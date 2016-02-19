Mollusca
1st Edition
Metabolic Biochemistry and Molecular Biomechanics
Description
The Mollusca, Volume 1: Metabolic Biochemistry and Molecular Biomechanics provides information pertinent to the advances in the traditional areas of biochemistry and in other developed areas that have become a part of molluskan biochemistry. This book discusses the developments in the various aspects of molecular biomechanics and environmental biochemistry.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the phylum Mollusca. This text then provides information about the general features of the main classes and their evolution, the anatomical organization of mollusks, and a classification of the primary taxonomic groups of mollusks. Other chapters consider the functional mechanical properties of two protein rubbers found in molluskan connective tissues. This book discusses as well the mechanical properties of molluskan mucins. The final chapter deals with the significance of quinone tanning in mollusks.
This book is a valuable resource for researchers of the Mollusca and other phyla, as well as to teachers and qualified graduate students. Biochemists and physiologists will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
1. Structural Organization, Adaptive Radiation, and Classification of Molluscs
I. Introduction
II. The Ancestral Mollusc
III. General Features of the Major Classes
IV. The Minor Classes
V. Molluscan Organization
VI. Evolution and Adaptive Radiation Among the Major Classes
VII. Molluscan Phylogeny
VIII. Classification
2. Metabolic and Enzyme Regulation during Rest-to-Work Transition: A Mammal versus Mollusc Comparison
I. Introduction
II. Fundamental Strategies
III. Muscle Work and Contribution to Metabolism
IV. Phosphagen-Based High-Intensity Muscle Exercise
V. Elevated Glycogen Stores and Elevated Enzyme Levels in Anaerobic Muscles
VI. Fermentation and Acidification
VII. Elevated Oxidative Capacity in Red and Intermediate Muscles
VIII. Sites of Specialization for Anaerobic Work
IX. Sites of Specialization for Aerobic Work
3. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Cephalopod Molluscs
I. An Overview of the Design of Cephalopod Mantle Muscle
II. Metabolic Fuel Sources
III. Carbohydrate Catabolism and Aerobic Muscle Work
IV. Carbohydrate Catabolism and Anaerobic Muscle Work
4. Carbohydrate Catabolism in Bivalves
I. Introduction
II. Pathways of Carbohydrate Catabolism
III. Integration of Anaerobic Carbohydrate Metabolism
IV. Estimation of Metabolic Rates by Direct Calorimetry and Biochemical Analysis
V. Recovery from Periods of Extremes of Metabolic Rates
VI. Regulation of the Carbon Flux and the Direction of the Flow
5. Carbohydrate Metabolism of Gastropods
I. Introduction
II. Carbohydrates
III. Uptake, Storage, and Utilization
IV. Metabolism
6. Amino Acid Metabolism in Molluscs
I. Introduction
II. Ammonia Formation and Fixation
III. Transaminations
IV. Biosynthesis and Catabolism
V. Amino Acid Transport
VI. Free Amino Acid Levels in Tissues and Hemolymph
VII. Nitrogen Loss and Excretion
7. Lipids: Their Distribution and Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Lipids
III. Metabolism of Lipids
8. Molluscan Collagen and its Mechanical Organization in Squid Mantle
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry and Structure of Collagen
III. Mechanical Properties of Squid Mantle Collagen
IV. Mechanical Organization of the Collagen in Squid Mantle
9. Molecular Biomechanics of Protein Rubbers in Molluscs
I. Introduction
II. Distribution and Morphology
III. Chemical Structure
IV. Mechanochemistry
V. Functional Mechanical Properties
VI. Summary
10. Molecular Biomechanics of Molluscan Mucous Secretions
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Composition
III. Macromolecular Structure and Physical Properties—Theory
IV. Mechanical Properties of Molluscan Mucins
V. A Model for Mucus Structure
VI. Summary
11. Quinone-Tanned Scleroproteins
I. Introduction
II. Byssus
III. Periostracum
IV. The Meaning of Quinone Tanning
V. Concluding Remarks
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th July 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276038