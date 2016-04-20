Molecular Virology of Human Pathogenic Viruses
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Virology of Human Pathogenic Viruses presents robust coverage of the key principles of molecular virology while emphasizing virus family structure and providing key context points for topical advances in the field. The book is organized in a logical manner to aid in student discoverability and comprehension and is based on the author’s more than 20 years of teaching experience. Each chapter will describe the viral life cycle covering the order of classification, virion and genome structure, viral proteins, life cycle, and the effect on host and an emphasis on virus-host interaction is conveyed throughout the text.
Molecular Virology of Human Pathogenic Viruses provides essential information for students and professionals in virology, molecular biology, microbiology, infectious disease, and immunology and contains outstanding features such as study questions and recommended journal articles with perspectives at the end of each chapter to assist students with scientific inquiries and in reading primary literature.
Key Features
- Presents viruses within their family structure
- Contains recommended journal articles with perspectives to put primary literature in context
- Includes integrated recommended reading references within each chapter
- Provides access to online ancillary package inclusive of annotated PowerPoint images, instructor’s manual, study guide, and test bank
Readership
undergraduate and graduate students taking courses in virology, molecular biology and microbiology; researchers in virology, infectious disease, and immunology
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Main Features
- Acknowledgments
- Part I: Principles
- Part I. Principles
- Chapter 1. Discovery and Classification
- Abstract
- 1.1 Discovery of Virus
- 1.2 Definition of Virus
- 1.3 Advances in Virology
- 1.4 Classification of Viruses
- 1.5 Viruses in Other Organisms
- 1.6 Subviral Agents
- 1.7 Perspectives
- 1.8 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Book Club
- Internet Resources
- Chapter 2. Virus Structure
- Abstract
- 2.1 Terminologies
- 2.2 Envelope and Capsid
- 2.3 Capsid Structure
- 2.4 Roles of Virus Structure
- 2.5 Tools Used for Virus Structure Research
- 2.6 Perspectives
- 2.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 3. Virus Life Cycle
- Abstract
- 3.1 Steps in Virus Life Cycle
- 3.2 Viral Entry
- 3.3 Viral Gene Expression and Genome Replication
- 3.4 Exit
- 3.5 Types of Virus Infection
- 3.6 Perspectives
- 3.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 4. Diagnosis and Methods
- Abstract
- 4.1 Virus Diagnosis
- 4.2 Cultivation of Viruses
- 4.3 Quantification of Viruses
- 4.4 Purification of Viruses
- 4.5 Genetic Manipulation of Viruses
- 4.6 Laboratory Safety
- 4.7 Perspectives
- 4.8 Summary
- Study Questions
- Book Club
- Internet Resources
- Chapter 5. Host Immune Response
- Abstract
- 5.1 Defense System of Human
- 5.2 Innate Immunity
- 5.3 Adaptive Immunity
- 5.4 Immune Evasion
- 5.5 Perspectives
- 5.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Part II: DNA Viruses
- Part II. DNA Viruses
- II.1 Historical Accounts
- II.2 Features Shared by DNA Viruses
- Chapter 6. Polyomaviruses: SV40
- Abstract
- 6.1 Discovery of Polyomaviruses
- 6.2 The Genome Structure of SV40
- 6.3 The Life Cycle of SV40
- 6.4 Effects on Host
- 6.5 Perspectives
- 6.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 7. Papillomaviruses
- Abstract
- 7.1 Discovery of Papillomaviruses
- 7.2 The Genome Structure of HPV
- 7.3 The Life Cycle of HPV
- 7.4 Effects on Host
- 7.5 Perspectives
- 7.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 8. Adenoviruses
- Abstract
- 8.1 Discovery and Classification
- 8.2 The Virion and Genome Structure
- 8.3 The Life Cycle of Adenovirus
- 8.4 Effects on Host
- 8.5 Tumorigenesis
- 8.6 Perspectives
- 8.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 9. Herpesviruses
- Abstract
- 9.1 Classification
- 9.2 The Virion and Genome Structure of HSV-1
- 9.3 The Life Cycle of HSV-1
- 9.4 Latent Infection
- 9.5 Effects on Host
- 9.6 Clinical Significance of HSV-1 Infection
- 9.7 Other Alpha-Herpesviruses
- 9.8 Perspectives
- 9.9 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 10. Other DNA Viruses
- Abstract
- 10.1 Parvovirus
- 10.2 Poxvirus
- 10.3 Perspectives
- 10.4 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Part III: RNA Viruses
- Part III. RNA Viruses
- Part III-1: Positive-Strand RNA Viruses
- Part III-1. Positive-Strand RNA Viruses
- Chapter 11. Picornavirus
- Abstract
- 11.1 Classification of Picornaviruses
- 11.2 The Virion and Genome Structure of Poliovirus
- 11.3 The Life Cycle of Poliovirus
