Molten Salts Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Molten Salts Handbook focuses on the features, properties, and structure of molten salts. This book presents several topics in annotated bibliographic table form, including phase equilibria, chemical syntheses, and molten salt electrolytes. Organized into six chapters, this book starts with a tabular presentation of data of the physical properties, thermodynamic properties, electrochemical properties, practical features, as well as spectroscopy and structure of molten salts. This text then illustrates the design features of different experimental assemblies and provides information on the technique through a liberally annotated bibliography. Other chapters provide a chemical index, which offers a ready guide to the status of data over the entire range of interests. This book presents as well the properties of viscosity, density, surface tension, refractive index, and electrical conductance for different compounds as single salt melts. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and researchers from diverse fields, including theoretical and applied electrochemistry, inorganic coordination chemistry, and transition metal chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. Physical Properties
I. A. Atomic and Ionic Radii, Melting Points, and Boiling Points of Single Salts and Eutectics
Atomic and Ionic (Crystal) Radii
Solid State Interionic Separations
Volumes of Anions
Formula Weights, Melting Points, and Boiling Points for Some Inorganic Compounds
The Effect of Pressure on Melting Points
Melting Points of some Quaternary Ammonium Salts R4N+X-
Selected Low Melting Binary Eutectics
Additional Low Melting Binary Eutectic Mixtures
Selected Ternary Eutectic Mixtures
Melting Points and the Law of Corresponding States
I. B. Density
Melt Densities - Single Salts
Density of Some Solid Halide Salts
Percentage Volume Change on Fusion for some Inorganic Halides
Volume Change of NaCl and KCl on Melting
Volume Changes Due to Melting and Molar Volumes of some Molten Nitrates
Densities of Cryolite with Additives
Melt Densities - Binary Systems
Melt Densities - Ternary and Quaternary Systems
Literature Values for the Densities of Molten NaCl and KCl
I. C. Viscosity
Viscosities of NaNO3 and KNO3 as Single Salt Melts
Viscosity - Single Salt Melts
Melt Viscosities - Binary Systems
Melt Viscosities - Ternary and Quaternary Mixtures
I. D. Vapor Pressure
Vapor Pressure Equations for Selected Molten Salts
Vapor Pressures - Additional Studies
Equilibrium Dissociation Pressures of Molten Carbonates
Corresponding State Vapor Pressures for Molten Alkali Halides
I. E. Surface Tension
Surface Tensions of Various Compounds as Single Salt Melts
Hole Size in Group IA Chlorides and Nitrates
Hole Size in Group IIΑ and IIΒ Halides
Surface Tensions of Molten Salt Mixtures
Surface Tensions — Additional Studies
Corresponding State Surface Tensions
I. F. Refractive Index
Refractive Index of Various Molten Salts as a Function of Temperature
Refractive Index of Various Molten Salts
Molar Refractivity of Various Molten Salts
Refractive Index — Molten Salt Mixtures
I. G. Critical Data
Critical Temperatures and Percent Dissociation of Several Alkali Halides
Critical Constants of NaCl and KCl
Boiling Points, Entropies of Vaporization, Reduced Temperatures, and Critical Temperatures of Alkali Halides
Saturated Vapor and Liquid Densities of NaCl and KCl above Their Normal Boiling Point
II. Thermodynamic Properties
II. A. Liquid- Liquid Immiscibility
Molten Salt Liquid-Liquid Immiscibility
II. B. Metal-Molten Salt Systems
Principal Data for Alkali Metal-Alkali Halide (MX-M) Phase Diagrams
Principal Data for some Alkaline Earth Metal-Halide Systems (MX2-M)
Solubility of some Transition and Post-Transition Metals in Their Molten Halides
Principal Data for some Rare Earth Metal-Halide Systems
Metal-Metal Chalcogenide Phase Relations
Metal-Molten Salt Equilibria
Metal-Fused Salt Systems - Additional Studies
II. C. Metal Oxide-Molten Salt Systems
Metal Oxide-Fused Salt Systems
II. D. Silver Salts-Molten Salt Systems
Binary Systems with One or More than One Component a Silver Salt
Foreign Cation Classification of Binary Systems with One Component a Silver Salt
