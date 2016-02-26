Molecules to Medicine with mTOR
1st Edition
Translating Critical Pathways into Novel Therapeutic Strategies
Description
Molecules to Medicine with mTOR: Translating Critical Pathways into Novel Therapeutic Strategies is a one-stop reference that thoroughly covers the mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR). mTOR, also known as the mammalian target of rapamycin, is a 289-kDa serine/threonine protein kinase that is ubiquitous throughout the body and has a critical role in gene transcription and protein formation, stem cell development, cell survival and senescence, aging, immunity, tissue regeneration and repair, metabolism, tumorigenesis, oxidative stress, and pathways of programmed cell death that include apoptosis and autophagy. Incorporating a translational medicine approach, this important reference highlights the basic cellular biology of mTOR pathways, presents the role of mTOR during normal physiologic function and disease, and illustrates how the mechanisms of mTOR can be targeted for current and future therapeutic treatment strategies. Coverage of mTOR signaling includes the entire life cycle of cells that impacts multiple systems of the body including those of nervous, cardiovascular, immune, musculoskeletal, endocrine, reproductive, renal, and respiratory origin.
Key Features
- Covers the role of mTOR by internationally recognized expert contributors in the field.
- Provides a clear picture of the complexity of mTOR signaling as well as of the different approaches that could target this pathway at various levels.
- Includes analysis of the role of mTOR and in both health and disease.
- Serves as an important resource for a broad audience of healthcare providers, scientists, drug developers, and students in both clinical and research settings.
Readership
Scientists (cell biologists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists, vascular biologists, neuroscientists, etc.), physicians (all disciplines including cardiology, gastroenterology, internal medicine, oncology, neurology, etc.), pharmaceutical industry experts, nutritionists, and students (graduate, medical, postdoctoral, etc.) from multiple backgrounds.
Table of Contents
(1) Novel Stem Cell Strategies with mTOR
Kenneth Maiese
(2) mTOR: The master regulator of conceptus development in response to uterine histotroph during pregnancy in ungulates
Xiaoqiu Wang, Guoyao Wu and Fuller W. Bazer
(3) mTORC1 in the control of myogenesis and adult skeletal muscle mass
Marita A. Wallace, David C. Hughes, and Keith Baar
(4) mTOR: A Critical Mediator of Articular Cartilage Homeostasis
Akihiro Nakamura and Mohit Kapoor
(5) The Role of mTOR, Autophagy, Apoptosis and Oxidative Stress during Toxic Metal Injury
Sarmishtha Chatterjee, Chayan Munshi, and Shelley Bhattacharya
Section II. mTOR in Genetic Disorders and Neurodegenerative Disease
(6) The mTOR signaling pathway in neurodegenerative diseases
Arnaud FRANCOIS, Julie VERITE, Agnès RIOUX BILAN, Thierry JANET, Frédéric CALON, Bernard FAUCONNEAU, Marc PACCALIN, and Guylène PAGE
(7) mTOR: Exploring a new potential therapeutic target for stroke
Mar Castellanos, Carme Gubern, and Elisabet Kadar
(8) mTOR signalling in epilepsy and epileptogenesis: preclinical and clinical studies
Antonio Leo, Andrew Constanti, Antonietta Coppola, Rita Citraro, Giovambattista De Sarro, and Emilio Russo
(9) mTOR, Autophagy, Aminoacidopathies and Human Genetic Disorders
Garrett R. Ainslie, K. Michael Gibson, and Kara R. Vogel
Section III. mTOR in Memory, Behavior, and Aging
(10) mTOR involvement in the mechanisms of memory: an overview of animal studies
Maria Grazia Giovannini and Daniele Lana
(11) Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR), Aging, Neuroscience And Their Association With Aging-Related Diseases
Ergul Dilan Celebi Birand, Elif Tugce Karoglu, Fusun Doldur Balli, and Michelle Adams
(12) The role of mTOR in mood disorders pathophysiology and treatment
Gislaine Z. Réus, Meagan R. Pitcher, Camila O. Arent, and João Quevedo
(13) mTOR and Drugs of Abuse
Jacob T. Beckley and Dorit Ron
Section IV. mTOR in Cardiovascular Development and Disease
(14) mTOR as a modulator of metabolite sensing relevant to angiogenesis
Soumya S.J., Athira A.P., Binu S. and Sudhakaran P. R
(15) Role of mTOR Signaling in Cardioprotection
Anindita Das and Rakesh C Kukreja
(16) Role of Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) in Cardiac Homeostasis in Metabolic Disorders
Xiangwei Liu and Jun Ren
Section V. mTOR in the Immune System and Autoimmune Disorders
(17) Roles of Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin in the Adaptive and Innate Immune Systems
Hiroshi Kato and Andras Perl
(18) The Role of mTOR Inhibitors in Solid Organ Transplantation
Greg J. McKenna and Goran B.G Klintmalm
(19) mTOR and neuroinflammation
Filipe Palavra, António Francisco Ambrósio, and Flávio Reis
(20) Novel Molecular targets in Multiple Sclerosis: the emerging role of mTOR in the regulation of glial biology
Cinzia Dello Russo, Pierluigi Navarra, and Lucia Lisi
Section VI. mTOR in the Endocrine System and Disorders of Metabolism
(21) mTOR in metabolic and endocrine disorders
Marta M. Swierczynska and Michael N. Hall
(22) Chronic mTOR inhibition by rapamycin and diabetes: What is the role of mitochondria?
Liang-Jun Yan and Zhiyou Cai
(23) mTOR in diabetic nephropathy and retinopathy
Rosa Fernandes and Flávio Reis
Section VII. mTOR and Cancer
(24) Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM): Molecular Insights into mTOR Regulation Lead to Targeted Therapies
Wendy K. Steagall, Connie G. Glasgow, Gustavo Pacheco-Rodriguez, and Joel Moss
(25) mTOR PATHWAY IN RENAL CELL CARCINOMA
Matteo Santoni and Francesco Massari
(26) Metabolic Shunt Pathways, Carcinoma, and mTOR
Norisuke Shibuya, Ken-ichi Inoue, and Keiichi Kubota
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128027554
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128027332
About the Editor
Kenneth Maiese
Kenneth Maiese, MD, is a physician-scientist whose investigations are designed to translate basic science into successful therapeutic treatments. He maintains therapeutic and scientific expertise in multiple medical disciplines and has been fortunate to receive recognition with outstanding teaching and investigator awards, election to America's Top Physicians, and The Best of U.S. Physicians. His work has received the distinction of "High Impact Research and Potential Public Health Benefit" by the National Institutes of Health. As an internationally recognized physician researcher and “C-suite” healthcare leader, he has extensive experience in academic medicine, healthcare delivery, and drug development holding positions as tenured Professor and Chair and Chief of Service of the Department of Neurology and Neurosciences of Rutgers University, Global Head of Translational Medicine and External Innovation, Board Member of the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Steering Committee Member for the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, tenured Professor in Neurology, Anatomy & Cell Biology, Molecular Medicine, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, and the National Institute of Health Center at Wayne State University, and Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Neurology and Neurosciences, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, USA