- 11.4 Effects on Host
- 11.5 Perspectives
- 11.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 12. Flaviviruses
- Abstract
- 12.1 Classification of Flaviviruses
- 12.2 Hepatitis C Virus
- 12.3 The Virion and Genome Structure of HCV
- 12.4 The Life Cycle of HCV
- 12.5 Effects on Host
- 12.6 Perspectives
- 12.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 13. Other Positive-Strand RNA Viruses
- Abstract
- 13.1 Calicivivirus
- 13.2 Togavirus
- 13.3 Coronavirus
- 13.4 Perspectives
- 13.5 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Part III-2: Negative-Strand RNA Viruses
- Part III-2. Negative-Strand RNA Viruses
- Chapter 14. Rhabdovirus
- Abstract
- 14.1 Classification
- 14.2 The Virion and Genome Structure of VSV
- 14.3 The Life Cycle of VSV
- 14.4 Effects on Host
- 14.5 Perspectives
- 14.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 15. Influenza Viruses
- Abstract
- 15.1 Influenza Virus and Flu
- 15.2 Classification
- 15.3 The Virion and Genome Structure
- 15.4 The Life Cycle
- 15.5 Effects on Host
- 15.6 Genetic Reassortment
- 15.7 Variants: Antigenic Drift Versus Antigenic Shift
- 15.8 Perspectives
- 15.9 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 16. Other Negative-Strand RNA Viruses
- Abstract
- 16.1 Paramyxovirus
- 16.2 Filovirus
- 16.3 Bunyavirus
- 16.4 Arenavirus
- 16.5 Reovirus
- 16.6 Perspectives
- 16.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Part IV: RT Viruses
- Part IV. RT Viruses
- Chapter 17. Retroviruses
- Abstract
- 17.1 Discovery and Classification
- 17.2 Simple Retrovirus: MLV
- 17.3 The Life Cycle of Retrovirus
- 17.4 Lentivirus: HIV
- 17.5 Host Restriction Factors
- 17.6 Perspectives
- 17.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Book Club
- Chapter 18. Hepadnaviruses
- Abstract
- 18.1 Discovery
- 18.2 The Virion and Genome Structure
- 18.3 The Life Cycle of HBV
- 18.4 X Protein
- 18.5 Effects on Host
- 18.6 Liver Cancer
- 18.7 Perspectives
- 18.8 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Part V: Other Viruses
- Part V. Other Viruses
- Chapter 19. Virus Vectors
- Abstract
- 19.1 Gene Expression Vectors
- 19.2 Recombinant Virus Vectors
- 19.3 Gene Therapy Vectors
- 19.4 Perspectives
- 19.5 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 20. Subviral Agents and Prions
- Abstract
- 20.1 Subviral Agents
- 20.2 Satellite Viruses
- 20.3 Viroids
- 20.4 Prions and Mad Cow Disease
- 20.5 Perspectives
- 20.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 21. New Emerging Viruses
- Abstract
- 21.1 Epidemiology
- 21.2 Newly Emerging Viruses
- 21.3 Reemerging Viruses
- 21.4 New Epidemic of Existing Viruses
- 21.5 Perspectives
- 21.6 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Part VI: Viruses and Disease
- Part VI. Viruses and Disease
- Chapter 22. HIV and AIDS
- Abstract
- 22.1 Epidemiology
- 22.2 Clinical Consequences
- 22.3 HIV Biology and Pathogenesis
- 22.4 Diagnosis
- 22.5 Therapy
- 22.6 Prevention
- 22.7 Perspectives
- 22.8 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Internet Resources
- Chapter 23. Hepatitis Viruses
- Abstract
- 23.1 Hepatitis A Virus
- 23.2 Hepatitis B Virus
- 23.3 Hepatitis C Virus
- 23.4 Hepatitis D Virus
- 23.5 Hepatitis E Virus
- 23.6 Perspectives
- 23.7 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Internet Resources
- Chapter 24. Tumor Viruses
- Abstract
- 24.1 Discovery of Tumor Viruses
- 24.2 DNA Tumor Viruses
- 24.3 RNA Tumor Viruses
- 24.4 Perspectives
- 24.5 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Chapter 25. Vaccines
- Abstract
- 25.1 Poxvirus Vaccine
- 25.2 Poliovirus Vaccines
- 25.3 Basic Elements of Vaccines
- 25.4 Types of Vaccines
- 25.5 Adjuvants
- 25.6 Passive Immunization
- 25.7 Perspectives
- 25.8 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Book Club
- Internet Resource
- Chapter 26. Antiviral Therapy
- Abstract
- 26.1 Antiviral Drugs
- 26.2 Molecular Targets of Antiviral Drugs
- 26.3 Antiviral Drugs for HIV
- 26.4 Antiviral Drugs for HCV
- 26.5 Antiviral Drugs for Influenza Virus
- 26.6 New Concept of Antivirals
- 26.7 Antibody Therapy
- 26.8 Perspectives
- 26.9 Summary
- Study Questions
- Suggested Reading
- Journal Club
- Answers to Study Questions
- Glossary
- List of Figures
- List of Tables
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009994
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128008386
About the Author
Wang-Shick Ryu
Dr. Ryu has taught Molecular Virology for past 20 years in Yonsei University, a prestigious University located in Seoul, Korea. He has been an active researcher for 30 years, starting from SV40, hepatitis delta virus, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, and more recently influenza virus.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Yonsei University, Seoul, South Korea; Scientific Editor, PLoS ONE