Molecular Structure of Human Chromosomes is an authoritative guide to genetics, focusing on human genome. This reference compiles contributions covering available knowledge on human genome structure and organization, which the previous researches fail to encompass. This text provides a comprehensive discussion of cytogenetic techniques, emphasizing their application to human genome studies and examinations.

The book is divided into nine chapters. It explains the molecular organization and function of the human genome and the DNA sequences in man. It also discusses the localization of human gene by in situ hybridization and the approaches to gene mapping. The book describes the structure of the chromosomes and the trends in chromosome techniques; banding and polymorphism; and repetitive DNA and primate evolution.

Various practitioners in genetics and biology will find this book a good reference. Students and novices in these fields will also find this book an excellent guide.