II. E. Phase-Rule Studies
Phase Characteristics of Binary Salt Mixtures
Binary Salt Systems — Additional Phase-Rule Studies
Phase Relations - Ternary Salt Systems
Compounds in the Binary Phase Diagrams of the Monovalent Chlorides with Multivalent Chlorides
Phase-Rule Studies — Quaternary Systems
II. F. Solubility
Henry's Law Constant for Noble Gases
Solubility of Argon in Molten Sodium Nitrate at 369ºC
Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Solubilities in Molten Carbonates
Solubility of Water in Molten Salts
Solubility of HF in ZrF4 -NaF Molten Mixtures
Solubility of Various Solutes in (Li,K)NO3 Eutectic at 160ºC
Solubility of Metal Oxides in Fused Salts
Solubility of Metals - Effect of Added Halides
Solubility of Aluminum in Fused Salts
Solubilities in Molten Salts - Additional Studies
II. G. Thermal Data
Heats and Entropies of Fusion and Volume Changes upon Melting of the Halides and Nitrates of Group I and IIA Elements
Heats of Fusion - Selected Salts
Heats of Fusion - Recent Studies
Heats of Fusion - Selected Eutectic Mixtures
Entropies of Phase Transition and Fusion
Heat of Mixing — Binary Mixtures of Fused Salts
Heat of Mixing Data for Silver Chloride-Alkali Chloride and Silver Bromide-Alkali Bromide Systems
Heat of Mixing Data for Binary Alkali Halide Systems
Heats of Mixing of Halides, Perrhenates, and Perchlorates, with Nitrates, and Heats of Solution
Heats of Mixing - Additional Studies
Heat Conductance of Molten Salts
Temperature Dependence of the Thermal Conductivity of Molten NaOH
Thermal Conductivity of Pure Molten Nitrates and Nitrites
Thermal Conductivity of Molten Nitrate Mixtures
Heat Capacity of Selected Molten Salts
Increase of Molar Heat Capacity on Melting
Heat Capacity — Additional Studies
Heats of Formation
Heats of Sublimation and Vaporization of Alkali Halides at Their Melting Points
Partial Molar Heats of Solution
II. H. Cryoscopy and Related Thermodynamic Studies
Cryoscopic Constants — Selected Salts
Results of Some Cryoscopic Studies of Molten Salt Systems
Cryoscopy-Recent Studies
Cryoscopy - Additional Studies
Association Constants of Ionic Species in Fused Salt Solvents
Association Constants - Additional Studies
Thermodynamic Properties Calculated from emf Data
Thermodynamic Data from emf Studies
emf of Galvanic Jacobi-Daniell Cells
Activity Data from emf Studies
emf Cells - Additional Studies
Activity Data for PbCl2 in Molten Mixtures from Vapor Pressure Measurements (1003 ± 5ºK)
Thermodynamic Properties — Additional Studies
II. I. Expansivity, Compressibility, Ultrasonic, and High Pressure Studies
Molar Volumes and Coefficients of Expansion of NaCl and KCl
Molar Volumes and Expansivities of Molten Halides
Expansivities of Fused Salts at Τ = Tθ (°K)
Velocity of Sound in Molten Salts
Adiabatic and Isothermal Compressibilities for Group I Molten Salts
Isothermal and Adiabatic Compressibility of Group II Molten Halides
Free Volume for Molten Nitrates and Nitrites
Relation of Free Volume to Hole Volume and Heat of Activation of Viscous Flow of Some Group IIΒ Halides
Rao's Constant for Various Molten Salts and Organic Liquids
Values of ηB/ηS for Molten Salts, Associated and Nonassociated Liquids
Difference in Activation Energies for Shear and Structural Viscosity
Values of Parameters for Equations Relating to Shear and Structural Viscosity in Molten Salts
Viscosity, Density, and Absorption Data for Several Molten Salts
Viscosity and Absorption Data
Compressibility of Certain Molten Silicates and Borates
Density and Expansivity of Liquid Silicates
III. Electrochemical Properties
IIΙ. A. Reference Electrodes and emf Series
Reference Electrodes
Gaseous and Redox Electrodes
Various Metals Used as Electrode Systems in Fused Salts
Reference Electrodes - Additional Studies
Ep° in Pure Metal Fluorides at High Temperatures Compared with Ei° in Aqueous Solutions at 25°C
Ep° in Pure Metal Chlorides at High Temperatures Compared with Ei° in Aqueous Solutions at 25°C
Ep° in Pure Metal Bromides at High Temperatures Compared with Ei° in Aqueous Solutions at 25°C
Ep° in Pure Metal Iodides at High Temperatures Compared with Eiº in Aqueous Solutions at 25°C
Standard Potentials in Bromides and Iodides Compared with Chlorides at 700°C
