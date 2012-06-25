Molecularly Imprinted Sensors
Molecular imprinting is a rapidly growing field with wide-ranging applications, especially in the area of sensor development, where the process leads to improved sensitivity, reliability, stability, and reproducibility in sensing materials. Molecularly Imprinted Sensors in Analytical Chemistry addresses the most recent advances and challenges relating to molecularly imprinted polymer sensors, and is the only book to compile this information in a single source. From fundamentals to applications, this material will be valuable to researchers working in sensing technologies for pharmaceutical separation and chemical analysis, environmental monitoring and protection, defense and security, and healthcare.
- Provides a systematic introduction to the different types of MIP-based sensors and reviews the basic principles behind each type of sensor
- Includes state-of-the-art methodology supported by comparisons and discussions from leading experts in the field
- Covers all types of sensing modes (optical, electrochemical, thermal, acoustic, etc.), materials and platforms
- Appeals to a multidisciplinary audience of scientists and graduate students in a wide variety of fields, including chemistry, biology, biomedical science and engineering, and materials science and engineering
Scientists, students and researchers working in the fields of analytical chemistry, molecularly imprinting, sensors, electronics, materials, biotechnology, nanotechnology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Tonys Biography
Preface
Editors Biographies
Chapter 1. Molecularly Imprinted Electrochemical Sensors
1 Introduction
2 Potentiometric Sensors
3 Conductometric and Impedimetric Sensors Based on MIPs
4 Voltammetric and Amperometric Sensors
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 2. Molecularly Imprinted Polymers as Recognition Elements in Sensors
1 Introduction
2 The Molecularly Imprinted Technique and Molecularly Imprinted Polymer
3 Mechanism of Molecular Imprinting
4 Factors Influencing the Selectivity of Molecularly Imprinted Sensors and the Routes for Selectivity Improvement
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. The Fabrication and Development of Molecularly Imprinted Polymer-based Sensors for Environmental Application
1 Introduction
2 General Description of Molecular Imprinting Technology
3 Synthetic Strategies for Molecular Imprinting Polymers
4 Environmental Application of MIPS
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 4. Molecularly Imprinted Overoxidized Polypyrrole Films for Sensor Applications from Enantiorecognition to Trace Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Overoxidation of Polypyrrole to Produce MIP Properties
3 Resolving Power of OPPy Films for Molecular Recognition
4 OPPy MIP Materials for Separation Events
5 Dispersed OPPy MIP Particles
6 Application in Trace Analysis
7 Experimental Remarks
8 Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. MIP-based Sensor Platforms for Detection of Analytes in Nano- and Micromolar Range
1 Introduction
2 MIP Sensor Platform
3 Bulk Polymerization MIPS for Sensors
4 Water-Compatible MIPS for Sensors
5 Suspension Polymerization MIPS for Sensors
6 Some Final Observations Concerning MIP-Based Sensing
7 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6. Molecularly Imprinted Polymers for Sensors
1 Introduction
2 MIPS as Sensor Interface
3 Imprinting Approaches
4 Optical Transducers
5 Mass-Sensitive Transducers
6 Exemplary Applications of MIP Optical Sensors
7 Exemplary Applications of MIP Mass-Sensitive Sensors
8 Critical Comparison between Optical and Mass-Sensitive Sensors
9 Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Discrimination of Analytes with Fluorescent Molecular Imprinting Sensor Arrays
1 Introduction
2 Molecular Imprinting in Array Application
3 Signaling Types
4 Evaluation of Imprinting Effect
5 Discrimination of Analytes
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Chiral Sensors Based on Molecularly Imprinted Polymers
1 Introduction
2 Electrochemical Sensors
3 Piezoelectric Sensors
4 Optical Sensors
5 Conclusons
References
Chapter 9. Artificial Receptors for Mass-Sensitive Sensors
1 Introduction
2 Molecularly Imprinted Nanomaterials: Recent Trends in QCM-Based Mass-Sensitive Devices
3 Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
References
Chapter 10. Luminescent Optical Sensors Based on Nanoscale Molecularly Imprinted Polymers
1 Introduction
2 Fluorescent Sensors Based on MIP with Different Nanostructures
3 Chemluminescent Sensors Based on MIP with Different Nanostructures
4 Colorimetric Sensors Based on MIP with Different Nanostructures
5 Other MIP Optical Sensors
6 Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Molecularly Imprinted Polymer-Based Potentiometric Sensors for the Determination of Drugs in Pharmaceutical, Biological, and Environmental Samples
1 Introduction
2 Basic Principles of Potentiometric Sensors
3 Synthesis of MIPS as Recognition Elements
4 MIP-Based Potentiometric Sensors
5 MIP-Based Sensors for the Determination of Drugs in Biological and Pharmaceutical Samples
6 MIP-Based Sensors for the Determination of Pollutants in the Environmental Samples
7 Analytical Performance
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Conductive Polymers for Plastic Electronics
1 Introduction
2 Conductive Polymers—A Background
3 Injection and Micro-injection Molding (μIM)
4 Polyaniline-based Polymer Blends
References
Chapter 13. Molecularly Imprinted Sol-Gel Sensors
1 Introduction
2 Preparation of Molecularly Imprinted Sol-Gel (MISG)
3 MISG Used in Electrochemical Sensors
4 MISG Used in Optical Sensors
References
Chapter 14. MIP-based Sensors
1 Introduction—Molecular Imprinting
2 MIPS in Sensors
3 Niche Areas for Application of MIP Sensors
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 25th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444563330
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444563316
About the Editor
Songjun Li
Professor Songjun Li is Head of the Department of Polymer Materials at Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, China. He is President of the Chinese Advanced Materials Society, Executive President of the International Union of Advanced Materials, and Founder and Permanent Chairman of the International Congress on Advanced Materials. Li serves as Editor-in-Chief of the Open Electrochemistry Journal, and Journal of the Chinese Advanced Materials Society (JCAMS). From 2009 to 214 he was Marie Curie Fellow and Visiting Professor of Cranfield University, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Materials Science and Engineering, Jiangsu University, Zhenjiang, China
Yi Ge
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield Health, Vincent Building, Cranfield University, Cranfield, Bedfordshire, UK
Sergey Piletsky
Professor Sergey A. Piletsky is Head of the Leicester Biotechnology Group, University of Leicester, UK and former Director of the Biotechnology Center at Cranfield University, UK. He is Co- Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of the Chinese Advanced Materials Society (JCAMS) and Secretary-General of the International Union of Advanced Materials. He served as Chairman of the 2nd International Congress on Advanced Materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield Health, Cranfield University, Cranfield, Bedfordshire, UK
Joe Lunec
Affiliations and Expertise
Cranfield Health, Vincent Building, Cranfield University, Cranfield, Bedfordshire, UK
Reviews
"The editors have brought together information on different aspects of molecularly imprinted sensors and provided the reader with a state-of-the-art update on this topic, especially in the most extensively studied areas. The book is clearly-written, comprehensive and well-illustrated."--Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry online, May 18, 2013