Molecular Structure of Human Chromosomes
1st Edition
Description
Molecular Structure of Human Chromosomes is an authoritative guide to genetics, focusing on human genome. This reference compiles contributions covering available knowledge on human genome structure and organization, which the previous researches fail to encompass. This text provides a comprehensive discussion of cytogenetic techniques, emphasizing their application to human genome studies and examinations.
The book is divided into nine chapters. It explains the molecular organization and function of the human genome and the DNA sequences in man. It also discusses the localization of human gene by in situ hybridization and the approaches to gene mapping. The book describes the structure of the chromosomes and the trends in chromosome techniques; banding and polymorphism; and repetitive DNA and primate evolution.
Various practitioners in genetics and biology will find this book a good reference. Students and novices in these fields will also find this book an excellent guide.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Molecular Organization and Function of the Human Genome
I. Introduction
II. Renaturation Studies of Eukaryotic DNA
III. Gene Number and Genome Transcription
IV. Correlation of Transcription with Sequence Arrangement Patterns
V. Fractionation of Native Double-Stranded DNA
VI. Hybridization of Nuclear RNA's to DNA in CsCl Density Gradients
VII. Chromosomal Localization of Specific DNA and RNA Components
VIII. Fine Structure of Chromosomes
IX. Conclusion
References
2 DNA Sequences in Man
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of the Human Genome by Density Gradient Centrifugation
III. Human Satellite DNA's
IV. In Situ Hybridization
V. Renaturation Properties of Human DNA
References
3 Human Gene Localization by RNA:DNA Hybridization in Situ
I. Comments on Isolating and Labeling RNA
II. Methods of m Situ Hybridization
III. Gene and Genome Evolution in Primates
IV. Ribosome Genes
V. Clinical Applications of in Situ Hybridization
VI. Localizing Genes at Interphase
VII. Messenger and Transfer RNA
References
4 New Approaches to Human Gene Mapping by Somatic Cell Genetics
I. Introduction
II. Family Studies
III. Somatic Cell Hybridization
IV. The Human Gene Map
V. New Mapping Methods
References
5 Chromosomes and Chromatin Structure
I. Introduction
II. Composition of Chromatin
III. Fibrous Nature of Eukaryotic Chromatin
IV. Arrangement of Chromatin Fibers in Chromosomes
V. Relation of Chromosome Structure to the Banding Pattern of Chromosomes
VI. Aberrations Reflecting the Fibrous Nature of Chromosomes
VII. Materials and Methods
References
6 Premature Chromosome Condensation and the Fine Structure of Chromosomes
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Prematurely Condensed Chromosomes (PCC)
III. Chromosomes of Differentiated Cells
IV. Prematurely Condensed Chromosomes for Study of Chromosome Aberrations
V. Conclusions
References
7 New Chromosome Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Banding Fixed Chromosomes
III. Dynamic Methods
IV. Chromosome Banding of Various Types of Cells
V. Origin of Chromosomal Bands
References
8 Banding Patterns, Chromosome Polymorphism, and Primate Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Chromosome Variation Defined by Banding Techniques
III. Nomenclature of Primate Chromosomes
IV. Chromosome Polymorphism
V. Distribution of rDNA in Primates
VI. Gene Mapping Studies
VII. Are Banding Patterns a True Reflection of Genetic Homology?
References
9 Repetitive DNA and Primate Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Repeated and Nonrepeated DNA
III. Comparative Analysis of Primate Repeated DNA
IV. Conservation of Repetitive DNA Sequences in Primates
V. Linear Organization of the Genome
VI. Repeated DNA and Chromosome Structure
VII. Sequence Composition of Human Heterochromatin
VIII. Satellite DNA Homology within the Higher Primates
IX. Rate of Addition of Satellite DNA to the Human Genome
X. Sex Chromosome-Associated Repeated DNA
XI. Significance of Autosomal Satellite DNA
XII. Satellite DNA and Human Evolution
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154833