Theoretical Systems in Biology: Hierarchical and Functional Integration, Volume I: Molecules and Cells covers the molecular and cellular aspects of classical biology. The book is comprised of 12 chapters, which are organized into three parts. Part I covers topics relating to the materials and methods in biological dynamics, such as macromolecular components and interactions, chemistry of cells, and biological dynamics. Part II deals with the molecular organization of living matter; this part covers the organization of biological systems and the relationship between evolution and physiology. Part III talks about issues concerning the cellular organization of living matter, such as regulation of cell function, cell growth, and cell division. The book will be of great use to biologists concerned with the theoretical systems in biology, specifically in cells and molecules.
Table of Contents
Preface xiii
Foreword to Volume I
Part I: Materials and Methods in Biological Dynamics
Introduction to Part I
1 Macromolecular Components and Interactions in Living Organisms
I. Structure of Nucleic Acids
II. Structure of Proteins
III. Molecular Interactions in Proteins: Protein-Ligand Interactions
2 The Internal Chemistry of Cells
I. Catalytic Function of the Enzymic Reaction
II. Regulatory Function of the Enzymic Reaction
III. Molecular Interactions and the Active Site Concept
IV. Coupled Chemical Reactions: Reaction-Diffusion Equations
3 Methods in Biological Dynamics
I. Biology and Complexity
II. Relational Theories
III. Thermodynamic Theory
IV. Thorn's Theory of Elementary Catastrophes
Summary of Part I
Part II: The Molecular Organization of Living Matter
Introduction to Part II
4 Organization of Biological Systems
I. A Formal Definition of Self-organization
II. Biological Organization and Information Theory
III. A Theory of the Functional Organization of Formal Biological Systems: Some Concepts and Definitions
IV. Spatial Organization in the Cell: Concept of Structural Discontinuity
5 The Replication-Translation Apparatus
I. The 'Central Dogma' of Molecular Biology
II. Information Theory and the Genetic Code
III. Chemical Dynamics of Heredity
IV. Topological, Structural and Functional Implications of Nucleic Acid Chains
V. The Hierarchical Organization of the Replication-Translation Apparatus
6 Molecular Evolution and Organization
I. Evolution of Self-Instructing Information Carriers
II. Evolution with Complementary Instruction. The Case of DNA or RNA Replication
III. Protein Biosynthesis: Self-organizing Enzymic Cycles
7 Evolution and Physiology
I. Evolution and Self-organization of Molecular Systems
II. A Coherent Interpretation of Evolution
III. Functional Biology and Evolutionary Biology
Summary of Part II
Part III: Cellular Organization of Living Matter
Introduction to Part III
8 Cellular Organization
I. Cell Description
II. Cellular Organization and Regulation
III. Cell Growth: an Introduction
9 Regulation of Cell Function through Enzyme Activity
I. Introduction to the Regulation of Enzyme Synthesis
II. Theoretical Model of Regulation
III. Regulation of Protein Biosynthesis in Higher Organisms
10 Cell Growth and Morphogenesis
I. General Aspects
II. Unicellular Organisms
III. Higher Organisms
IV. Morphogenesis: Turing's Theory
V. A Description of Growth for Functional Organization
11 Cell Division
I. The Cell Cycle
II. Development of a Cell Population
III. Analysis of the Cell Cycle: Population Theory
12 Cell Growth, Division and Differentiation
I. Asymmetrical Cell Division
II. Cell Growth
III. Mechano-Chemical Approach to Morphogenesis: Murray's Mechanical Model for Mesenchymal Morphogenesis
IV. Topological Description of Developmental Dynamics: Potential of Functional Organization
V. A Comparison between Biological and Physical Systems
Summary of Part III
Conclusion to Volume I: Unity at the Gene Level
Mathematical Appendices
Appendix A: Vector Analysis
1. Gradient of a Function U(x, y, z)
2. Divergence of a Vector
3. Green's Theorem
4. The Laplace Function: the Second-Order Scalar Operator
5. Summary
Appendix B: Dynamic Systems
1. Notion of a Dynamic System
2. The Hamiltonian Form. Conservative Systems
3. Stability: Lyapunov Functions
4. Limit Cycles, Critical Points, Jacobian, Hessian
5. Partial Differential Equations
6. Some Notes on the Terminology of Ordinary Differential Equations. Compact Differential Manifolds
Appendix C: Notations in Matrix Algebra
Appendix D: Probability and Information Theory
1. Probability
2. The Shannon Function of Information
Symbols and Constants (Mainly in CGS Units)
General Reading
Bibliography
Index
No. of pages: 512
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1986
- Published:
- 1st January 1986
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100159
G. A. Chauvet
Institute of Theoretical Biology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Angers, France and Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA