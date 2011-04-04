Molecular Wine Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Wine Microbiology features rigorous scientific content written at a level comprehensible for wine professionals as well as advanced students. It includes information on production and spoilage issues, the microbial groups relevant for wine production and microbial wine safety.
Microbiology has long been recognized as a key tool in studying wine production, however only recently have wine microbiology studies been addressed at a molecular level, increasing the understanding of how microbiology impacts not only the flavor quality of the wine, but also its safety. Understanding, at a molecular level, how a starter culture can impact ethanol, glycerol, volatile phenols, mannoproteins, biogenic amines or ochratoxin A of a wine are just some of the core points that must be considered in order to achieve maximium consumer acceptability while addressing safety concerns during processing and storage. While other books offer insights into the technological aspects of enology, this book is written by expert microbiologists, who explore the positive and negative impacts of gene function in the production of wine, from a microbiological point of view.
Key Features
- Winner of the 2012 Jury Award in Enology from the International Organisation of Vine and Wine
- Presents the most current methods of studying the microbiology of wine
- Includes latest identification and typing methods, reducing identification time from days and weeks to minutes and hours
- Provides important knowledge about the impact of microbiological factors at the molecular level for reduction of wine spoilage and increased wine quality and safety
Readership
Enology, Food Microbiology, and Food Science Researchers, teachers and students. Professional enologists working in wineries.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Yeast. Saccharomyces I. Yeast for primary alcoholic fermentation.
1.1. Yeasts of interest for wine making
1.1.1. Yeast microbiota from grapes, cellars and must
1.1.2. Morphology and cellular organization of yeasts
1.1.3. Genetic features of wine yeasts
1.2.. Growth features of Saccharomyces during fermentation
1.2.1 Must composition
1.2.2. Physical parameters of the fermentation
1.2.3. Yeast growth and fermentation kinetics
1.2.4. Biochemistry of the fermentation
1.3. Gene expression along the fermentation process
1.3.1. Glycolytic genes
1.3.2. Osmotic stress responsive genes
1.3.3. Genes induced during stationary phase
1.3.4. Gene expression in wine yeasts under particular stress conditions
1.4. Yeast activities during fermentation that deserve improvement
1.4.1. Improvement of the fermentation power
1.4.2. Improvement of ethanol resistance
1.4.3. Improvement of sensorial and nutritional properties of the wine
Bibliography
Chapter 2. Yeast. Saccharomyces II. Second fermentation yeasts.
2.1. Sparkling wine making process. Technology and normative
2.1.1. Sparkling wines and their classification
2.1.2. Sparkling wines made by the traditional method
2.2. Making cava
2.2.1. Must fermentation
2.2.2. "Prisse de mouse"
2.2.3. Second fermentation
2.3. Microbiological aspects of second fermentation
2.4. Ageing
2.4.1. Biochemical changes in the wine during wine ageing
2.4.2. Morphological changes of yeast cells during ageing
2.4.3. Genetics of autolysis. Autophagy
2.5. Effect of ageing on the quality of sparkling wines made by the traditional method
2.6. Methods to accelerate yeast autolysis, and their implication in the elaboration process
2.6.1. Temperature increase and addition of autolysates
2.6.2. Yeast genetic improvement
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Yeasts. Saccharomyces III. Yeast for wines with biological ageing.
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Making of wines with biological ageing
3.1.2. Fermentation and ageing yeasts from wines with biological ageing
3.2. Features of yeasts from wines with biological ageing
3.2.1. Physiological features
3.2.2. Genetic features
3.3. Effect of environmental factors on the features of yeasts from wines with biological ageing
3.3.1. Effect on the mitochondria
3.3.2. Effect on nuclear chromosome
3.3.3. Effect on the yeast membrane and cell membrane
3.4. Evolution of cellular genome and yeast populations from wines with biological ageing
3.5. Genetic improvement of wine yeasts.
3.5.1. Improvement of the features of fermentation yeasts
3.5.2. Improvement of the features of ageing yeasts
3.6. Conclusions
Bibliography
Chapter 4. Yeast. Non-Saccharomyces
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Isolation, identification and counting of non-Saccharomyces yeasts
4.2.1. Isolation and counting
4.2.2. Identification
4.3. Role of non-Saccharomyces yeasts in wine fermentation
4.3.1. Effect on the process
4.3.2. Effect on the aroma
4.4. Design of mixed starter cultures
4.5. Wine spoilage due to non-Saccharomyces yeasts
4.5.1. Refermentation
4.5.2. Excess of esther formation
4.5.3. Increase in volatile acid content
4.5.4. Production of volatile phenols and tetrahydropyridine derivatives
4.5.5. Formation of microbial biofilms
4.5.6. Deacidification
4.6. Final considerations
Bibliography
Chapter 5. Identification and molecular characterization of wine yeasts.
