Molecules to Medicine with mTOR

(1) Novel Stem Cell Strategies with mTOR

Kenneth Maiese

(2) mTOR: The master regulator of conceptus development in response to uterine histotroph during pregnancy in ungulates

Xiaoqiu Wang, Guoyao Wu and Fuller W. Bazer

(3) mTORC1 in the control of myogenesis and adult skeletal muscle mass

Marita A. Wallace, David C. Hughes, and Keith Baar

(4) mTOR: A Critical Mediator of Articular Cartilage Homeostasis

Akihiro Nakamura and Mohit Kapoor

(5) The Role of mTOR, Autophagy, Apoptosis and Oxidative Stress during Toxic Metal Injury

Sarmishtha Chatterjee, Chayan Munshi, and Shelley Bhattacharya



Section II. mTOR in Genetic Disorders and Neurodegenerative Disease

(6) The mTOR signaling pathway in neurodegenerative diseases

Arnaud FRANCOIS, Julie VERITE, Agnès RIOUX BILAN, Thierry JANET, Frédéric CALON, Bernard FAUCONNEAU, Marc PACCALIN, and Guylène PAGE

(7) mTOR: Exploring a new potential therapeutic target for stroke

Mar Castellanos, Carme Gubern, and Elisabet Kadar

(8) mTOR signalling in epilepsy and epileptogenesis: preclinical and clinical studies

Antonio Leo, Andrew Constanti, Antonietta Coppola, Rita Citraro, Giovambattista De Sarro, and Emilio Russo

(9) mTOR, Autophagy, Aminoacidopathies and Human Genetic Disorders

Garrett R. Ainslie, K. Michael Gibson, and Kara R. Vogel



Section III. mTOR in Memory, Behavior, and Aging

(10) mTOR involvement in the mechanisms of memory: an overview of animal studies

Maria Grazia Giovannini and Daniele Lana

(11) Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR), Aging, Neuroscience And Their Association With Aging-Related Diseases

Ergul Dilan Celebi Birand, Elif Tugce Karoglu, Fusun Doldur Balli, and Michelle Adams

(12) The role of mTOR in mood disorders pathophysiology and treatment

Gislaine Z. Réus, Meagan R. Pitcher, Camila O. Arent, and João Quevedo

(13) mTOR and Drugs of Abuse

Jacob T. Beckley and Dorit Ron



Section IV. mTOR in Cardiovascular Development and Disease

(14) mTOR as a modulator of metabolite sensing relevant to angiogenesis

Soumya S.J., Athira A.P., Binu S. and Sudhakaran P. R

(15) Role of mTOR Signaling in Cardioprotection

Anindita Das and Rakesh C Kukreja

(16) Role of Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) in Cardiac Homeostasis in Metabolic Disorders

Xiangwei Liu and Jun Ren



Section V. mTOR in the Immune System and Autoimmune Disorders

(17) Roles of Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin in the Adaptive and Innate Immune Systems

Hiroshi Kato and Andras Perl

(18) The Role of mTOR Inhibitors in Solid Organ Transplantation

Greg J. McKenna and Goran B.G Klintmalm

(19) mTOR and neuroinflammation

Filipe Palavra, António Francisco Ambrósio, and Flávio Reis

(20) Novel Molecular targets in Multiple Sclerosis: the emerging role of mTOR in the regulation of glial biology

Cinzia Dello Russo, Pierluigi Navarra, and Lucia Lisi



Section VI. mTOR in the Endocrine System and Disorders of Metabolism

(21) mTOR in metabolic and endocrine disorders

Marta M. Swierczynska and Michael N. Hall

(22) Chronic mTOR inhibition by rapamycin and diabetes: What is the role of mitochondria?

Liang-Jun Yan and Zhiyou Cai

(23) mTOR in diabetic nephropathy and retinopathy

Rosa Fernandes and Flávio Reis



Section VII. mTOR and Cancer

(24) Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM): Molecular Insights into mTOR Regulation Lead to Targeted Therapies

Wendy K. Steagall, Connie G. Glasgow, Gustavo Pacheco-Rodriguez, and Joel Moss

(25) mTOR PATHWAY IN RENAL CELL CARCINOMA

Matteo Santoni and Francesco Massari

(26) Metabolic Shunt Pathways, Carcinoma, and mTOR

Norisuke Shibuya, Ken-ichi Inoue, and Keiichi Kubota