emf Series in Alkali Chloride Solvents Compared with Ep°
emf Series in Fused MgCl2-NaCl-KCl Solvent at 475°C
emf Series in Various Fused Salt Electrolytes
emf Series-Additional Studies
III. B. Electrical Conductance
Equivalent Conductance — Single Salt Melts
Specific Conductance of Single Salt Melts
Temperature Dependence of Specific Conductivity of Molten Sulfides
Specific Conductivity of Cryolites
Specific Conductance of Molten KCl
Transport Parameters of Liquid BeF2, Typical Halides, and Network Oxides
Electrical Conductance of Low Melting Acid Sulfates
Effect of Additives on Electrical Conductance of LiClO3
Effect of p-Xylene on Conductance, Density, and Viscosity of (n-Amyl)4NCNS
Effect of Inert Gas Solubility and Pressure on Electrical Conductance of NaNO3
Effect of H2O on Conductance, Density, and Viscosity of NaOH-KOH
Effect of Additives on Electrical Conductance of Cryolite
Degree of "Ionic Dissociation" in Molten Compounds
Conductance Parameters for KNO3+Ba(NO3)2 Melts at 350°C
Melt Conductance - Binary Systems
Melt Conductance - Ternary and Quaternary Mixtures
Electrical Conductance - Metal-Molten Salt Systems
Molar Conductance A∞m of Na and Κ in Infinitely Dilute Solution in Their Molten Halides at 900°C
Electrical Conductivity of Metal-Molten Salt Systems — Additional Studies
IIΙ. C. Polarography, Chronopotentiometry, and Double Layer Capacity Studies
Polarographic Data for Fused Salts
Solid Electrodes for Molten Salt Voltammetry
Polarography-Additional Studies
Chronopotentiometric Data for Metal Ions in KCl-LiCl at 450°C
Chronopotentiometry - Diffusion Coefficients for Ag+ in Molten KNO3-NaNO3
Diffusion Data from Chronopotentiometric Studies
Chronopotentiometry - Formation Constants for Halide Complexes of Cd(II) in Molten NaNO3-KNO3 at 263°C
Chronopotentiometry - Additional Studies
Double Layer Capacities in Molten Salts
Comparison of the Potentials of Zero Charge and the Corresponding Standard Electrode Potentials
Exchange Currents and Kinetic Parameters in Molten Salt Electrode Processes
Exchange Currents and Double Layer Capacitance - Additional Studies
IIΙ. D. Electromigration: Transport Numbers and Diffusion
Movement of Inorganic Ions in Fused Anhydrous LiCl-KCl Eutectic at 450°C
Movement of Metal Ions in Fused Salts
Movement of Cd(II) and Pb(II) in Fused Salts When Employed as Different Salts
Electrophoresis - Additional Studies
Transport Numbers - Single Salt Melts
Comparison of Cation Transference Numbers Calculated with Those Measured Relative to Porous Plugs
Transport Numbers - Mixed Fused Salts
Transport Numbers - Additional Studies
Self-Diffusion Coefficients
Tracer Diffusion of Na22 in Molten NaNO3
Tracer Diffusion in Molten Carbonates
Interdiffusion Coefficients-Dilute Binary Systems
Diffusion-Additional Studies
Interionic Friction Coefficients for some Single Salt Melts
Transport Properties at Various Temperatures for Molten Nitrates
IIΙ. E. Dielectric and Thermoelectric Properties
Dielectric Constants of Molten Salts
Thermoelectric Properties
Thermoelectric Properties - Additional Studies
IV. Spectroscopy and Structure
IV. A. Vibrational Spectroscopy
Vibrational Spectra of Molten Nitrates
Assignments and Calculated Frequencies for In-Plane Vibrations of Molten Nitrates in C2V Symmetry
Urey-Bradley Force Constants of Coordinated Nitrate Ions in Nitrate Melts
Vibrational Spectra of Molten Hydroxides, Chlorates, Perchlorates, Sulfates, and Bisulfates
Vibrational Spectra of Molten Halides
Characteristic Vibrational Bands in Molten Halides
Raman Spectra of Gallium Dichloride and Dibromide
Raman Spectra of Molten and Aqueous Thiocyanates
Vibrational Spectra of Molten Nitrate Mixtures
Vibrational Spectroscopy — Additional Studies
IV. B. Visible and U. V. Spectroscopy
U. V. and Visible Absorption Spectra Studies
Coordination Numbers and Configurations of 3d Metal Ions in Molten Chlorides
Correlation of Results with Electrostatic and Crystal Field Stabilization Energies
Colors Produced by Transition Metal Ions in Molten Salts
Frequencies of Absorption Maxima Ε(2) for Alkali Nitrates
Spectra of Ni2+ and CO2+ in Molten Sulfates
Spectra of Pt2+ and Pd2+ in Molten LiCl-KCl
Calculated Parameters for Ni2+ in Various Media
