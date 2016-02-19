Theoretical Systems in Biology: Hierarchical and Functional Integration, Volume I: Molecules and Cells covers the molecular and cellular aspects of classical biology. The book is comprised of 12 chapters, which are organized into three parts. Part I covers topics relating to the materials and methods in biological dynamics, such as macromolecular components and interactions, chemistry of cells, and biological dynamics. Part II deals with the molecular organization of living matter; this part covers the organization of biological systems and the relationship between evolution and physiology. Part III talks about issues concerning the cellular organization of living matter, such as regulation of cell function, cell growth, and cell division. The book will be of great use to biologists concerned with the theoretical systems in biology, specifically in cells and molecules.

Table of Contents



Preface xiii

Foreword to Volume I

Part I: Materials and Methods in Biological Dynamics

Introduction to Part I

1 Macromolecular Components and Interactions in Living Organisms

I. Structure of Nucleic Acids

II. Structure of Proteins

III. Molecular Interactions in Proteins: Protein-Ligand Interactions

2 The Internal Chemistry of Cells

I. Catalytic Function of the Enzymic Reaction

II. Regulatory Function of the Enzymic Reaction

III. Molecular Interactions and the Active Site Concept

IV. Coupled Chemical Reactions: Reaction-Diffusion Equations

3 Methods in Biological Dynamics

I. Biology and Complexity

II. Relational Theories

III. Thermodynamic Theory

IV. Thorn's Theory of Elementary Catastrophes

Summary of Part I

Part II: The Molecular Organization of Living Matter

Introduction to Part II

4 Organization of Biological Systems

I. A Formal Definition of Self-organization

II. Biological Organization and Information Theory

III. A Theory of the Functional Organization of Formal Biological Systems: Some Concepts and Definitions

IV. Spatial Organization in the Cell: Concept of Structural Discontinuity

5 The Replication-Translation Apparatus

I. The 'Central Dogma' of Molecular Biology

II. Information Theory and the Genetic Code

III. Chemical Dynamics of Heredity

IV. Topological, Structural and Functional Implications of Nucleic Acid Chains

V. The Hierarchical Organization of the Replication-Translation Apparatus

6 Molecular Evolution and Organization

I. Evolution of Self-Instructing Information Carriers

II. Evolution with Complementary Instruction. The Case of DNA or RNA Replication

III. Protein Biosynthesis: Self-organizing Enzymic Cycles

7 Evolution and Physiology

I. Evolution and Self-organization of Molecular Systems

II. A Coherent Interpretation of Evolution

III. Functional Biology and Evolutionary Biology

Summary of Part II

Part III: Cellular Organization of Living Matter

Introduction to Part III

8 Cellular Organization

I. Cell Description

II. Cellular Organization and Regulation

III. Cell Growth: an Introduction

9 Regulation of Cell Function through Enzyme Activity

I. Introduction to the Regulation of Enzyme Synthesis

II. Theoretical Model of Regulation

III. Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis in Higher Organisms

10 Cell Growth and Morphogenesis

I. General Aspects

II. Unicellular Organisms

III. Higher Organisms

IV. Morphogenesis: Turing's Theory

V. A Description of Growth for Functional Organization

11 Cell Division

I. The Cell Cycle

II. Development of a Cell Population

III. Analysis of the Cell Cycle: Population Theory

12 Cell Growth, Division and Differentiation

I. Asymmetrical Cell Division

II. Cell Growth

III. Mechano-Chemical Approach to Morphogenesis: Murray's Mechanical Model for Mesenchymal Morphogenesis

IV. Topological Description of Developmental Dynamics: Potential of Functional Organization

V. A Comparison between Biological and Physical Systems

Summary of Part III

Conclusion to Volume I: Unity at the Gene Level

Mathematical Appendices

Appendix A: Vector Analysis

1. Gradient of a Function U(x, y, z)

2. Divergence of a Vector

3. Green's Theorem

4. The Laplace Function: the Second-Order Scalar Operator

5. Summary

Appendix B: Dynamic Systems

1. Notion of a Dynamic System

2. The Hamiltonian Form. Conservative Systems

3. Stability: Lyapunov Functions

4. Limit Cycles, Critical Points, Jacobian, Hessian

5. Partial Differential Equations

6. Some Notes on the Terminology of Ordinary Differential Equations. Compact Differential Manifolds

Appendix C: Notations in Matrix Algebra

Appendix D: Probability and Information Theory

1. Probability

2. The Shannon Function of Information

Symbols and Constants (Mainly in CGS Units)

General Reading

Bibliography

Index