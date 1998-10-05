Money and the Global Economy
1st Edition
Description
In the global economy, goods, services, investments, loans, information and people move across national borders with growing freedom and rapidly increasing volumes. Each time such an individual event occurs, parts of two or more nation's moneys change ownership. This book describes the significance of these monetary exchanges, their mechanics, and how money itself affects these cross-border events.
Readership
Bankers
Table of Contents
What money is; Where the world's money is; Who moves the world's money - financial centers and their banks; Who moves the world's money - the markets for money; Why money moves; How money moves; Consequences of international money movement; Interferences in international money movement; Irregular international money movement.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 5th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855739154
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734111
About the Author
Alexander Reed
Alexander Reed graduated from Amherst College and Harvard Law School, served as an officer in the United States in the Pacific in World War II and practiced law for several years in Pittsburgh, USA. He then embarked on an international financial career and for forty years lived or worked in some thirty different countries, representing several United States banking institutions.
Reviews
marvellous book … I learned everything I never wanted to admit I didn't understand while a banker., Nita Hughes, former Vice President, Bank of America
an excellent reference ... I found it riveting., P Guy de K Giradeau OBE FCA, retired partner, Price Waterhouse
To one who has spent his life's work in the field, it is fascinating reading., C Vaughn Wilson, retired Vice President, Citibank