5.1. Yeast biodiversity during fermentation
5.2. Molecular methods for the identification and characterization of wine yeasts
5.2.1. Identification methods
5.2.2. Methods for the differentiation of strains within the S. cerevisiae species
5.3.1. Hybridization techniques
5.3.2. Pulse filed gel electrophoresis of chromosomes
5.3.3. Restriction analysis of the mitochondrial DNA
5.3.4. PCR based methods
5.3.5. Amplified fragment length polymorphism (AFLP)
5.4. Applications
5.4.1. Study of population dynamics during natural fermentations. Wine ecology.
5.4.2. Study of population dynamics during inoculated fermentations. Implantation monitoring
5.4.3. Characterization of commercial yeast strains
5.4.4. Screening of new species and hybrids involved in wine fermentations
5.4.5. Detection of wine spoilage yeasts
Bibliography
Chapter 6. Genomics and proteomics of wine yeasts.
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Genomic features of wine yeasts
6.3. Comparative genomics and the origin of the S. cerevisiae genome
6.4. DNA chips. The yeast S. cerevisiae as a model for technology development
6.4.1. Metabolic studies
6.4.2. Effect of drugs and other compounds
6.4.3. Application of DNA chips to the study of industrial yeast strains
6.4.4. Genomics studies
6.5. Proteomics of wine yeasts
6.6. Other global studies
6.7. Future prospects
Bibliography
Chapter 7. Improvement of wine yeasts by genetic engineering techniques
7.1. Wine, biotechnology and genetics
7.1.1. Wine and classical genetics
7.1.2. Wine and genetic engineering
7.2. Genetic transformation systems for wine yeasts
7.2.1. Transformation procedures
7.2.2. Selection markers
7.3. Regulation of gene expression: promoters with biotechnological interest
7.4. Transgenic wine yeasts
7.4.1. Improvement of the industrial winemaking process
7.4.2. Improvement of the physico-chemical features of wine
7.4.3. Sensorial and nutritional improvement
7.5. Regulations about genetic engineering in wine
7.5.1. Regulatory framework
7.5.2. Labeling
7.5.3. Situation in other countries
7.6. Future
Bibliography
Chapter 8. Lactic acid bacteria.
8.1. Introduction. General features
8.2. Identification of lactic acid bacteria
8.2.1. Classical methods
8.2.2. Molecular methods
8.3. Population dynamics during wine making
8.4. Metabolism.
8.4.1. Metabolism of carbohydrates
8.4.2. Metabolism of organic acids
8.4.3. Metabolism of phenolic compounds
8.4.4. Catabolism of aldehydes
8.4.5. Hydrolysis of glycosides
8.4.6. Synthesis and hydrolysis of esthers
8.4.7. Hydrolysis of lipids
8.4.8. Degradation of peptides and proteins
8.4.9. Catabolism of amino acids
8.5. Malolactic fermentation
8.5.1. Use of malolactic starter cultures
8.5.2.Contribution of MLF to the sensorial properties of wine
8.6. Other relevant aspects
8.6.1. Production of biogenic amines
8.6.2. Formation of ethyl carbamate precursors
8.6.3. Stress resistance
8.6.4. Presence of bacteriphages
8.6.5. Bacteriocine production
8.7. Interactions between lactic acid bacteria and other microorganisms
8.8. Wine spoilage by lactic acid bacteria
8.8.1. Lactic acid spoilage
8.8.2. Glycerol degradation and acrolein production
8.8.3. Extracellular polysaccharides
8.8.4. Off-flavors
Bibliography
Chapter 9. Acetic acid bacteria.
