Molecular Virology of Human Pathogenic Viruses presents robust coverage of the key principles of molecular virology while emphasizing virus family structure and providing key context points for topical advances in the field. The book is organized in a logical manner to aid in student discoverability and comprehension and is based on the author’s more than 20 years of teaching experience. Each chapter will describe the viral life cycle covering the order of classification, virion and genome structure, viral proteins, life cycle, and the effect on host and an emphasis on virus-host interaction is conveyed throughout the text.

Molecular Virology of Human Pathogenic Viruses provides essential information for students and professionals in virology, molecular biology, microbiology, infectious disease, and immunology and contains outstanding features such as study questions and recommended journal articles with perspectives at the end of each chapter to assist students with scientific inquiries and in reading primary literature.