Mollusca - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127514017, 9781483276038

Mollusca

1st Edition

Metabolic Biochemistry and Molecular Biomechanics

Editors: Peter W. Hochachka
eBook ISBN: 9781483276038
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1983
Page Count: 528
Description

The Mollusca, Volume 1: Metabolic Biochemistry and Molecular Biomechanics provides information pertinent to the advances in the traditional areas of biochemistry and in other developed areas that have become a part of molluskan biochemistry. This book discusses the developments in the various aspects of molecular biomechanics and environmental biochemistry.

Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the phylum Mollusca. This text then provides information about the general features of the main classes and their evolution, the anatomical organization of mollusks, and a classification of the primary taxonomic groups of mollusks. Other chapters consider the functional mechanical properties of two protein rubbers found in molluskan connective tissues. This book discusses as well the mechanical properties of molluskan mucins. The final chapter deals with the significance of quinone tanning in mollusks.

This book is a valuable resource for researchers of the Mollusca and other phyla, as well as to teachers and qualified graduate students. Biochemists and physiologists will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contributors

General Preface

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Structural Organization, Adaptive Radiation, and Classification of Molluscs

I. Introduction

II. The Ancestral Mollusc

III. General Features of the Major Classes

IV. The Minor Classes

V. Molluscan Organization

VI. Evolution and Adaptive Radiation Among the Major Classes

VII. Molluscan Phylogeny

VIII. Classification

References

2. Metabolic and Enzyme Regulation during Rest-to-Work Transition: A Mammal versus Mollusc Comparison

I. Introduction

II. Fundamental Strategies

III. Muscle Work and Contribution to Metabolism

IV. Phosphagen-Based High-Intensity Muscle Exercise

V. Elevated Glycogen Stores and Elevated Enzyme Levels in Anaerobic Muscles

VI. Fermentation and Acidification

VII. Elevated Oxidative Capacity in Red and Intermediate Muscles

VIII. Sites of Specialization for Anaerobic Work

IX. Sites of Specialization for Aerobic Work

References

3. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Cephalopod Molluscs

I. An Overview of the Design of Cephalopod Mantle Muscle

II. Metabolic Fuel Sources

III. Carbohydrate Catabolism and Aerobic Muscle Work

IV. Carbohydrate Catabolism and Anaerobic Muscle Work

References

4. Carbohydrate Catabolism in Bivalves

I. Introduction

II. Pathways of Carbohydrate Catabolism

III. Integration of Anaerobic Carbohydrate Metabolism

IV. Estimation of Metabolic Rates by Direct Calorimetry and Biochemical Analysis

V. Recovery from Periods of Extremes of Metabolic Rates

VI. Regulation of the Carbon Flux and the Direction of the Flow

References

5. Carbohydrate Metabolism of Gastropods

I. Introduction

II. Carbohydrates

III. Uptake, Storage, and Utilization

IV. Metabolism

References

6. Amino Acid Metabolism in Molluscs

I. Introduction

II. Ammonia Formation and Fixation

III. Transaminations

IV. Biosynthesis and Catabolism

V. Amino Acid Transport

VI. Free Amino Acid Levels in Tissues and Hemolymph

VII. Nitrogen Loss and Excretion

References

7. Lipids: Their Distribution and Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of Lipids

III. Metabolism of Lipids

References

8. Molluscan Collagen and its Mechanical Organization in Squid Mantle

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry and Structure of Collagen

III. Mechanical Properties of Squid Mantle Collagen

IV. Mechanical Organization of the Collagen in Squid Mantle

References

9. Molecular Biomechanics of Protein Rubbers in Molluscs

I. Introduction

II. Distribution and Morphology

III. Chemical Structure

IV. Mechanochemistry

V. Functional Mechanical Properties

VI. Summary

References

10. Molecular Biomechanics of Molluscan Mucous Secretions

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Composition

III. Macromolecular Structure and Physical Properties—Theory

IV. Mechanical Properties of Molluscan Mucins

V. A Model for Mucus Structure

VI. Summary

References

11. Quinone-Tanned Scleroproteins

I. Introduction

II. Byssus

III. Periostracum

IV. The Meaning of Quinone Tanning

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483276038

About the Editor

Peter W. Hochachka

