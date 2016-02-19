Molecular Structure and Dynamics, Volume 16A
1st Edition
Series Editors: R.A. Fava
eBook ISBN: 9780080859989
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1980
Page Count: 589
Details
- No. of pages:
- 589
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th June 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859989
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
R.A. Fava Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ARCO Polymers, Inc.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.