9.1. Introduction
9.2. General features
9.3. Nutrition and metabolism
9.3.1. Metabolism of carbohydrates
9.3.2. Metabolism of ethanol and other alcohols
9.3.3. Metabolism of organic acids
9.3.4. Metabolism of nitrogen
9.4. Taxonomy
9.4.1. Isolation
9.4.2. Identification
9.4.3. Molecular techniques for rapid identification of acetic acid bacteria
9.4.4. Molecular techniques for strain characterization of acetic acid bacteria
9.5. Development of acetic acid bacteria in wine enological processes
9.5.1. Association of acetic acid bacteria with grapes
9.5.2. Population dynamics of acetic acid bacteria during alcoholic fermentation
9.6. Critical factors for acetic acid bacteria development. Control methods
9.7. Wine spoilage by acetic acid bacteria
9.8. Interactions with other wine microorganisms
9.9. Final suggestions to avoid undesirable effects of acetic acid bacteria in wine
Bibliography
Chapter 10. Filamentous fungi
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Main phytopathogenic fungi in grapevine
10.2.1. Oidium
10.2.2. Midiu
10.2.3. Black rot
10.2.4. Excoriosis
10.2.5. Eutipiosis
10.3. Botrytuis cinerea as a model case study of grapevine phytopathogenic fungi
10.3.1. Infection of cultures
10.3.2. Chemical penetration mechanism
10.3.3. Research strategies for the phytopathogenic fungus B. cinerea
Bibliography
Chapter 11. Production of starter cultures for winemaking
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Yeasts
11.2.1. Historic notes
11.2.2. Isolation and selection
11.2.3. Production of biomass
11.2.4. Drying
11.2.5. Usage
11.3. Lactic acid bacteria
11.3.1. Selection and identification of strains
11.3.2. Biomass production
11.3.3. Freeze-drying packing and storage
11.3.4. Usage
Bibliography
Chapter 12. Conservation of wine related microbial strains
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Conservation methods for microbial strains
12.2.1. Methods for long-term storage
12.2.2. Alternative methods
12.2.3. Other conservation methods
12.2.4. Recovery
12.3. Conservation of yeast of enological interest
12.3.1. Long-term conservation
12.3.2. Short-term conservation
12.4. Conservation of wine bacteria
12.4.1. Long-term conservation methods
12.4.2. Short-term conservation
12.5. Conservation of wine filamentous fungi
12.5.1. Conservation methods for filamentous fungi
Bibliography
Chapter 13. HACPC in wine making. Ochratoxin A.
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Generalities on HACPC
13.2.1. Principles of HACPC
13.2.2. Previous programs required
13.3. Application of HACPC to winemaking
13.3.1. Background
13.3.2. Application of HACPC to ochratoxin A during winemaking
Bibliography
Chapter 14. Applied enological microbiology
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Microbiological control of grapes
14.3. Inoculation procedures
14.3.1. Direct inoculation
14.3.2. Preparation of ?pie de cuba? and calculation of inoculation percentages
14.4. Molecular methods for the monitoring of the microorganisms employed
14.5. Quality control of commercial yeasts and their implantation
14.6. Control of lactic acid bacteria implantation
14.7. Stuck fermentations, quick solutions
14.7.1. Procedures in case of stuck fermentations
14.8. Control of spoilage microorganisms
14.8.1. Cautions against yeast spoilage
14.8.2. Cautions against lactic acid bacteria spoilage
14.8.3. Cautions against acetic acid bacteria spoilage
14.9. Microbiology of the production of specific wines (Sherry wines, cava)
14.9.1. ?Fino? wines
14.9.2. ?Cava? wines
14.10. Microbiological quality control of the final product
14.11. New challenges for the scientific community: Genetically modified organisms.
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 4th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750211
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962580
About the Editor
Alfonso Carrascosa Santiago
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Investigacion en Ciencias de la Alimentacion (CSIC-UAM), Madrid, Spain
Rosario Munoz
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Ciencia y Tecnologia de Alimentos y Nutricion (CSIC), Madrid, Spain
Ramon Gonzalez Garcia
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Ciencias de la Vid y del Vino (CSIC-UR-GR), Logrono, Spain
Awards
Jury Award for Enology, 2012, OIV: International Organization of Vine and Wine