IV. C. Nuclear Magnetic and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
NMR Chemical Shift on Fusion of Thallium Salts
Chemical Shift in Solid and Molten Thallium Salts
Chemical Shift of 205Tl+ in Solutions of RbCl and AgCl
NMR Spectroscopy - Additional Studies
Electron Spin Resonance Spectroscopy
Magnetic Susceptibility of Some Molten Metals, Molten Salts, and Their Solutions
Magnetic Susceptibility — Additional Studies
IV. D. X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction
Structural Parameters from the First Peaks of Alkali Halide Radial Distributions
Cation-Cation or Anion-Anion Distances and Coordination in Molten and Crystalline Alkali Halides
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction - Additional Studies
IV. E. Fused Salt Electrolytes
Current Viewpoints
V. Practical Features
V. A. Melt Preparation and Purification
Principles of Electrolyte Purification
Electrolyte Purification - Recent Studies
Crystal Growth from Melts
V. B. Containment and Corrosion
Containment of Fused Salts
Containment of Molten Metals
Containment of Molten Oxides
Molten Salt Corrosion Data
Corrosion Processes in Melts
V. C. Chromatographic Analysis
Chromatographic Behavior of Inorganic Ions in Molten LiCl-KCl Eutectic at 450°C under Various Conditions
Chromatography on Various Supports with Different Eluants (160°C)
Comparison between Adsorption, Oxide Solubility, and Ionic Potentials
Electromigration in Fused Salts
Chromatography - Additional Studies
V.D. Electrolysis
Metal Formation
Electroplating from Fused Salts
Electrolysis - Additional Studies
Inorganic Compound Formation by Fused Salt Electrolysis
Alloy Formation by Fused Salt Electrolysis
Isotope Enrichment - Single Salts, Binary Mixtures
Polarization Potentials - Fused Salt Electrolysis
Decomposition Potentials in Fused Salt Electrolysis
Decomposition Potential Studies
Electrode Discharge Potentials of Anions (700°C)
V. E. Chemical Processes
Chemical Synthesis with Molten Salts as Reaction Media
Acid-Base Concepts in Molten Salts
Molten Salts as Reaction Media — Additional Studies
V. F. Fuel Cells, Batteries, Nuclear Technology
Fuel Cells
Molten Salts in Voltaic Cells
Vapor Pressure Data of some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuels
Thermochemical Data for Some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuels
Density and Viscosity Data of Some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuels
Thermal Conductivity and Equilibrium Data for Some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuel
Effect of Temperature on Corrosion and Corrosion Reactions of Some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuels
Radiation Stability of Some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuels
Some Molten Fluoride Systems Used in Nuclear Reactor Fuels - Additional Studies
VI. Experimental Techniques
VI. A. Illustrations of Experimental Assemblies
Conductance Cells
d. c. Conductance Cell and Transformer Circuit for Electrode Cells
Cell for Potentiometric Measurements and Electrode Assemblies
Electrodes for Polarography
U.V. Spectroscopy Assembly
Molten Salt Infrared Cells
Molten Salt Raman Cells
Molten Salt NMR Assemblies
Transport Number Electrolysis Cells
Electromigration (Electrophoresus) Assembly
Viscometers
Heat of Mixing and Heating Fusion Calorimeters
Cryoscopic Assemblies
Density and Surface Tension Assemblies
Ultrasonic Velocity Assembly
Refractive Index Apparatus
Molten Salt Chromatography Apparatus
Reaction Vessel for Chemical Synthesis Using Melts as Reaction Media
VI. B. Experimental Techniques - Annotated Bibliography
Additional References and Data Sources
Preparation and Purification of Melts
Container Materials
Furnace and Temperature
Electrochemical Techniques
Electrolysis
Conductance
Potentiometry
Polarography
Chronopotentiometry
Electrode Polarization Methods
Visible and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
Infrared and Raman Spectra
NMR and ESR Spectra
X-Ray and Neutron Diffraction
Electrical Transport
Diffusion
Viscosity
Calorimetry
Phase Equilibria
Cryoscopy
Thermoelectric Properties
Surface Tension
Density and Compressibility
Refractive Index
Magnetic Susceptibility
Adsorption and Chromatography
Chemical Reactions
Chemical Formula Index
