques
- 2.6. Conclusion
- Part Two. Monitoring and evaluation of the biological response to biomaterials in vivo
- 3. Imaging biomaterial-associated inflammation
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Near-infrared fluorescence imaging
- 3.3. Chemiluminescence imaging
- 3.4. Bioluminescence imaging
- 3.5. Magnetic resonance imaging
- 3.6. Conclusions and future perspectives
- 4. Monitoring fibrous capsule formation
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Functions
- 4.3. Structure
- 4.4. Joint classification
- 4.5. Fibrous capsule formation
- 4.6. Diameters of single-polymer fibers and tissue response
- 4.7. Monitor capsule formation around soft tissue
- 4.8. Glucose monitoring in vivo through fluorescent hydrogel fibers
- 4.9. Cellular and molecular composition of fibrous capsules formed around silicone breast implants
- 4.10. Capsular contracture after two-stage breast reconstruction
- 4.11. Graphene-based biosensor for future perspectives
- 5. Monitoring biomineralization of biomaterials in vivo
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Biomineralization
- 5.3. Disruption to the biomineralization process and tissue engineering
- 5.4. Biomaterials for the repair of mineralized tissue
- 5.5. In vitro characterization of biomineralization
- 5.6. In vivo characterization of biomineralization
- 5.7. Future trends
- 5.8. Conclusions
- 6. Measuring gene expression changes on biomaterial surfaces
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Considerations when measuring gene expression
- 6.3. Using gene expression for analysis of cell response to biomaterials
- 6.4. Gene expression in a context of skin healing
- 6.5. Future trends/conclusions
- Part Three. Monitoring and evaluation of functional biomaterial performance in vivo
- 7. Monitoring and tracking metallic nanobiomaterials in vivo
- 7.1. Metallic nanobiomaterials
- 7.2. Metallic nanobiomaterials for monitoring and tracking in vivo
- 7.3. Biodistribution and elimination of metallic nanobiomaterials
- 7.4. Conclusion
- 8. High-resolution imaging techniques in tissue engineering
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Phase contrast microscopy
- 8.3. Confocal microscopy
- 8.4. Multiphoton microscopy
- 8.5. Optical coherence tomography
- 8.6. Photoacoustic microscopy
- 8.7. Raman spectroscopy
- 8.8. Multimodality imaging
- 8.9. Perspectives
- 8.10. Conclusions
- 9. Magnetic resonance imaging monitoring of cartilage tissue engineering in vivo
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Cartilage
- 9.3. Cartilage tissue engineering
- 9.4. Animal models in cartilage tissue engineering
- 9.5. Tissue assessment
- 9.6. Magnetic resonance imaging
- 9.7. Magnetic resonance imaging assessment of tissue-engineering cartilage in vivo
- 9.8. Future directions
- 10. Noninvasive optical imaging of stem cell differentiation in biomaterials using photonic crystal surfaces
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Motivation for noninvasive optical imaging of stem cells in vitro: adhesion phenotyping of stem cell differentiation
- 10.3. History: optical imaging of cells using photonic crystal enhanced microscopy (PCEM)
- 10.4. PCEM imaging of stem cell differentiation
- 10.5. Conclusions and future outlook
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 14th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006047
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081006030
About the Editor
Roger Narayan
Dr. Roger Narayan is a Professor in the Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University. He is an author of more than 100 publications as well as several book chapters on nanostructured biomedical materials. Dr. Narayan has received several honors for his research activities, including the NCSU Alcoa Foundation Engineering Research Achievement Award, the NCSU Sigma Xi Faculty Research Award, the University of North Carolina Jefferson-Pilot Fellowship in Academic Medicine, the University of North Carolina Junior Faculty Development Award, the National Science Faculty Early Career Development Award, the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award, and the American Ceramic Society Richard M. Fulrath Award. He has been elected as Fellow of the American Ceramic Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the American Institute for Medical & Biological Engineering, and ASM International.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, UNC/NCSU Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, NC, USA