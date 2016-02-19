Molecular Structure of Human Chromosomes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127751689, 9780323154833

Molecular Structure of Human Chromosomes

1st Edition

Editors: Jorge Yunis
eBook ISBN: 9780323154833
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 348
Description

Molecular Structure of Human Chromosomes is an authoritative guide to genetics, focusing on human genome. This reference compiles contributions covering available knowledge on human genome structure and organization, which the previous researches fail to encompass. This text provides a comprehensive discussion of cytogenetic techniques, emphasizing their application to human genome studies and examinations.

The book is divided into nine chapters. It explains the molecular organization and function of the human genome and the DNA sequences in man. It also discusses the localization of human gene by in situ hybridization and the approaches to gene mapping. The book describes the structure of the chromosomes and the trends in chromosome techniques; banding and polymorphism; and repetitive DNA and primate evolution.

Various practitioners in genetics and biology will find this book a good reference. Students and novices in these fields will also find this book an excellent guide.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Molecular Organization and Function of the Human Genome

I. Introduction

II. Renaturation Studies of Eukaryotic DNA

III. Gene Number and Genome Transcription

IV. Correlation of Transcription with Sequence Arrangement Patterns

V. Fractionation of Native Double-Stranded DNA

VI. Hybridization of Nuclear RNA's to DNA in CsCl Density Gradients

VII. Chromosomal Localization of Specific DNA and RNA Components

VIII. Fine Structure of Chromosomes

IX. Conclusion

References

2 DNA Sequences in Man

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of the Human Genome by Density Gradient Centrifugation

III. Human Satellite DNA's

IV. In Situ Hybridization

V. Renaturation Properties of Human DNA

References

3 Human Gene Localization by RNA:DNA Hybridization in Situ

I. Comments on Isolating and Labeling RNA

II. Methods of m Situ Hybridization

III. Gene and Genome Evolution in Primates

IV. Ribosome Genes

V. Clinical Applications of in Situ Hybridization

VI. Localizing Genes at Interphase

VII. Messenger and Transfer RNA

References

4 New Approaches to Human Gene Mapping by Somatic Cell Genetics

I. Introduction

II. Family Studies

III. Somatic Cell Hybridization

IV. The Human Gene Map

V. New Mapping Methods

References

5 Chromosomes and Chromatin Structure

I. Introduction

II. Composition of Chromatin

III. Fibrous Nature of Eukaryotic Chromatin

IV. Arrangement of Chromatin Fibers in Chromosomes

V. Relation of Chromosome Structure to the Banding Pattern of Chromosomes

VI. Aberrations Reflecting the Fibrous Nature of Chromosomes

VII. Materials and Methods

References

6 Premature Chromosome Condensation and the Fine Structure of Chromosomes

I. Introduction

II. Structure of Prematurely Condensed Chromosomes (PCC)

III. Chromosomes of Differentiated Cells

IV. Prematurely Condensed Chromosomes for Study of Chromosome Aberrations

V. Conclusions

References

7 New Chromosome Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Banding Fixed Chromosomes

III. Dynamic Methods

IV. Chromosome Banding of Various Types of Cells

V. Origin of Chromosomal Bands

References

8 Banding Patterns, Chromosome Polymorphism, and Primate Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Chromosome Variation Defined by Banding Techniques

III. Nomenclature of Primate Chromosomes

IV. Chromosome Polymorphism

V. Distribution of rDNA in Primates

VI. Gene Mapping Studies

VII. Are Banding Patterns a True Reflection of Genetic Homology?

References

9 Repetitive DNA and Primate Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Repeated and Nonrepeated DNA

III. Comparative Analysis of Primate Repeated DNA

IV. Conservation of Repetitive DNA Sequences in Primates

V. Linear Organization of the Genome

VI. Repeated DNA and Chromosome Structure

VII. Sequence Composition of Human Heterochromatin

VIII. Satellite DNA Homology within the Higher Primates

IX. Rate of Addition of Satellite DNA to the Human Genome

X. Sex Chromosome-Associated Repeated DNA

XI. Significance of Autosomal Satellite DNA

XII. Satellite DNA and Human Evolution

References

Index








About the Editor

Jorge Yunis

