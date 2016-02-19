Molybdenum, Volume 19

Molybdenum is an element with an extremely rich and interesting chemistry having very versatile applications in various fields of human activity. It is used extensively in metallurgical applications. Because of their anti-wear properties, molybdenum compounds find wide applications as lubricants - particularly in extreme or hostile environmental situations. Many molybdates and heteropolymolybdates are white and therefore used as pigments. In addition, they are non-toxic and act as efficient corrosion inhibitors and smoke suppressants. Hydroprocessing of petroleum is one of the largest industries employing heterogeneous catalysts. Molybdenum catalysts have shown great promise in the liquefaction of coal and this may develop into one of its most important catalytic uses. The use of molybdenum compounds in homogeneous catalysis is also significant.

Three important classes of molybdenum compounds in the solid state are reviewed, viz., oxides, sulphides and halides. The role of molybdenum in inorganic catalysis and enzymes receives prominent mention because of their impact on the progress of science and technology. Further biochemical and enzymic factors are discussed in separate chapters and their reaction to agriculture and animal husbandry.

A new classification of covalent compounds which abandons the traditional oxidation state concept allows a powerful approach to the organisation of the complex and rich chemistry of molybdenum. Dramatic colour diagrams of abundances of molybdenum compounds provide broad insights into the important features and trends in the chemistry of molybdenum including reactivity and mechanism.

The book is intended for use mainly as a research monograph by the many workers who may encounter molybdenum chemistry or who are looking for its application and potential uses in different technological fields. However, it will also serve as an advanced text for university lecturers and postgraduate students interested in inorganic, physical and industrial chemistry, chemical technology or biochemistry and biotechnology.