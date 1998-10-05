Money and the Global Economy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734111, 9781855739154

Money and the Global Economy

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Reed
eBook ISBN: 9781855739154
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734111
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 5th October 1998
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
165.00
140.25
132.50
112.63
236.36
200.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
132.50
112.63
220.00
187.00
165.00
140.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

In the global economy, goods, services, investments, loans, information and people move across national borders with growing freedom and rapidly increasing volumes. Each time such an individual event occurs, parts of two or more nation's moneys change ownership. This book describes the significance of these monetary exchanges, their mechanics, and how money itself affects these cross-border events.

Readership

Bankers

Table of Contents

What money is; Where the world's money is; Who moves the world's money - financial centers and their banks; Who moves the world's money - the markets for money; Why money moves; How money moves; Consequences of international money movement; Interferences in international money movement; Irregular international money movement.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855739154
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734111

About the Author

Alexander Reed

Alexander Reed graduated from Amherst College and Harvard Law School, served as an officer in the United States in the Pacific in World War II and practiced law for several years in Pittsburgh, USA. He then embarked on an international financial career and for forty years lived or worked in some thirty different countries, representing several United States banking institutions.

Reviews

marvellous book … I learned everything I never wanted to admit I didn't understand while a banker., Nita Hughes, former Vice President, Bank of America
an excellent reference ... I found it riveting., P Guy de K Giradeau OBE FCA, retired partner, Price Waterhouse
To one who has spent his life's work in the field, it is fascinating reading., C Vaughn Wilson, retired Vice President, Citibank

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.